STJOES
DREXEL

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
37
DREXEL
Dragons
44

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-44
0:01 +1 Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-44
0:01   Tim Perry Jr. personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
0:01   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
0:03   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
0:23   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
0:25   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
0:37 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
0:37 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-43
0:37   Jack Forrest personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
0:58 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists) 35-42
1:08   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
1:10   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
1:12   James Butler offensive rebound  
1:14   James Butler misses two point layup  
1:16   James Butler offensive rebound  
1:18   Camren Wynter misses two point layup  
1:44 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-42
1:44 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-42
1:44   Lamar Oden Jr. shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
1:44   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
1:46   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
1:54   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
1:56   Zach Walton misses two point jump shot  
2:14   Dragons defensive rebound  
2:14   Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:14 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-42
2:14   Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
2:29 +2 Zach Walton makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists) 30-42
2:14   Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
2:50 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Rahmir Moore assists) 30-40
2:54   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
2:56   James Butler misses two point layup  
3:15 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-40
3:15 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-40
3:15   Camren Wynter shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
3:27   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
3:29   Ryan Daly blocks Camren Wynter's two point jump shot  
3:55 +1 Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-40
3:55 +1 Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-40
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Camren Wynter shooting foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
4:03 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists) 24-40
4:17   Jump ball. Mate Okros vs. Ryan Daly (Dragons gains possession)  
4:18   Mate Okros offensive rebound  
4:20   Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:49 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 24-38
5:04   Xavier Bell turnover (out of bounds)  
5:08   James Butler defensive rebound  
5:10   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
5:08   James Butler defensive rebound  
5:24 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists) 22-38
5:32   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
5:34   Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot  
5:57 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot 22-35
6:15   Ryan Daly turnover  
6:15   Ryan Daly offensive foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)  
6:21   Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
6:29 +1 Zach Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-33
6:21   Matey Juric personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
6:29   Zach Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:29   Jordan Hall shooting foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)  
6:34   Jordan Hall turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)  
6:56   Mate Okros turnover (traveling)  
7:14 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point layup 22-32
7:20   Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)  
7:24   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
7:26   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
7:40 +3 Matey Juric makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists) 20-32
8:05   Anton Jansson turnover  
8:05   Anton Jansson offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
8:12   TV timeout  
8:05   Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
8:15 +2 James Butler makes two point layup 20-29
8:17   James Butler offensive rebound  
8:19   Camren Wynter misses two point layup  
8:34   Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Matey Juric steals)  
8:52 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists) 20-27
9:07   James Butler defensive rebound  
9:09   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
9:22 +3 Camren Wynter makes three point jump shot (Matey Juric assists) 20-24
9:26   Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)  
9:33   Zach Walton turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
9:41 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point tip shot 20-21
9:44   Ryan Daly offensive rebound  
9:46   Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot  
10:02 +1 James Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
10:02 +1 James Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
10:02   Dahmir Bishop shooting foul (James Butler draws the foul)  
10:24 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot 18-19
10:38   Zach Walton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)  
11:01 +1 Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-19
11:01 +1 Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-19
11:01   Matey Juric shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)  
11:06   Lamar Oden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
11:23   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
11:25   Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot  
11:35 +1 Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-19
11:25   Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Xavier Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35   Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)  
11:40   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
11:42   Ryan Daly misses two point layup  
12:02 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Lamar Oden Jr. assists) 14-18
12:07   Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound  
12:09   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:18   Ryan Daly defensive rebound  
12:20   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Tim Perry Jr. defensive rebound  
12:37   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:58 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists) 14-16
13:13   Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
13:20   Jack Forrest personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
13:26 +2 Jordan Hall makes two point jump shot 14-14
13:41 +3 Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists) 12-14
14:02   Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)  
13:41 +3 Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists) 12-14
14:19 +3 Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists) 12-11
14:29   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
14:31   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Jordan Hall offensive rebound  
14:39   Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:39 +1 Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-8
14:39   T.J. Bickerstaff shooting foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
14:44   Anthony Longpre offensive rebound  
14:46   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
14:56 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists) 11-8
15:14   TV timeout  
15:14   Rahmir Moore personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
15:39   James Butler defensive rebound  
15:41   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:47 +2 James Butler makes two point layup 11-6
15:51   James Butler offensive rebound  
15:53   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
16:05 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 11-4
16:16   T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)  
16:32 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-4
16:16   T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (traveling)  
16:32   Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:32   Mate Okros shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
16:36   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
16:38   Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot  
17:01 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 8-4
17:03   T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
17:13   Zach Walton turnover (lost ball)  
17:25   Taylor Funk turnover (bad pass)  
17:30   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
17:32   James Butler misses two point layup  
17:44 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot 6-4
17:54 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot 4-4
18:24 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point layup 4-2
18:34 +2 Zach Walton makes two point layup (James Butler assists) 2-2
18:52   James Butler defensive rebound  
18:54   Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup  
19:10   Jump ball. Camren Wynter vs. Taylor Funk (Hawks gains possession)  
19:10   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
19:10   Camren Wynter misses two point layup  
19:10 +2 Ryan Daly makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:25   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
19:27   T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Jordan Hall personal foul (Mate Okros draws the foul)  
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. James Butler (Camren Wynter gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 44
Field Goals 12-27 (44.4%) 16-31 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 0-7 (0.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 18
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 10 12
Team 0 1
Assists 3 12
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 0 0
44.4 FG% 51.6
0.0 3PT FG% 50.0
81.3 FT% 75.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
R. Daly
T. Funk
R. Moore
J. Hall
D. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 12 3 0 5/10 0/1 2/2 1 - 0 1 1 1 2
T. Funk 7 4 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 0 - 1 0 1 1 3
R. Moore 5 0 2 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 - 2 0 0 0 0
J. Hall 5 1 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 - 1 0 1 1 0
D. Bishop 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Forrest
J. Tracey
A. Longpre
A. Jansson
M. Douglas
G. Foster Jr.
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tracey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 14 3 12/27 0/7 13/16 10 0 4 1 7 4 10
Drexel
Starters
J. Butler
C. Wynter
M. Okros
Z. Walton
T. Bickerstaff
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 10 8 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 4 4
C. Wynter 9 2 6 3/8 1/1 2/2 2 - 1 0 1 0 2
M. Okros 6 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Z. Walton 5 4 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 - 1 0 3 0 4
T. Bickerstaff 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
X. Bell
M. Juric
T. Perry Jr.
T. Kararinas
C. Washington
J. Adams
A. Keshgegian
L. House
C. Mekkam
A. Williams
L. Oden, Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Juric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Perry Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kararinas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. House - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Mekkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Oden, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 17 12 16/31 6/12 6/8 10 0 3 0 8 5 12
