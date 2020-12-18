|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Nendah Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
51-97
|
1:25
|
|
|
Gill Williamson shooting foul (Nendah Tarke draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Nendah Tarke makes two point jump shot
|
50-97
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
David N'Guessan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-97
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
David N'Guessan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-96
|
1:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross personal foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Darius Maddox offensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Grant Yates misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Gross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-95
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Gross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-95
|
1:50
|
|
|
David N'Guessan personal foul (Isaiah Gross draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Domantas Sakickas misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Gill Williamson blocks Dwaine Jones Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-95
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
46-94
|
2:13
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema shooting foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Gill Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile blocks Kaelon Harkema's three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Hokies 30 second timeout
|
|
2:29
|
|
+3
|
Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot
|
46-93
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Dwaine Jones Jr. makes two point layup (Kaelon Harkema assists)
|
46-90
|
3:00
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
|
44-90
|
3:13
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jalen Cone personal foul (Kaelon Harkema draws the foul)
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
David N'Guessan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Gross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
44-87
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Gross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-87
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
David N'Guessan personal foul (Isaiah Gross draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Joe Bamisile makes three point jump shot
|
42-87
|
4:22
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Gross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-84
|
4:22
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile personal foul (Isaiah Gross draws the foul)
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|
41-84
|
5:17
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Cardaci makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-81
|
5:17
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile personal foul (Kyle Cardaci draws the foul)
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Joe Bamisile makes two point layup
|
40-81
|
5:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
David N'Guessan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Koby Thomas turnover
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive foul
|
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Mutts makes two point alley-oop dunk (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|
40-79
|
6:36
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema misses two point layup
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Cattoor makes two point jump shot
|
40-77
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Kaelon Harkema makes two point jump shot
|
40-75
|
7:25
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
David N'Guessan shooting foul
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Cardaci steals)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point dunk
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
+3
|
Keve Aluma makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
38-75
|
8:42
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Joe Bamisile makes two point layup
|
38-72
|
8:56
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema turnover (bad pass) (David N'Guessan steals)
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
David N'Guessan turnover
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
David N'Guessan offensive foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul
|
|
9:38
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists)
|
38-70
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Koby Thomas makes two point dunk
|
38-67
|
10:05
|
|
|
Darius Maddox turnover (bad pass) (Koby Thomas steals)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Jalen Cone defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
+3
|
Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
36-67
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-64
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-64
|
11:04
|
|
|
Darius Maddox shooting foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
+3
|
Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
|
34-64
|
11:39
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Darius Maddox personal foul
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Nendah Tarke draws the foul)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Cone makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-61
|
12:21
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema shooting foul (Jalen Cone draws the foul)
|
|
12:22
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
34-60
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Tarke makes two point layup
|
34-57
|
12:39
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Kaelon Harkema's three point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone makes two point layup
|
32-57
|
12:59
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:28
|
|
+3
|
Tyrece Radford makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|
32-55
|
13:38
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:54
|
|
+1
|
Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-52
|
13:54
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
David N'Guessan misses two point layup
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Domantas Sakickas turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Cattoor steals)
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-51
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-50
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Tyrece Radford makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
32-49
|
14:12
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Koby Thomas technical foul
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Koby Thomas shooting foul
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Hokies offensive rebound
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sakickas makes two point layup (Kaelon Harkema assists)
|
32-48
|
14:44
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor personal foul
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|
30-48
|
15:30
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (lost ball) (Kaelon Harkema steals)
|
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Cattoor makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
30-45
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Cattoor makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
30-44
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Eagles technical foul
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Koby Thomas turnover
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Koby Thomas offensive foul
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Kenan Sarvan makes two point layup (Koby Thomas assists)
|
30-43
|
16:22
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (lost ball) (Koby Thomas steals)
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Kenan Sarvan's two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
28-43
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Tarke makes two point dunk
|
28-40
|
18:03
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Tarke makes two point dunk (Kenan Sarvan assists)
|
26-40
|
18:31
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive foul
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Tarke makes two point layup
|
24-40
|
19:12
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Kaelon Harkema misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
20:00
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
22-40
|
20:00
|
|
|
Juan Dixon technical foul
|