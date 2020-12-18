NDAK
SILL

1st Half
NDAK
Fighting Hawks
25
SILL
Salukis
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
0:04   Dalton Banks misses two point layup  
0:28 +3 Filip Rebraca makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists) 25-29
0:52   Mitchell Sueker defensive rebound  
0:54   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot  
1:07 +1 Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-29
1:07   Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:07   Sekou Dembele personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
1:20   Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (Filip Rebraca steals)  
1:20   Jump ball. Kyler Filewich vs. Filip Rebraca (Fighting Hawks gains possession)  
1:22   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
1:24   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:47   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
1:47   Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:47   Kyler Filewich personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
2:08 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 21-29
2:23   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
2:25   Brady Danielson misses two point layup  
2:45   Lance Jones turnover  
2:45   Lance Jones offensive foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
2:54 +2 Brady Danielson makes two point layup (Tyree Ihenacho assists) 21-26
3:11   Brady Danielson offensive rebound  
3:13   Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot  
3:23   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
3:25   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
3:37   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
3:37   Tyree Ihenacho misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:37 +1 Tyree Ihenacho makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-26
3:37   Marcus Domask shooting foul (Tyree Ihenacho draws the foul)  
3:48   Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Igbanugo steals)  
3:59   Nate Shockey turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00   Lance Jones personal foul (Seybian Sims draws the foul)  
4:24 +3 Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 18-26
4:31   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
4:33   Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot  
4:58   Dalton Banks turnover (traveling)  
5:19 +3 Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists) 18-23
5:28   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
5:30   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
5:39   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
5:41   Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Tyree Ihenacho draws the foul)  
5:51   Fighting Hawks defensive rebound  
5:53   Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup  
6:10   Mitchell Sueker turnover (out of bounds)  
6:32 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 15-23
6:41   Gertautas Urbonavicius turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)  
7:01 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 15-21
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10   Salukis 30 second timeout  
7:22 +2 Mitchell Sueker makes two point layup 15-19
7:34   Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound  
7:36   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
7:58 +2 Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup (Ethan Igbanugo assists) 13-19
8:08   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
8:10   Kyler Filewich misses two point layup  
8:30   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
8:30   Ethan Igbanugo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:30 +1 Ethan Igbanugo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-19
8:30   Ben Harvey shooting foul (Ethan Igbanugo draws the foul)  
8:43   Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound  
8:45   Jakolby Long misses two point layup  
8:51   Tyree Ihenacho turnover (bad pass) (Jakolby Long steals)  
8:58   Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound  
9:00   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Nate Shockey personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
9:14   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
9:16   Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot  
9:37 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup 10-19
9:40   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
9:42   Kyler Filewich misses two point layup  
9:59   Nate Shockey turnover (bad pass)  
10:15   Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Shockey steals)  
10:27   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
10:29   Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup  
10:40   Nate Shockey defensive rebound  
10:42   Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Nate Shockey turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)  
11:16   Kyler Filewich personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
11:27 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-17
11:27   TV timeout  
11:27   Caleb Nero shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
11:27 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 10-16
11:49 +2 Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup 10-14
11:53   Gertautas Urbonavicius offensive rebound  
11:55   Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Caleb Nero defensive rebound  
12:15   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Ethan Igbanugo turnover (out of bounds)  
12:46   Marcus Domask personal foul (Ethan Igbanugo draws the foul)  
13:06 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 8-14
13:22   Gertautas Urbonavicius personal foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
13:38 +3 Ethan Igbanugo makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists) 8-12
13:46   Gertautas Urbonavicius defensive rebound  
13:48   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Tyree Ihenacho turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
14:20 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 5-12
14:46   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
14:48   Caleb Nero misses two point layup  
14:55   Caleb Nero defensive rebound  
14:57   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
15:06   Caleb Nero misses two point layup  
15:14   Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound  
15:16   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
15:41 +2 Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Ethan Igbanugo assists) 5-10
15:53 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 3-10
16:00   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
16:02   Marcus Domask blocks Tyree Ihenacho's two point layup  
16:08   Fighting Hawks offensive rebound  
16:10   Lance Jones blocks Filip Rebraca's two point layup  
16:26   TV timeout  
16:26   Fighting Hawks 30 second timeout  
16:30 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 3-8
16:37   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
16:39   Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot  
17:00 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 3-5
17:07   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
17:09   Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot  
17:21 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
17:21 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-1
17:21   Caleb Nero shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
17:24   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:26   Seybian Sims misses two point jump shot  
17:30   Seybian Sims offensive rebound  
17:32   Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot  
17:46   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball)  
18:01   Tyree Ihenacho personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
18:13   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
18:15   Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
18:34   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
18:36   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
18:53 +3 Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists) 3-0
19:20   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball)  
19:39   Ben Harvey offensive rebound  
19:41   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Mitchell Sueker vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Lance Jones gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 25 29
Field Goals 9-25 (36.0%) 11-29 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 18
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 14 15
Team 2 0
Assists 7 9
Steals 3 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 5 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
F. Rebraca F
6 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
1
M. Domask F
7 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo North Dakota 1-6 25-25
home team logo S. Illinois 4-0 29-29
SIU Arena Carbondale, Illinois
SIU Arena Carbondale, Illinois
North Dakota
Starters
S. Sims
F. Rebraca
M. Sueker
T. Ihenacho
C. Nero
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Sims 6 3 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
F. Rebraca 6 3 0 2/6 1/1 1/3 0 - 1 0 0 0 3
M. Sueker 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Ihenacho 1 3 4 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 2 0 3
C. Nero 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
E. Igbanugo
G. Urbonavicius
B. Danielson
N. Shockey
A. Bergan
B. Panoam
D. Allen-Eikens
C. Ramsey Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Igbanugo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Urbonavicius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Danielson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shockey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bergan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Panoam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen-Eikens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ramsey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 17 7 9/25 4/10 3/7 5 0 3 0 8 3 14
S. Illinois
Starters
M. Domask
B. Harvey
A. D'Avanzo
T. Brown
L. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Domask 7 2 4 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 2
B. Harvey 5 7 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 6
A. D'Avanzo 4 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Brown 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 1
L. Jones 3 3 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 2 1 1 0 3
Bench
K. Filewich
J. Long
S. Dembele
D. Banks
S. Verplancken Jr.
W. Keller
C. Cross
E. Butler
J. Muila
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Filewich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Verplancken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Keller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Muila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 18 9 11/29 4/15 3/3 10 0 5 2 7 3 15
