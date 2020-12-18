|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ramblers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point layup
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Spiders 30 second timeout
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|
37-22
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
|
37-20
|
1:12
|
|
|
Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists)
|
35-20
|
1:59
|
|
|
Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
33-20
|
2:30
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball) (Souleymane Koureissi steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-20
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-20
|
2:42
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes personal foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
29-20
|
3:05
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (Connor Crabtree steals)
|
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-19
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-19
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Keith Clemons shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|
27-19
|
4:35
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-17
|
4:35
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-17
|
4:35
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson turnover
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson offensive foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Baylor Hebb defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Blake Francis personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
25-17
|
6:08
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gustavson steals)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-17
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-16
|
6:34
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point layup
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Tom Welch misses two point layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Ramblers 30 second timeout
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Tyler Burton assists)
|
23-15
|
7:41
|
|
|
Ramblers turnover
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-15
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Braden Norris shooting foul
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup (Tyler Burton assists)
|
19-15
|
8:21
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson turnover (Tyler Burton steals)
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover
|
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
17-15
|
9:10
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover (Tyler Burton steals)
|
|
9:34
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|
17-12
|
9:47
|
|
|
Keith Clemons turnover
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Keith Clemons personal foul
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes turnover
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes offensive foul
|
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
14-12
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
12-12
|
10:58
|
|
|
Connor Crabtree personal foul
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Tyler Burton turnover
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Keith Clemons turnover
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot
|
12-10
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
10-10
|
13:06
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo personal foul
|
|
13:22
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-8
|
13:22
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson shooting foul
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists)
|
9-8
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson makes two point layup
|
7-6
|
14:16
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Tyler Burton personal foul
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Aher Uguak personal foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
7-4
|
16:01
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot
|
5-4
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|
3-4
|
17:07
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Aher Uguak turnover (Tyler Burton steals)
|
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-2
|
17:44
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Aher Uguak shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Braden Norris makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:18
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point layup
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:08
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (Tate Hall steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Spiders gains possession)
|