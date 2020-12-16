|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-41
|
0:27
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Aaron Estrada shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Ducks offensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
30-41
|
1:31
|
|
|
Dons 30 second timeout
|
|
1:33
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
28-41
|
1:42
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Samba Kane misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Samba Kane makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
28-38
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-38
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-37
|
2:39
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain personal foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (Eugene Omoruyi steals)
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|
26-36
|
2:52
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Julian Rishwain makes two point layup
|
26-34
|
3:20
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-34
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-34
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jalen Terry personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-34
|
4:00
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Eugene Omoruyi's two point layup
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Dons 30 second timeout
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
22-33
|
4:36
|
|
|
Jonas Visser turnover (bad pass) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
|
22-31
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|
22-29
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
|
20-29
|
5:59
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
20-27
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-24
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-24
|
6:29
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup (Chris Duarte assists)
|
18-24
|
6:59
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-22
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Josh Kunen shooting foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
|
18-21
|
7:26
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa offensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
LJ Figueroa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-19
|
8:54
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (LJ Figueroa draws the foul)
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
|
18-18
|
9:05
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Ducks offensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Dons offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point jump shot
|
18-16
|
10:19
|
|
|
Dons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jalen Terry personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Samba Kane defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Samba Kane offensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante blocks Julian Rishwain's two point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Dons offensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Samba Kane misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|
18-14
|
12:20
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Jonas Visser shooting foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-14
|
12:48
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Amauri Hardy draws the foul)
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point layup
|
16-13
|
12:54
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|
16-11
|
13:25
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (N'Faly Dante draws the foul)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+1
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-9
|
13:33
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup
|
15-9
|
13:35
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-9
|
13:50
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Eric Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point tip shot
|
13-8
|
14:09
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Jonas Visser misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot
|
11-8
|
15:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
8-8
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
6-8
|
15:38
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Eric Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point layup (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
6-6
|
16:11
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-4
|
16:11
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point floating jump shot (Chandler Lawson assists)
|
5-4
|
16:49
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
5-2
|
17:31
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
17:31
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
4-2
|
17:32
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
17:56
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
+3
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
3-0
|
19:42
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm vs. N'Faly Dante (Amauri Hardy gains possession)
|