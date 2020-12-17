NEBOM
WYO
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Mavericks defensive rebound
|10:55
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|11:11
|Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|+ 2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|11:30
|+ 2
|La'Mel Robinson makes two point layup
|11:47
|Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|11:57
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|+ 2
|La'Mel Robinson makes two point putback layup
|12:12
|La'Mel Robinson offensive rebound
|12:16
|Darrius Hughes misses two point layup
|12:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|15
|Field Goals
|10-15 (66.7%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-2 (50.0%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|7
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|5
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|1
|2
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fouls
|0
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
5 PTS
|Team Stats
|Nebraska Omaha 2-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wyoming 5-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Tut F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Williams G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Tut F
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|M. Williams G
|5 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Tut
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Akinwole
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ruffin
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Pile
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Roe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Tut
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Akinwole
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ruffin
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Pile
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Roe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Thornhill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Luedtke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brusseau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Frickenstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brougham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Booth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferrarini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|6
|1
|10/15
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Thompson
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Maldonado
|2
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Foster
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Oden
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Thompson
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Maldonado
|2
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Foster
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Oden
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. DuSell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. LaMont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marble II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grigsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|7
|2
|6/15
|3/10
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
-
SANFRAN
OREG31
43
2nd 18:21 PACN
-
HOUBP
NTEXAS28
68
2nd 9:57
-
NCST
STLOU46
44
2nd 14:47
-
JACKST
BRAD35
53
2nd 15:55
-
UCIRV
LOYMRY8
6
1st 11:34
-
AICAG
IDST4
4
1st 13:45
-
DIXIE
SUTAH15
7
1st 14:36
-
COID
SEATTLE12
13
1st 11:55
-
NEBOM
WYO21
15
1st 11:11
-
SETON
MARQET3
0
1st 18:47 FS1
-
NDAK
SILL64
85
Final
-
LIU
SACHRT72
87
Final
-
WAGNER
BRYANT75
81
Final
-
LETOURN
NMEX58
90
Final
-
DELST
CSTCAR73
99
Final
-
STJOES
DREXEL77
81
Final
-
GREEN
APPST47
87
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO71
89
Final ESP3
-
CAMPBV
EKY54
118
Final ESP+
-
5KANSAS
14TXTECH58
57
Final ESPN
-
CLU
ETNST54
96
Final
-
DALCHRI
TXARL48
109
Final
-
9CREIGH
STJOHN94
76
Final FS1
-
DOANE
NEB64
110
Final
-
CRWLRDG
NALAB51
99
Final
-
UCONN
PROV0
0
PPD FS1
-
REGENT
LIB0
0
PPD
-
DEPAUL
PROV0
0
PPD FS1
-
CLU
CHARSO0
0
PPD
-
SCA
ETNST0
0
-
ARLGTBAP
TARL0
0