DRAKE
SDAK

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
DRAKE
Bulldogs
19
SDAK
Coyotes
17

Time Team Play Score
10:09   Coyotes 30 second timeout  
10:09 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-44
10:09   Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:09   Damani Hayes personal foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)  
10:28   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
10:30   Ty Chisom misses two point layup  
10:47   Nate Ferguson personal foul (Damani Hayes draws the foul)  
10:47   Coyotes defensive rebound  
10:49   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
11:10 +3 A.J. Plitzuweit makes three point jump shot (Ty Chisom assists) 55-44
11:23   Nate Ferguson turnover (bad pass)  
11:35   Damani Hayes turnover  
11:35   Damani Hayes offensive foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)  
11:46   Ty Chisom defensive rebound  
11:46   Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Xavier Fuller shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
11:46 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup 55-41
11:54   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
11:56   Garrett Sturtz blocks Max Burchill's two point jump shot  
12:09   Stanley Umude defensive rebound  
12:11   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
12:28 +2 A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point jump shot 53-41
12:49 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-39
12:49 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-39
12:49   Kanon Koster personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
12:57   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
13:02 +2 Xavier Fuller makes two point layup (Stanley Umude assists) 51-39
13:08   Coyotes offensive rebound  
13:10   A.J. Plitzuweit misses two point jump shot  
13:16   A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound  
13:18   Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot  
13:32 +1 A.J. Plitzuweit makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-37
13:32   Garrett Sturtz shooting foul (A.J. Plitzuweit draws the foul)  
13:32 +2 A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point jump shot 51-36
13:49   Joseph Yesufu turnover (out of bounds)  
14:17   Stanley Umude turnover  
14:17   Stanley Umude offensive foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
14:31 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup 51-34
14:40   Mason Archambault turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
14:46   Shanquan Hemphill turnover  
14:46   Shanquan Hemphill offensive foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)  
14:56   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
14:57   Brady Heiman misses two point tip shot  
14:58   Brady Heiman offensive rebound  
15:00   A.J. Plitzuweit misses two point jump shot  
15:10   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass)  
15:30   Mason Archambault personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
15:37   Ty Chisom turnover (lost ball)  
15:53 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-34
15:53   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Mason Archambault shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
16:01   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
16:03   Mason Archambault misses two point layup  
16:17   Ty Chisom defensive rebound  
16:19   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
16:25   Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot  
16:38   Roman Penn personal foul (Mason Archambault draws the foul)  
16:46 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 48-34
16:49   A.J. Plitzuweit personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
16:58   TV timeout  
16:58   Coyotes 30 second timeout  
16:58   Kruz Perrott-Hunt turnover (bad pass)  
17:01 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-34
17:01   Kruz Perrott-Hunt shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
17:01 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 45-34
17:14   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
17:14   Tasos Kamateros misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:14 +1 Tasos Kamateros makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-34
17:14   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Tasos Kamateros draws the foul)  
17:38 +2 D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot 43-33
17:57 +2 Stanley Umude makes two point layup (Kruz Perrott-Hunt assists) 41-33
18:01   Kruz Perrott-Hunt defensive rebound  
18:03   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
18:21   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
18:23   Kruz Perrott-Hunt misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Shanquan Hemphill kicked ball violation  
18:39 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-31
18:39 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-31
18:39   A.J. Plitzuweit shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
18:47 +2 Xavier Fuller makes two point layup (Stanley Umude assists) 39-31
18:59 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists) 39-29
19:12   Stanley Umude personal foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)  
19:31 +2 Stanley Umude makes two point jump shot (Kruz Perrott-Hunt assists) 37-29
19:49   Darnell Brodie turnover  
19:49   Darnell Brodie offensive foul (A.J. Plitzuweit draws the foul)  

