Georgia Tech aims to rebound against Florida A&M
After losing to Florida State in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener, Georgia Tech returns to its nonconference schedule on Friday by hosting Florida A&M, which is coming off its first win.
It's the second of four games in a nine-day stretch for the Yellow Jackets (2-3), who were beaten on the road by the Seminoles 74-61 on Tuesday. Florida A&M (1-4), which has yet to play a home game, finally earned its first victory, 76-70 win at Austin Peay on Tuesday.
"We were able to course-correct after (losing) the first two games," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "We've gotten better since we started contact practice and I think we'll continue to get better."
Georgia Tech was unable to slow Florida State freshman standout Scottie Barnes, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and had a dunk that halted a 15-0 run by the Yellow Jackets.
"Scottie Barnes, he'll be the next lottery pick coming out of Florida State," Pastner said. "He made some big plays for them."
The bright spot in the loss for Georgia Tech was Michael Devoe, who scored 21 points for his second 20-point effort of the season. Devoe has made 11 of 24 shots from the floor in two games since being held scoreless against Kentucky on Dec. 6.
The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright, who averages a team-high 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. Jose Alvarado averages 15.6 points and has made a 3-pointer in 23 straight games, the longest since Adam Smith connected in 24 straight in 2015-16.
This is the final game before the holiday break for Florida A&M, which has played from coast to coast. The Rattlers have lost at Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma. They had games canceled at South Florida and Nebraska.
"Every day we test negative, can practice and play, it's a blessing," said Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum. "I think our guys are showing a greater sense of appreciation for the opportunity."
Florida A&M's offense finally showed up against Austin Peay. The Rattlers had been averaging just 62.8 points but scored a season-high against the Governors and shot 55.6 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers, both high marks.
M.J. Randolph was 11-for-15 from the field and scored a career-high 27 points against the Governors. He upped his average to 16 points and 4.8 rebounds. Johnny Brown is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds; he scored 11 on Tuesday in his first start.
Georgia Tech is 8-0 against Florida A&M and won the last meeting 73-40 on Dec. 9, 2018.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Moses Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:38
|Johnny Brown shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|5:38
|+ 2
|Moses Wright makes two point jump shot
|5:38
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|5:53
|+ 3
|Kamron Reaves makes three point jump shot (Johnny Brown assists)
|5:56
|Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
|6:02
|Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|+ 2
|MJ Randolph makes two point jump shot
|6:19
|Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
|6:44
|Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|+ 2
|Jalen Speer makes two point layup
|7:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|25
|Field Goals
|7-22 (31.8%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|16
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|7
|12
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|7
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 1-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Georgia Tech 2-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Randolph G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Wright F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Randolph G
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Wright F
|9 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.8
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Randolph
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Speer
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Reaves
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Moragne
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Randolph
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Speer
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Reaves
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Moragne
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Desir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Murray Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dansoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Osuigwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Littles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hancock Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|10
|2
|7/22
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Devoe
|7
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Alvarado
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Usher
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Parham
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|M. Devoe
|7
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Alvarado
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Usher
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Parham
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gigiberia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sturdivant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Didenko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Broadway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Meka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|15
|7
|9/20
|2/8
|5/5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|12
-
SCST
PRESBY34
45
2nd 11:58
-
DICKST
MNTNA43
70
2nd 6:07
-
ALC
CSTCAR61
80
2nd 3:40
-
RICH
LOYCHI60
49
2nd 7:18
-
DRAKE
SDAK56
44
2nd 9:27
-
SIUE
MOREHD60
52
2nd 7:53
-
BGREEN
ROBERT66
57
2nd 6:22
-
BELMONT
TNST21
16
1st 7:59
-
CHIST
NILL16
19
1st 6:19
-
DAVID
RI24
26
1st 5:13 ESPU
-
TNTECH
10TENN17
36
1st 5:25 ESP+
-
IONA
RIDER29
20
1st 3:53
-
WCAR
CHARLS23
20
1st 7:15
-
EMPOR
WICHST22
33
1st 4:44 ESP+
-
FAMU
GATECH16
25
1st 5:38
-
NWST
TULSA14
32
1st 4:21 ESP+
-
WEBBER
FGC17
43
1st 4:31
-
VMI
GWEBB77
88
Final
-
CARVER
GAST57
122
Final
-
CMICH
WMICH61
76
Final
-
GREEN
NCAT45
91
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA51
68
Final
-
NDAK
SILL50
62
Final
-
CLU
APPST41
77
Final ESP+
-
NCWILM
NORFLK80
72
Final
-
HAMP
HOW76
81
Final
-
BYU
18SDGST72
62
Final CBSSN
-
STPETE
MNMTH76
78
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKLR0
0
7:30pm
-
TNMART
SEMO0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:30pm
-
IOWAST
8WVU0
0143 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESPU
-
NCOLO
UTAHST0
0141 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
UTAH0
0137.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm PACN
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH0
0
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SJST0
0147 O/U
+9
9:00pm
-
MONST
WASHST0
0133 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
NAU0
0146.5 O/U
+9.5
9:05pm
-
AF
NEVADA0
0130 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0148 O/U
+1
10:05pm
-
VIRWISE
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL0
0
PPD FS1
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
UIW
ARIZST0
0
-
MVSU
OHIO0
0
-
THOMASU
STETSON0
0
-
MCNSE
PEAY0
0
-
GSW
JAXST0
0
-
LSUS
SFA0
0
-
PVAM
16MIZZOU0
0
ESP+