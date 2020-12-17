UCIRV
1st Half
UCIRV
Anteaters
8
LOYMRY
Lions
6

Time Team Play Score
11:12   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
11:14   DJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
11:30   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   Austin Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
11:44   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
11:46   Emmanuel Tshimanga misses two point jump shot  
12:09   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
12:11   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
12:16   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
12:18   Justin Hohn misses two point jump shot  
12:37   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jeron Artest steals)  
12:50   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
12:52   Justin Hohn misses three point jump shot  
13:16   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
13:18   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
13:38 +2 Jeron Artest makes two point jump shot 8-6
13:47   Kodye Pugh personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)  
13:57   Kodye Pugh turnover  
13:57   Kodye Pugh offensive foul  
14:01   Emmanuel Tshimanga personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
14:02   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
14:04   Andre Henry misses two point jump shot  
14:18 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Joe Quintana assists) 6-6
14:25   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
14:27   Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot  
14:38   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
14:40   Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot  
14:48   Andre Henry turnover (lost ball)  
14:57   TV timeout  
14:57   Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)  
15:07   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
15:09   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
15:14   Collin Welp offensive rebound  
15:16   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
15:36 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 6-4
15:41 +2 Collin Welp makes two point putback layup 6-2
15:48   Collin Welp offensive rebound  
15:50   Keli Leaupepe blocks Emmanuel Tshimanga's two point layup  
16:09   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
16:11   Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot  
16:31   Collin Welp turnover (traveling)  
16:40   Isaiah Lee defensive rebound  
16:42   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
16:57   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
17:19 +2 Brad Greene makes two point layup (Collin Welp assists) 4-2
17:23   Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Collin Welp steals)  
17:26   Isaiah Lee turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
17:43   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
17:45   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
18:09   JC Butler turnover  
18:09   JC Butler offensive foul  
18:15 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point layup 2-2
18:27   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
18:29   Anteaters misses two point jump shot  
18:37   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
18:39   Keli Leaupepe misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
18:45   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
19:05 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:11   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
19:40   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
19:42   Brad Greene misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Brad Greene vs. Keli Leaupepe (Isaiah Lee gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 8 6
Field Goals 4-15 (26.7%) 3-13 (23.1%)
3-Pointers 0-3 (0.0%) 0-5 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 11
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 8 9
Team 0 0
Assists 1 1
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
55
B. Greene C
2 PTS
1
D. Douglas G
4 PTS
12T
away team logo UC Irvine 2-3 8-8
home team logo LMU 3-3 6-6
Albert Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, California
UC Irvine
Starters
B. Greene
C. Welp
D. Baker
J. Butler
I. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Greene 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Welp 2 6 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 2 4
D. Baker 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Butler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
I. Lee 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Artest
J. Hohn
A. Johnson
E. Tshimanga
A. Henry
D. Davis
D. Keeler
O. Ujadughele
H. Ruck
J. Catchings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Artest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Keeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ujadughele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ruck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 10 1 4/15 0/3 0/0 3 0 2 0 4 2 8
LMU
Starters
D. Douglas
J. Anderson
J. Quintana
E. Scott
K. Leaupepe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Douglas 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Anderson 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Quintana 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
E. Scott 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
K. Leaupepe 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 2 1
Bench
M. Markusson
K. Pugh
I. Alipiev
Q. Jackson Jr.
L. Nekic
P. Dortch
Simpson
M. Mayoum
L. Frasso
A. Yu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Markusson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dortch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mayoum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frasso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 11 1 3/13 0/5 0/0 2 0 1 1 5 2 9
