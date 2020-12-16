|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup
|
35-29
|
0:32
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point pullup jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|
35-27
|
0:57
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot
|
35-25
|
1:04
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Yuri Collins's two point driving layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-25
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-24
|
1:32
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore personal foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point dunk (Shakeel Moore assists)
|
32-23
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup
|
30-23
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point driving layup
|
30-21
|
2:34
|
|
|
Yuri Collins turnover (lost ball) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
2:47
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
|
28-21
|
3:02
|
|
|
Marten Linssen turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Wolfpack turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-21
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron shooting foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-19
|
4:31
|
|
|
Yuri Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Devon Daniels shooting foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Devon Daniels steals)
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-18
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-18
|
4:46
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
5:05
|
|
+3
|
Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|
23-18
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point driving layup
|
23-15
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins makes two point layup (Fred Thatch Jr. assists)
|
21-15
|
5:35
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Manny Bates turnover (lost ball) (Fred Thatch Jr. steals)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Yuri Collins turnover (lost ball) (Braxton Beverly steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Jimmy Bell Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Yuri Collins's two point layup
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Manny Bates misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. turnover
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. offensive foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point driving layup
|
21-13
|
7:44
|
|
+3
|
Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
19-13
|
8:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Billikens 30 second timeout
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-10
|
8:15
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-10
|
8:33
|
|
|
Hasahn French shooting foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point hook shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
16-10
|
8:57
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Hasahn French defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point layup (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
14-10
|
10:14
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron personal foul
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Shakeel Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-10
|
10:41
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Yuri Collins shooting foul (Shakeel Moore draws the foul)
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point driving layup (Hasahn French assists)
|
11-10
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Devon Daniels steals)
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
11-8
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Hasahn French turnover (lost ball) (Jericole Hellems steals)
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Hasahn French defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Hasahn French blocks Devon Daniels's two point layup
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Fred Thatch Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
12:42
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Fred Thatch Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Dereon Seabron makes two point layup (Thomas Allen assists)
|
9-7
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Marten Linssen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-7
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Marten Linssen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-6
|
13:08
|
|
|
Manny Bates shooting foul (Marten Linssen draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Manny Bates misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Marten Linssen turnover
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Marten Linssen offensive foul
|
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
13:56
|
|
|
Manny Bates misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Marten Linssen shooting foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-5
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Marten Linssen defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs offensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Fred Thatch Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Billikens offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Jordan Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (lost ball) (Thomas Allen steals)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Hasahn French defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Hasahn French's two point hook shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point driving layup (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
6-4
|
16:44
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Jericole Hellems steals)
|
|
17:04
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-4
|
17:04
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-4
|
17:04
|
|
|
Hasahn French shooting foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses two point driving layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point turnaround jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
2-4
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
0-4
|
18:37
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Yuri Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Hasahn French offensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Manny Bates misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point putback layup
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Wolfpack gains possession)
|