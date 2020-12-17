NEBOM
WYO

1st Half
NEBOM
Mavericks
21
WYO
Cowboys
15

Time Team Play Score
10:55   TV timeout  
10:55   Mavericks defensive rebound  
10:57   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
11:13   Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot  
11:30 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 21-15
11:47 +2 La'Mel Robinson makes two point layup 21-13
11:57   Darrius Hughes defensive rebound  
11:59   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
12:12 +2 La'Mel Robinson makes two point putback layup 19-13
12:16   La'Mel Robinson offensive rebound  
12:18   Darrius Hughes misses two point layup  
12:25   Xavier Dusell turnover (lost ball) (Wanjang Tut steals)  
12:34   Kenny Foster offensive rebound  
12:36   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
12:52 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point jump shot 17-13
13:27 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot 15-13
13:43   TV timeout  
13:48   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Ayo Akinwole steals)  
13:58 +2 Marlon Ruffin makes two point pullup jump shot 15-10
14:14 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point reverse layup 13-10
14:40 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point turnaround hook shot 13-8
14:58 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 11-8
15:17 +3 Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Marlon Ruffin assists) 11-5
15:25   Sam'i Roe defensive rebound  
15:27   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
15:49 +2 Ayo Akinwole makes two point jump shot 8-5
16:09 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup 6-5
16:26 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point turnaround hook shot 6-3
16:36   Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound  
16:38   Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:59 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point layup 4-3
17:22   Jeremiah Oden turnover  
17:22   Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Marlon Ruffin draws the foul)  
17:35   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
17:37   Matt Pile misses two point layup  
17:57 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point step back jump shot 2-3
18:04   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
18:06   Matt Pile blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup  
18:16   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
18:18   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
18:41 +2 Wanjang Tut makes two point driving jump shot 2-0
18:48   Wanjang Tut defensive rebound  
18:50   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
19:01   Marlon Ruffin misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Marlon Ruffin defensive rebound  
19:26   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
19:44   Wanjang Tut misses two point hook shot  
20:00   Matt Pile vs. Hunter Thompson (Matt Pile gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 21 15
Field Goals 10-15 (66.7%) 6-15 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 1-2 (50.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 7
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 5 4
Team 1 0
Assists 1 2
Steals 2 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fouls 0 1
Technicals 0 0
13
W. Tut F
10 PTS, 1 REB
10
H. Thompson F
5 PTS
12T
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 2-6 21-21
home team logo Wyoming 5-1 15-15
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 2-6 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Wyoming 5-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Tut F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Williams G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
W. Tut F 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
M. Williams G 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
66.7 FG% 40.0
50.0 3PT FG% 30.0
0 FT% 0
Nebraska Omaha
Starters
W. Tut
A. Akinwole
M. Ruffin
M. Pile
S. Roe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Tut 10 1 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
A. Akinwole 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
M. Ruffin 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Pile 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0
S. Roe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
L. Robinson
D. Hughes
Z. Thornhill
M. Smith
K. Luedtke
N. Brusseau
G. Frickenstein
D. Brougham
D. Evans
J. Booth
N. Ferrarini
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Thornhill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Luedtke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brusseau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Frickenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brougham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Booth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferrarini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 6 1 10/15 1/2 0/0 0 0 2 1 0 1 5
Wyoming
Starters
H. Thompson
M. Williams
H. Maldonado
K. Foster
J. Oden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Thompson 5 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
H. Maldonado 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
K. Foster 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 3
J. Oden 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
D. Jeffries
X. DuSell
D. LaMont
K. Marble II
E. Nelson
G. Ike
J. Grigsby
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. DuSell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. LaMont - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marble II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grigsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 7 2 6/15 3/10 0/0 1 0 0 0 3 3 4
