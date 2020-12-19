COLOST
2nd Half
COLOST
Rams
11
MARYCA
Gaels
17

Time Team Play Score
7:34   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
7:36   John Tonje misses two point layup  
7:50   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
7:52   Logan Johnson misses two point layup  
8:07   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
8:09   John Tonje misses two point jump shot  
8:35   Tommy Kuhse turnover  
8:35   Tommy Kuhse offensive foul  
8:47   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
8:49   Logan Johnson misses two point jump shot  
9:20 +1 John Tonje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-50
9:20 +1 John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-50
9:20   Kyle Bowen personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
9:28   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
9:28   Rams defensive rebound  
9:30   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
9:54   James Moors turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
10:10 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 26-50
10:14   Rams turnover  
10:14 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 26-48
10:14 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 26-47
10:14   John Tonje flagrant 1 (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
10:14   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Jabe Mullins steals)  
10:22   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
10:24   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
10:42 +1 Isaiah Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-46
10:42 +1 Isaiah Rivera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-46
10:42   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)  
11:02 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 24-46
11:22   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
11:24   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
11:36   TV timeout  
11:36   Kyle Bowen personal foul  
11:35   Rams offensive rebound  
11:37   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
11:56   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
11:58   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
12:15   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
12:36 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists) 24-44
12:43   Isaiah Rivera offensive rebound  
12:45   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Quinn Clinton personal foul  
13:06 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup (Dan Fotu assists) 21-44
13:22 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup (Isaiah Rivera assists) 21-42
13:55 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 19-42
14:18   Kendle Moore turnover (traveling)  
14:28   James Moors defensive rebound  
14:30   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
14:49   TV timeout  
14:49   David Roddy personal foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)  
14:50   Jabe Mullins offensive rebound  
14:52   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
15:09   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
15:11   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
15:23   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
15:25   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
15:46 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point jump shot 19-39
15:59   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
16:01   Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot  
16:20   David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)  
16:37 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 17-39
16:48   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
16:50   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:06   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
17:08   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
17:18   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
17:20   Adam Thistlewood blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup  
17:32   Gaels offensive rebound  
17:34   Dischon Thomas blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup  
17:45   Kendle Moore personal foul  
18:09   David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
18:28 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 17-37
18:49   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
18:49   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:49   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:49   Logan Johnson shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)  
18:56   Matthias Tass personal foul  
19:24 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 17-35
19:41   Logan Johnson offensive rebound  
19:43   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
COLOST
Rams
17
MARYCA
Gaels
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Gaels offensive rebound  
0:01   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:05   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
0:07   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
0:37 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 17-33
0:56   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
0:58   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Tommy Kuhse turnover  
1:11   Tommy Kuhse offensive foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)  
1:41 +3 Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists) 17-31
1:59 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists) 14-31
2:08   David Roddy personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
2:08   P.J. Byrd turnover (bad pass) (Dan Fotu steals)  
2:24 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 14-29
2:34   David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
2:53 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 14-27
3:14 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 14-24
3:40 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 12-24
4:02   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
4:02   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:02   TV timeout  
4:02   Mitchell Saxen personal foul  
4:02   Rams defensive rebound  
4:04   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
4:18   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
4:37 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 12-21
4:37   David Roddy offensive rebound  
4:40   David Roddy misses two point jump shot  
4:49 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point jump shot 10-21
5:17 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point layup 10-19
5:20   Dischon Thomas offensive rebound  
5:22   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
5:29   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
5:31   Logan Johnson misses two point layup  
5:42   Adam Thistlewood personal foul  
5:42   Gaels offensive rebound  
5:42   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
5:52   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
5:54   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
6:00   David Roddy defensive rebound  
6:02   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
6:26   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
6:31   TV timeout  
6:31   Matthias Tass turnover (out of bounds)  
6:33   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
6:35   Kendle Moore misses two point layup  
6:42   David Roddy defensive rebound  
6:44   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
7:11 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 8-19
7:20   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
7:22   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
7:50   James Moors misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Matthias Tass personal foul  
8:01   Rams defensive rebound  
8:03   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
8:15   James Moors turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
8:27   Matthias Tass personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
8:58 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 6-19
9:11   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
9:13   Logan Johnson blocks John Tonje's two point layup  
9:23   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
9:25   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
9:41   James Moors offensive rebound  
9:43   James Moors misses two point layup  
9:53   John Tonje defensive rebound  
9:55   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Isaiah Rivera personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
10:12   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
10:14   Matthias Tass blocks James Moors's two point layup  
10:18   James Moors offensive rebound  
10:20   James Moors misses two point layup  
10:52   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
10:54   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
11:10 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 6-16
11:15   Logan Johnson personal foul  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:46 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Alex Ducas assists) 4-16
11:54   John Tonje turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)  
12:00   Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
12:24 +2 James Moors makes two point layup 4-14
12:36   James Moors defensive rebound  
12:38   Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup  
12:46   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
12:48   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
13:00   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
13:02   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Alex Ducas turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)  
13:25   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
13:27   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
13:44   James Moors defensive rebound  
13:46   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
14:04   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
14:04   James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:04   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
14:04 +2 James Moors makes two point layup 2-14
14:06   James Moors offensive rebound  
14:08   David Roddy misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Dan Fotu personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
14:29 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists) 0-14
14:29   Adam Thistlewood personal foul  
14:44   Dischon Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Saxen steals)  
15:00 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 0-11
15:05   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
15:07   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
15:12   David Roddy offensive rebound  
15:14   Kendle Moore misses two point layup  
15:18   Alex Ducas turnover (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
15:20   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
15:22   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
15:46   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
15:48   David Roddy misses two point layup  
16:02   TV timeout  
16:02 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 0-9
16:12   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
16:14   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Matthias Tass personal foul  
16:36 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 0-7
16:36   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
16:36   Dan Fotu blocks Dischon Thomas's two point jump shot  
16:45   Dan Fotu turnover (lost ball) (Dischon Thomas steals)  
16:48   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
16:50   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
17:00   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
17:15   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
17:17   Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot  
17:30   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
17:32   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
17:55   Dischon Thomas turnover (traveling)  
18:19 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 0-5
18:37   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
18:39   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
18:44   Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
19:02   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Jabe Mullins steals)  
19:16 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 0-2
19:31   David Roddy turnover (3-second violation)  
19:46   Matthias Tass turnover (3-second violation)  
20:00   (Gaels gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 28 50
Field Goals 11-40 (27.5%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 35
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 18 24
Team 4 3
Assists 3 13
Steals 5 11
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 8 16
Technicals 0 0
11
D. Thomas F
7 PTS, 2 REB
12
T. Kuhse G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
