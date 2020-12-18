|
0:00
End of period
0:01
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
0:03
Marek Dolezaj misses two point putback layup
0:03
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
0:05
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
0:29
+2
Josh Mballa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jayvon Graves assists)
48-35
0:46
+2
Marek Dolezaj makes two point hook shot
46-35
0:57
+1
Jayvon Graves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-33
0:57
+1
Jayvon Graves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-33
0:57
Quincy Guerrier personal foul (Jayvon Graves draws the foul)
0:57
Bulls offensive rebound
0:59
Josh Mballa misses two point layup
1:11
Bulls 30 second timeout
1:11
Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball)
1:19
+2
Jayvon Graves makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ronaldo Segu assists)
44-33
1:24
LaQuill Hardnett defensive rebound
1:26
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
1:33
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
1:35
Ronaldo Segu misses two point floating jump shot
2:01
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Alan Griffin assists)
42-33
2:11
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
2:13
Keishawn Brewton misses three point jump shot
2:19
+2
Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
42-31
2:23
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
2:43
Jayvon Graves misses three point jump shot
2:46
LaQuill Hardnett offensive rebound
2:36
Alan Griffin blocks Brock Bertram's two point jump shot
2:54
Brock Bertram defensive rebound
2:56
Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
3:03
Orange offensive rebound
3:05
Jayvon Graves blocks Buddy Boeheim's two point floating jump shot
3:33
+3
Keishawn Brewton makes three point jump shot (Jayvon Graves assists)
42-29
4:00
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-29
4:00
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-28
4:00
TV timeout
4:00
LaQuill Hardnett shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
4:12
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
4:14
David Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
4:27
Jayvon Graves defensive rebound
4:29
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
4:37
David Nickelberry turnover
4:37
David Nickelberry offensive foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
4:59
+2
Kadary Richmond makes two point floating jump shot
39-27
5:15
Orange 30 second timeout
5:15
+3
Jayvon Graves makes three point pullup jump shot (Ronaldo Segu assists)
39-25
5:17
Ronaldo Segu defensive rebound
5:19
Quincy Guerrier misses two point jump shot
5:26
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
5:28
Kadary Richmond misses two point pullup jump shot
5:39
+2
LaQuill Hardnett makes two point layup (Ronaldo Segu assists)
36-25
5:56
Bulls defensive rebound
5:58
Quincy Guerrier misses two point floating jump shot
6:10
+2
Josh Mballa makes two point layup
34-25
6:33
+2
Alan Griffin makes two point turnaround jump shot
32-25
6:55
+3
Ronaldo Segu makes three point jump shot (LaQuill Hardnett assists)
32-23
7:16
+2
Kadary Richmond makes two point reverse layup
29-23
7:33
+1
Josh Mballa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-21
7:33
+1
Josh Mballa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-21
7:33
Joseph Girard III shooting foul (Josh Mballa draws the foul)
7:48
TV timeout
7:48
Quincy Guerrier turnover (lost ball)
8:04
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
8:04
Josh Mballa misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:04
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Josh Mballa draws the foul)
8:04
+2
Josh Mballa makes two point layup
27-21
8:08
Josh Mballa defensive rebound
8:10
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
8:22
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
8:24
Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
8:45
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
8:47
Marek Dolezaj blocks Josh Mballa's two point layup
8:50
Josh Mballa offensive rebound
8:52
Kadary Richmond blocks Josh Mballa's two point layup
8:55
Alan Griffin personal foul
9:04
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball)
9:27
+1
David Nickelberry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
25-21
9:27
Woody Newton shooting foul (David Nickelberry draws the foul)
9:27
+2
David Nickelberry makes two point putback layup
24-21
9:28
David Nickelberry offensive rebound
9:30
Kadary Richmond blocks Keishawn Brewton's three point jump shot
9:43
Keishawn Brewton defensive rebound
9:43
Marek Dolezaj misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:43
LaQuill Hardnett personal foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
9:43
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
9:45
Buddy Boeheim misses two point driving layup
9:58
Keishawn Brewton turnover
9:58
Keishawn Brewton offensive foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
10:01
Ronaldo Segu defensive rebound
10:03
Kadary Richmond misses two point fadeaway jump shot
10:17
Josh Mballa turnover (traveling)
10:40
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-21
10:40
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-20
10:40
Jeenathan Williams shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
10:51
David Nickelberry turnover (lost ball) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
11:09
Jeenathan Williams defensive rebound
11:09
Marek Dolezaj misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:09
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-19
11:09
David Skogman shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
11:23
Josh Mballa turnover (bad pass)
11:34
TV timeout
11:34
Buddy Boeheim personal foul (Keishawn Brewton draws the foul)
11:40
Josh Mballa defensive rebound
11:42
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
12:03
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
12:03
Josh Mballa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:03
+1
Josh Mballa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-18
12:03
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Josh Mballa draws the foul)
12:15
Josh Mballa defensive rebound
12:15
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:15
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-18
12:15
Brock Bertram shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
12:25
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
12:27
Josh Mballa misses two point jump shot
12:42
Ronaldo Segu defensive rebound
12:44
Alan Griffin misses three point step back jump shot
13:03
+2
Ronaldo Segu makes two point layup (David Nickelberry assists)
21-17
13:07
David Nickelberry defensive rebound
13:09
Buddy Boeheim misses two point floating jump shot
13:27
+2
Josh Mballa makes two point floating jump shot (Ronaldo Segu assists)
19-17
13:43
+2
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup (Alan Griffin assists)
17-17
13:49
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
13:51
Jayvon Graves misses two point finger roll layup
14:12
Bulls defensive rebound
14:14
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
14:25
+2
Josh Mballa makes two point layup (Ronaldo Segu assists)
17-15
14:32
Ronaldo Segu offensive rebound
14:34
Marek Dolezaj blocks Josh Mballa's two point layup
15:04
+1
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 1 of 1
15-15
15:04
TV timeout
15:04
Ronaldo Segu shooting foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
15:04
+2
Buddy Boeheim makes two point driving layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
15-14
15:11
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
15:13
Jayvon Graves misses three point jump shot
15:25
Tra'Von Fagan defensive rebound
15:27
Joseph Girard III misses three point pullup jump shot
15:38
+3
Jeenathan Williams makes three point jump shot (Jayvon Graves assists)
15-12
15:45
Jayvon Graves defensive rebound
15:47
Buddy Boeheim misses two point step back jump shot
15:54
+3
Jeenathan Williams makes three point jump shot (Jayvon Graves assists)
12-12
16:05
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Marek Dolezaj assists)
9-12
16:34
+3
Jayvon Graves makes three point jump shot (Jeenathan Williams assists)
9-10
16:47
+1
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-10
16:47
+1
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-9
16:47
