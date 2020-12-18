RICH
LOYCHI

2nd Half
RICH
Spiders
23
LOYCHI
Ramblers
27

Time Team Play Score
7:33 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 60-49
7:40   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
7:42   Tate Hall misses two point layup  
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00   Blake Francis turnover (out of bounds)  
8:27 +2 Tom Welch makes two point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists) 60-46
8:33   Jacob Gilyard turnover  
8:53 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 60-44
9:12 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot 60-41
9:34 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 57-41
9:43 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists) 57-38
9:49   Lucas Williamson personal foul  
9:55 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 54-38
9:55   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
9:55   Grant Golden misses two point layup  
10:16   Grant Golden offensive rebound  
10:18   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
10:22   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
10:24   Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup  
10:33   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
10:35   Tate Hall misses two point layup  
10:47 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 54-36
11:18 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 52-36
11:42   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)  
11:58   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
11:58   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:58 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-34
11:58   TV timeout  
11:58   Grant Golden shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
12:00   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
12:02   Lucas Williamson misses two point layup  
12:17   Grant Golden turnover  
12:17   Grant Golden offensive foul  
12:27   Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Grant Golden steals)  
12:41 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup 52-33
12:54 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 50-33
13:14 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-31
13:14 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-31
13:14   Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
13:26   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
13:28   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
13:33   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
13:35   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Blake Francis personal foul  
13:48 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup 48-31
14:04 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup 46-31
14:06   Tom Welch offensive rebound  
14:08   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
14:19 +2 Grant Golden makes two point hook shot 46-29
14:40 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists) 44-29
14:49   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
14:51   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
15:04 +1 Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-26
15:04 +1 Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-25
15:04   TV timeout  
15:04   Andre Gustavson personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
15:09   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
15:11   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
15:18   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
15:20   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
15:39 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 44-24
16:05 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 42-24
16:23   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
16:25   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
16:38   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
16:46   TV timeout  
16:46   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
16:50 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 42-22
16:59   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
17:01   Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot  
17:28   Nathan Cayo turnover  
17:28   Nathan Cayo offensive foul  
17:38   Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound  
17:40   Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot  
17:59 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point jump shot 39-22
18:19   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
18:21   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Tyler Burton personal foul  
18:44   Grant Golden turnover (out of bounds)  
18:54   Spiders defensive rebound  
18:59   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
19:02   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
19:04   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
19:25   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Blake Francis turnover (Lucas Williamson steals)  
19:33   Tate Hall turnover (Blake Francis steals)  

1st Half
RICH
Spiders
37
LOYCHI
Ramblers
22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Ramblers defensive rebound  
0:00   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
0:03   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
0:05   Blake Francis misses two point layup  
0:15   Spiders 30 second timeout  
0:22   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
0:39   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
0:41   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
0:51 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot 37-22
1:07 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup 37-20
1:12   Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)  
1:41 +2 Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 35-20
1:59   Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass)  
2:25 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 33-20
2:30   Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball) (Souleymane Koureissi steals)  
2:42 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-20
2:42 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-20
2:42   Cooper Kaifes personal foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)  
3:05 +1 Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 3 of 3 29-20
3:05   Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
3:05   Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
3:05   Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
3:31   Andre Gustavson turnover (traveling)  
3:40   Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (Connor Crabtree steals)  
3:58 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-19
3:58 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-19
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Keith Clemons shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
4:15 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists) 27-19
4:35 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-17
4:35 +1 Andre Gustavson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-17
4:35   Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)  
4:47   Lucas Williamson turnover  
4:47   Lucas Williamson offensive foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
5:03   Baylor Hebb defensive rebound  
5:05   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
5:19   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
5:33   Blake Francis personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)  
5:58 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 25-17
6:08   Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gustavson steals)  
6:23   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
6:34 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-17
6:34 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-16
6:34   Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)  
6:37   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
6:39   Blake Francis misses two point layup  
6:57   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
6:59   Tom Welch misses two point layup  
7:24   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
7:27 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Tyler Burton assists) 23-15
7:41   Ramblers turnover  
7:52 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-15
7:52   Jacob Gilyard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52   Braden Norris shooting foul  
7:59   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
8:01   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
8:18 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup (Tyler Burton assists) 19-15
8:21   Lucas Williamson turnover (Tyler Burton steals)  
8:41   Grant Golden turnover  
9:03 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 17-15
9:10   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
9:12   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
9:16   Cameron Krutwig turnover (Tyler Burton steals)  
9:34 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists) 17-12
9:47   Keith Clemons turnover  
9:50   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
9:52   Blake Francis misses two point jump shot  
9:58   Keith Clemons personal foul  
10:08   Cooper Kaifes turnover  
10:08   Cooper Kaifes offensive foul  
10:27 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 14-12
10:50 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 12-12
10:58   Connor Crabtree personal foul  
11:12   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
11:14   Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot  
11:25   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
11:27   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Tyler Burton turnover  
12:06   Keith Clemons turnover  
12:31 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot 12-10
12:55 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 10-10
13:06   Nathan Cayo personal foul  
13:22 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-8
13:22   Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:22   Lucas Williamson shooting foul  
13:40 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup (Tom Welch assists) 9-8
13:57 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 9-6
14:13 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point layup 7-6
14:16   Lucas Williamson offensive rebound  
14:18   Lucas Williamson misses two point jump shot  
14:32   Tyler Burton personal foul  
14:34   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
14:34   Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot  
14:47   TV timeout  
14:47   Aher Uguak personal foul  
14:48   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
14:50   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Grant Golden turnover (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
15:21   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
15:23   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
15:48 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 7-4
16:01   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
16:03   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
16:09   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
16:36 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot 5-4
16:55 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 3-4
17:07   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
17:09   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
17:31   Aher Uguak turnover (Tyler Burton steals)  
17:44 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
17:44   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:44   Aher Uguak shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
18:03 +2 Braden Norris makes two point jump shot 2-2
18:18   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
18:20   Blake Francis misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
18:27   Blake Francis misses two point layup  
18:34   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
18:36   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
18:45   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
18:47   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
19:03 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup 2-0
19:08   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
19:10   Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot  
19:37   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
19:39   Tate Hall misses two point layup  
20:00   Grant Golden turnover (Tate Hall steals)  
20:00   (Spiders gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1
B. Francis G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
4
B. Norris G
13 PTS, 4 AST
