DAVID
RI

1st Half
DAVID
Wildcats
24
RI
Rams
26

Time Team Play Score
5:13 +1 Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-26
5:13   Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
5:13 +2 Malik Martin makes two point floating jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 24-25
5:30 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 24-23
5:49   D.J. Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
5:52   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)  
6:05   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
6:07   Makhel Mitchell misses two point alley-oop layup  
6:24   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:26   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
6:39   TV timeout  
6:39   Makhel Mitchell turnover  
6:39   Makhel Mitchell offensive foul  
7:02   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
7:04   Sam Mennenga misses two point driving layup  
7:23   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
7:25   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
7:36   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:38   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
7:52   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
8:33   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:33   Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:33   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
8:33 +2 Carter Collins makes two point putback layup 22-23
8:35   Carter Collins offensive rebound  
8:37   Bates Jones misses three point jump shot  
8:57 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot 20-23
9:29 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 20-21
9:50   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
9:52   Jalen Carey misses two point pullup jump shot  
10:05   Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Johnson steals)  
10:14   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
10:16   Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot  
10:41   Luka Brajkovic turnover  
10:41   Luka Brajkovic offensive foul  
11:02   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
11:04   D.J. Johnson misses two point step back jump shot  
11:22   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
11:22   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:22   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:22   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:38   Rams offensive rebound  
11:40   Carter Collins blocks Jalen Carey's three point jump shot  
12:06   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
12:06   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:06 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-21
12:06   Jalen Carey shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
12:12   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
12:14   Luka Brajkovic blocks Antwan Walker's two point hook shot  
12:28   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
12:30   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
13:05 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 16-21
13:13   Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)  
13:18   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
13:20   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
13:32   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
13:34   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
13:58 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 16-19
14:19   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
14:19   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:19   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
14:19 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point driving layup 13-19
14:38 +2 Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot 13-17
14:58 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point hook shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 11-17
15:20 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 11-15
15:38 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-15
15:38 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-14
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
15:51 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists) 8-13
16:11 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 6-13
16:16   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
16:18   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
16:45 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 6-10
16:49   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
16:51   Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup  
17:07 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists) 6-7
17:24 +2 Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot 6-4
17:51 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 4-4
18:11 +1 Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
18:11   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:11   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
18:23   Malik Martin personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
18:34   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)  
18:50   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
18:51   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
18:53   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point step back jump shot  
19:12 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 3 of 3 3-2
19:12 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 3 2-2
19:12 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 3 1-2
19:12   Fatts Russell shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
19:46 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 0-2
20:00   Luka Brajkovic vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 24 26
Field Goals 8-16 (50.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 12
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 8 9
Team 0 1
Assists 5 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 5 8
Technicals 0 0
24
C. Collins G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12
M. Martin G
12 PTS, 1 REB
away team logo Davidson 3-3 24-24
home team logo Rhode Island 3-4 26-26
away team logo Davidson 3-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Rhode Island 3-4 PPG RPG APG
24
C. Collins G 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
12
M. Martin G 12 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 60.0
50.0 FT% 75.0
Davidson
Starters
C. Collins
H. Lee
L. Brajkovic
S. Mennenga
K. Grady
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 15 1 1 5/6 2/3 3/4 0 - 1 1 2 1 0
H. Lee 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
L. Brajkovic 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 1 1 0 1
S. Mennenga 1 2 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 1
K. Grady 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
N. Boachie-Yiadom
B. Jones
G. Huffman
B. Craig
D. Czerapowicz
D. Dibble
D. Kristensen
M. Jones
E. Lanier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kristensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lanier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 10 5 8/16 3/9 5/10 5 0 2 2 4 2 8
Rhode Island
Starters
M. Martin
M. Mitchell
A. Walker
J. Sheppard
F. Russell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Martin 12 1 0 4/4 3/3 1/1 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Mitchell 8 4 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 1 3
A. Walker 2 2 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Sheppard 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
F. Russell 0 1 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Harris
J. Carey
D. Johnson
I. Leggett
B. Borde
A. Betrand
M. Mitchell
I. Ayo-Faleye
T. Berry
U. Brusadin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Leggett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Borde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Betrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ayo-Faleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Brusadin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 11 8 10/20 3/5 3/4 8 0 3 0 4 2 9
