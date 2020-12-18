|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-26
|
5:13
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Malik Martin makes two point floating jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
24-25
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
|
24-23
|
5:49
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point alley-oop layup
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive foul
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins makes two point putback layup
|
22-23
|
8:35
|
|
|
Carter Collins offensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
20-23
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|
20-21
|
9:50
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Bates Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic turnover
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic offensive foul
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Antwan Walker shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Carter Collins blocks Jalen Carey's three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-21
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jalen Carey shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic blocks Antwan Walker's two point hook shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
|
16-21
|
13:13
|
|
|
Carter Collins turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
|
16-19
|
14:19
|
|
|
Bates Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point driving layup
|
13-19
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot
|
13-17
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point hook shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
11-17
|
15:20
|
|
+3
|
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|
11-15
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-15
|
15:38
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-14
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Sam Mennenga assists)
|
8-13
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
6-13
|
16:16
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
6-10
|
16:49
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
+3
|
Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|
6-7
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins makes two point step back jump shot
|
6-4
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
4-4
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
18:11
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Antwan Walker shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Malik Martin personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
3-2
|
19:12
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
2-2
|
19:12
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
1-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Fatts Russell shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)
|