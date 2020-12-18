|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup
|
37-27
|
0:25
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ty Chisom misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-27
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-27
|
1:02
|
|
|
Brady Heiman personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Brady Heiman turnover
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Brady Heiman offensive foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Roman Penn turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-27
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-27
|
1:41
|
|
|
Kruz Perrott-Hunt shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Stanley Umude turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|
31-27
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
Stanley Umude makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-27
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
Stanley Umude makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-26
|
2:41
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy personal foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Tremell Murphy makes two point jump shot
|
29-25
|
3:15
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Coyotes defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Fuller makes three point jump shot (A.J. Plitzuweit assists)
|
27-25
|
4:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Coyotes 30 second timeout
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
27-22
|
4:35
|
|
|
Nikola Zizic turnover
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Nikola Zizic offensive foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Zizic makes two point layup (A.J. Plitzuweit assists)
|
24-22
|
5:48
|
|
+3
|
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
24-20
|
6:06
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson personal foul (A.J. Plitzuweit draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Tremell Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-20
|
6:10
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Tasos Kamateros shooting foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes two point layup (Stanley Umude assists)
|
20-20
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|
20-18
|
6:55
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses two point layup
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-18
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-17
|
7:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Kruz Perrott-Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Coyotes defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Stanley Umude misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot
|
18-16
|
8:20
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Xavier Fuller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Xavier Fuller draws the foul)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Damani Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Issa Samake misses two point layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Fuller makes two point dunk
|
16-16
|
8:56
|
|
|
Xavier Fuller offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Damani Hayes misses two point layup
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Damani Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-14
|
9:15
|
|
|
Kruz Perrott-Hunt shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
9:24
|
|
+3
|
Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes three point jump shot (Xavier Fuller assists)
|
15-14
|
9:30
|
|
|
Damani Hayes offensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Issa Samake personal foul (Xavier Fuller draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Coyotes offensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup
|
15-11
|
10:08
|
|
|
Ty Chisom turnover (lost ball) (Roman Penn steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Mason Archambault turnover (lost ball) (Tremell Murphy steals)
|
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Roman Penn makes three point jump shot
|
13-11
|
11:16
|
|
|
Tasos Kamateros turnover
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Tasos Kamateros offensive foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu turnover
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu offensive foul (Ty Chisom draws the foul)
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Mason Archambault misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
+3
|
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|
10-11
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point layup
|
7-11
|
12:58
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Plitzuweit steals)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tremell Murphy vs. A.J. Plitzuweit (A.J. Plitzuweit gains possession)
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Mason Archambault defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Ty Chisom blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Stanley Umude makes two point jump shot
|
7-9
|
14:12
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (A.J. Plitzuweit draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Brady Heiman blocks Roman Penn's two point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Xavier Fuller turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Wilkins steals)
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Jump ball. Xavier Fuller vs. D.J. Wilkins (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup
|
7-7
|
15:00
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Xavier Fuller misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Stanley Umude defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Xavier Fuller misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Tasos Kamateros defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Tasos Kamateros blocks Darnell Brodie's two point layup
|
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Tasos Kamateros makes three point jump shot (A.J. Plitzuweit assists)
|
5-7
|
17:11
|
|
|
A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Stanley Umude misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point jump shot
|
3-4
|
18:25
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Plitzuweit steals)
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Roman Penn defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Xavier Fuller misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Roman Penn personal foul (Kruz Perrott-Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
19:11
|
|
+1
|
Tremell Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Stanley Umude shooting foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Tremell Murphy makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Stanley Umude makes two point jump shot (Kruz Perrott-Hunt assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie vs. Stanley Umude (Tasos Kamateros gains possession)
|