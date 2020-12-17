|
11:12
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
11:14
DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
11:28
Collin Welp defensive rebound
11:30
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
11:34
TV timeout
11:34
Austin Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
11:44
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
11:46
Emmanuel Tshimanga misses two point jump shot
12:09
Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
12:11
Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
12:16
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
12:18
Justin Hohn misses two point jump shot
12:37
Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jeron Artest steals)
12:50
Eli Scott defensive rebound
12:52
Justin Hohn misses three point jump shot
13:16
Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
13:18
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
13:38
+2
Jeron Artest makes two point jump shot
8-6
13:47
Kodye Pugh personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
13:57
Kodye Pugh turnover
13:57
Kodye Pugh offensive foul
14:01
Emmanuel Tshimanga personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
14:02
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
14:04
Andre Henry misses two point jump shot
14:18
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Joe Quintana assists)
6-6
14:25
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
14:27
Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
14:38
Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
14:40
Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot
14:48
Andre Henry turnover (lost ball)
14:57
TV timeout
14:57
Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)
15:07
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
15:09
Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
15:14
Collin Welp offensive rebound
15:16
Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
15:36
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
6-4
15:41
+2
Collin Welp makes two point putback layup
6-2
15:48
Collin Welp offensive rebound
15:50
Keli Leaupepe blocks Emmanuel Tshimanga's two point layup
16:09
Collin Welp defensive rebound
16:11
Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
16:31
Collin Welp turnover (traveling)
16:40
Isaiah Lee defensive rebound
16:42
Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
16:55
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
16:57
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
17:19
+2
Brad Greene makes two point layup (Collin Welp assists)
4-2
17:23
Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Collin Welp steals)
17:26
Isaiah Lee turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
17:43
Collin Welp defensive rebound
17:45
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
18:09
JC Butler turnover
18:09
JC Butler offensive foul
18:15
+2
Jalin Anderson makes two point layup
2-2
18:27
Eli Scott defensive rebound
18:29
Anteaters misses two point jump shot
18:37
Collin Welp defensive rebound
18:39
Keli Leaupepe misses two point jump shot
18:43
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
18:45
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
19:05
+2
Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot
2-0
19:11
Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
19:40
Eli Scott defensive rebound
19:42
Brad Greene misses two point jump shot
20:00
Brad Greene vs. Keli Leaupepe (Isaiah Lee gains possession)
|