1st Half
DRAKE
Bulldogs
37
SDAK
Coyotes
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 37-27
0:25   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
0:36   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
0:38   Ty Chisom misses three point jump shot  
1:02 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-27
1:02 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-27
1:02   Brady Heiman personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
1:13   Brady Heiman turnover  
1:13   Brady Heiman offensive foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
1:28   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass)  
1:35   A.J. Plitzuweit turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
1:41 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-27
1:41 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-27
1:41   Kruz Perrott-Hunt shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
1:56   Stanley Umude turnover (bad pass)  
2:17 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 31-27
2:42 +1 Stanley Umude makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-27
2:42 +1 Stanley Umude makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-26
2:41   Tremell Murphy personal foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)  
3:05 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point jump shot 29-25
3:15   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
3:17   A.J. Plitzuweit misses two point jump shot  
3:31   Coyotes defensive rebound  
3:33   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
4:03 +3 Xavier Fuller makes three point jump shot (A.J. Plitzuweit assists) 27-25
4:11   TV timeout  
4:11   Coyotes 30 second timeout  
4:25 +3 Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 27-22
4:35   Nikola Zizic turnover  
4:35   Nikola Zizic offensive foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)  
4:50   A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound  
4:52   Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot  
5:12   Tremell Murphy offensive rebound  
5:14   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
5:23 +2 Nikola Zizic makes two point layup (A.J. Plitzuweit assists) 24-22
5:48 +3 Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 24-20
6:06   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
6:06   A.J. Plitzuweit misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:06   Jonah Jackson personal foul (A.J. Plitzuweit draws the foul)  
6:10 +1 Tremell Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-20
6:10   Tremell Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:08   Tasos Kamateros shooting foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)  
6:17 +2 Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes two point layup (Stanley Umude assists) 20-20
6:46 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 20-18
6:55   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
6:57   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
7:07 +1 Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-18
7:07 +1 Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-17
7:07   TV timeout  
7:07   Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Kruz Perrott-Hunt draws the foul)  
7:12   Coyotes defensive rebound  
7:14   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound  
7:44   Stanley Umude misses three point jump shot  
7:55 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot 18-16
8:20   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
8:20   Xavier Fuller misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:20   D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Xavier Fuller draws the foul)  
8:36   D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)  
8:44   Damani Hayes defensive rebound  
8:46   Issa Samake misses two point layup  
8:51 +2 Xavier Fuller makes two point dunk 16-16
8:56   Xavier Fuller offensive rebound  
8:58   Damani Hayes misses two point layup  
9:15   Damani Hayes defensive rebound  
9:15   Roman Penn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:15 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-14
9:15   Kruz Perrott-Hunt shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
9:24 +3 Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes three point jump shot (Xavier Fuller assists) 15-14
9:30   Damani Hayes offensive rebound  
9:32   Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Issa Samake personal foul (Xavier Fuller draws the foul)  
9:34   Coyotes offensive rebound  
9:36   Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot  
10:01 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 15-11
10:08   Ty Chisom turnover (lost ball) (Roman Penn steals)  
10:21   A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound  
10:23   Garrett Sturtz misses two point hook shot  
10:34   Mason Archambault turnover (lost ball) (Tremell Murphy steals)  
10:55 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot 13-11
11:16   Tasos Kamateros turnover  
11:16   Tasos Kamateros offensive foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
11:45   Joseph Yesufu turnover  
11:45   Joseph Yesufu offensive foul (Ty Chisom draws the foul)  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:53   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
11:55   Mason Archambault misses three point jump shot  
12:23 +3 Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Joseph Yesufu assists) 10-11
12:38 +2 A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point layup 7-11
12:58   Tremell Murphy turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Plitzuweit steals)  
12:58   Jump ball. Tremell Murphy vs. A.J. Plitzuweit (A.J. Plitzuweit gains possession)  
13:06   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
13:08   A.J. Plitzuweit misses three point jump shot  
13:27   Mason Archambault defensive rebound  
13:29   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
13:45   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
13:47   Ty Chisom blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup  
13:57 +2 Stanley Umude makes two point jump shot 7-9
14:12   Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (A.J. Plitzuweit draws the foul)  
14:12   A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound  
14:14   Brady Heiman blocks Roman Penn's two point jump shot  
14:42   Xavier Fuller turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Wilkins steals)  
14:42   Jump ball. Xavier Fuller vs. D.J. Wilkins (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)  
14:52 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 7-7
15:00   Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound  
15:02   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
15:21   Xavier Fuller misses two point jump shot  
15:46   Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)  
15:46   Stanley Umude defensive rebound  
15:48   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:52   A.J. Plitzuweit personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
15:57   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
15:59   Xavier Fuller misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Tasos Kamateros defensive rebound  
16:24   Tasos Kamateros blocks Darnell Brodie's two point layup  
16:43 +3 Tasos Kamateros makes three point jump shot (A.J. Plitzuweit assists) 5-7
17:11   A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound  
17:13   Darnell Brodie misses two point hook shot  
17:31   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
17:33   Stanley Umude misses three point jump shot  
17:56 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 5-4
18:16 +2 A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point jump shot 3-4
18:25   Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Plitzuweit steals)  
18:31   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
18:33   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
18:42   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
18:44   Xavier Fuller misses three point jump shot  
18:52   Roman Penn personal foul (Kruz Perrott-Hunt draws the foul)  
19:11 +1 Tremell Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-2
19:11   Stanley Umude shooting foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)  
19:11 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point layup 2-2
19:33 +2 Stanley Umude makes two point jump shot (Kruz Perrott-Hunt assists) 0-2
20:00   Darnell Brodie vs. Stanley Umude (Tasos Kamateros gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 56 44
Field Goals 19-39 (48.7%) 17-37 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 22
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 16 14
Team 3 5
Assists 5 11
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
R. Penn G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
10
A. Plitzuweit G
12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 6-0 371956