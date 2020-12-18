|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point layup
|
26-49
|
1:03
|
|
|
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Toumani Camara makes three point jump shot (Andrew Garcia assists)
|
26-47
|
1:40
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive foul (Rapolas Ivanauskas draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Justin Kier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-44
|
2:28
|
|
|
David DeJulius shooting foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
26-43
|
2:36
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler personal foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Christian Brown turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (lost ball) (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Davenport steals)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Christian Brown steals)
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Tye Fagan assists)
|
26-41
|
3:52
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
26-39
|
4:18
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-37
|
4:25
|
|
|
David DeJulius shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|
26-36
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point layup (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
26-34
|
4:36
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (bad pass) (Mike Saunders Jr. steals)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point layup (Justin Kier assists)
|
24-34
|
5:11
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover (bad pass) (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes three point jump shot
|
24-32
|
5:35
|
|
|
Bearcats 30 second timeout
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point jump shot
|
24-29
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point jump shot
|
22-29
|
6:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned personal foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup
|
22-27
|
6:49
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Tyron McMillan makes two point jump shot
|
22-25
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup
|
22-23
|
7:31
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport blocks Justin Kier's two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Jaxon Etter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Jaxon Etter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-22
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (Jaxon Etter draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan misses two point layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Zach Harvey personal foul (Jaxon Etter draws the foul)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Jaxon Etter defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan shooting foul (Tari Eason draws the foul)
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point dunk (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|
20-21
|
8:30
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point hook shot
|
18-21
|
9:07
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Tye Fagan shooting foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey makes two point layup
|
16-21
|
9:12
|
|
|
Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-21
|
9:53
|
|
|
Keith Williams shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Christian Brown makes two point layup (Tye Fagan assists)
|
14-20
|
9:59
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
14-18
|
10:30
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia personal foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Toumani Camara blocks Mika Adams-Woods's two point layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|
|
11:49
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot
|
14-16
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Christian Brown makes two point layup
|
11-16
|
12:02
|
|
|
Christian Brown offensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods personal foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Zach Harvey turnover
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Zach Harvey offensive foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
11-14
|
12:40
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover (lost ball) (Chris Vogt steals)
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Tye Fagan shooting foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses two point layup
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
11-12
|
13:18
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
13:18
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
11-11
|
13:18
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point layup
|
11-10
|
13:55
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
9-10
|
14:22
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Tye Fagan turnover (lost ball) (Rapolas Ivanauskas steals)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
+3
|
David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|
9-8
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point jump shot
|
6-8
|
15:39
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point jump shot
|
6-6
|
16:31
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|
4-6
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:16
|
|
|
Tye Fagan turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
0-4
|
17:43
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup
|
0-2
|