|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-44
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-44
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tim Perry Jr. personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Zach Walton defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-44
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-43
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jack Forrest personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists)
|
35-42
|
1:08
|
|
|
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
James Butler offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
James Butler misses two point layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
James Butler offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-42
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-42
|
1:44
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Dragons defensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-42
|
2:14
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Zach Walton makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|
30-42
|
2:14
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists)
|
30-40
|
2:54
|
|
|
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
James Butler misses two point layup
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-40
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-40
|
3:15
|
|
|
Camren Wynter shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Ryan Daly blocks Camren Wynter's two point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-40
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-40
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Camren Wynter shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|
24-40
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mate Okros vs. Ryan Daly (Dragons gains possession)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Mate Okros offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|
24-38
|
5:04
|
|
|
Xavier Bell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|
22-38
|
5:32
|
|
|
Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot
|
22-35
|
6:15
|
|
|
Ryan Daly turnover
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Ryan Daly offensive foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Zach Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-33
|
6:21
|
|
|
Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jordan Hall shooting foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Mate Okros turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Hall makes two point layup
|
22-32
|
7:20
|
|
|
Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Zach Walton defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
+3
|
Matey Juric makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists)
|
20-32
|
8:05
|
|
|
Anton Jansson turnover
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Anton Jansson offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point layup
|
20-29
|
8:17
|
|
|
James Butler offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Matey Juric steals)
|
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|
20-27
|
9:07
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Camren Wynter makes three point jump shot (Matey Juric assists)
|
20-24
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Zach Walton turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly makes two point tip shot
|
20-21
|
9:44
|
|
|
Ryan Daly offensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
James Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-21
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
James Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-20
|
10:02
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop shooting foul (James Butler draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot
|
18-19
|
10:38
|
|
|
Zach Walton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)
|
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-19
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
11:01
|
|
|
Matey Juric shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Zach Walton defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-19
|
11:25
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Xavier Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Lamar Oden Jr. assists)
|
14-18
|
12:07
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Tim Perry Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|
14-16
|
13:13
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jack Forrest personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Hall makes two point jump shot
|
14-14
|
13:41
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|
12-14
|
14:02
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:41
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|
12-14
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists)
|
12-11
|
14:29
|
|
|
Zach Walton defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jordan Hall offensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:39
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-8
|
14:39
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre offensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|
11-8
|
15:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point layup
|
11-6
|
15:51
|
|
|
James Butler offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|
11-4
|
16:16
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:32
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-4
|
16:16
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Mate Okros shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|
8-4
|
17:03
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Zach Walton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
James Butler misses two point layup
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot
|
6-4
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Zach Walton makes two point layup (James Butler assists)
|
2-2
|
18:52
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. Camren Wynter vs. Taylor Funk (Hawks gains possession)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:25
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Jordan Hall personal foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Taylor Funk vs. James Butler (Camren Wynter gains possession)
|