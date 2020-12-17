|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point putback layup
|
56-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Mike McGuirl makes two point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
54-27
|
0:58
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
54-25
|
1:07
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
51-25
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
49-25
|
2:24
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard shooting foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (bad pass) (MaCio Teague steals)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Matthew Mayer assists)
|
48-25
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Rudi Williams makes two point layup
|
45-25
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point tip shot
|
45-23
|
3:42
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
|
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-23
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-23
|
4:45
|
|
|
Davion Bradford personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Mark Vital personal foul
|
|
4:49
|
|
+3
|
Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|
41-23
|
4:56
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer personal foul
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-20
|
5:07
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl shooting foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Flo Thamba shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point jump shot
|
40-20
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
40-18
|
6:19
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-18
|
7:18
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Mark Vital shooting foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
38-17
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point layup
|
35-17
|
7:54
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
+1
|
Mark Vital makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-15
|
8:18
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Davion Bradford shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup
|
34-15
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|
32-15
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point layup
|
32-13
|
9:46
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell personal foul
|
|
10:27
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
30-13
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
27-13
|
10:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Antonio Gordon vs. Mark Vital (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jared Butler assists)
|
27-11
|
10:55
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (lost ball) (Selton Miguel steals)
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jared Butler assists)
|
25-11
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|
23-11
|
12:18
|
|
+2
|
LJ Cryer makes two point jump shot
|
23-9
|
12:30
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
21-9
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
19-9
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point putback layup
|
19-6
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Rudi Williams shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Flo Thamba makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
17-6
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|
15-6
|
14:18
|
|
|
Flo Thamba turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
15:00
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (LJ Cryer assists)
|
15-4
|
15:06
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua steals)
|
|
15:29
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
12-4
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:19
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-4
|
16:19
|
|
|
Nijel Pack shooting foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot
|
8-4
|
16:27
|
|
|
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
|
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point dunk (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
5-4
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:42
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point layup
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
18:28
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-0
|
18:50
|
|
|
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Nijel Pack shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|