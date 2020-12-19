|
0:00
|
|
|
Gaels offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|
17-33
|
0:56
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse offensive foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists)
|
17-31
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists)
|
14-31
|
2:08
|
|
|
David Roddy personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd turnover (bad pass) (Dan Fotu steals)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
14-29
|
2:34
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|
14-27
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
14-24
|
3:40
|
|
+3
|
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
12-24
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen personal foul
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup
|
12-21
|
4:37
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Bowen makes two point jump shot
|
10-21
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas makes two point layup
|
10-19
|
5:20
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood personal foul
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Gaels offensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Matthias Tass turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses two point layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
8-19
|
7:20
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
James Moors misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Matthias Tass personal foul
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
James Moors turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Matthias Tass personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
6-19
|
9:11
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Logan Johnson blocks John Tonje's two point layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
James Moors offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
James Moors misses two point layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Matthias Tass blocks James Moors's two point layup
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
James Moors offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
James Moors misses two point layup
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
6-16
|
11:15
|
|
|
Logan Johnson personal foul
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Alex Ducas assists)
|
4-16
|
11:54
|
|
|
John Tonje turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup
|
4-14
|
12:36
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Alex Ducas turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup
|
2-14
|
14:06
|
|
|
James Moors offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Dan Fotu personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
14:29
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists)
|
0-14
|
14:29
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood personal foul
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Saxen steals)
|
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|
0-11
|
15:05
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses two point layup
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Alex Ducas turnover (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|
0-9
|
16:12
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Matthias Tass personal foul
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
0-7
|
16:36
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Dan Fotu blocks Dischon Thomas's two point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Dan Fotu turnover (lost ball) (Dischon Thomas steals)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|
0-5
|
18:37
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Jabe Mullins steals)
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:31
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Matthias Tass turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Gaels gains possession)
|