0:06
+3
Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
32-29
0:19
+1
Johnny McCoy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-26
Johnny McCoy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:19
Scott Spencer personal foul (Johnny McCoy draws the foul)
0:34
+2
Scott Spencer makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
31-26
0:43
Andrew Carr turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
0:34
+2
Scott Spencer makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
31-26
1:02
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
1:04
Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
1:17
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
1:19
Dylan Painter misses three point jump shot
1:33
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
1:35
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
1:52
Tegra Izay defensive rebound
1:52
Johnny McCoy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:52
David Beatty shooting foul (Johnny McCoy draws the foul)
1:52
+3
Johnny McCoy makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists)
31-24
2:07
Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
2:07
Jack Clark defensive rebound
2:09
Andrew Carr misses two point layup
2:26
+1
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-24
2:26
+1
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-23
2:26
TV timeout
2:26
Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
2:37
+2
Dylan Painter makes two point layup
28-22
3:03
+3
Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
26-22
3:13
Dylan Painter turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)
3:36
Andrew Carr defensive rebound
3:38
Tegra Izay misses two point layup
4:12
Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
4:12
Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:12
+1
Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-19
4:12
Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)
4:12
Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Ebby Asamoah steals)
4:25
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
4:25
Anthony Ochefu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:30
Clifton Moore personal foul (Anthony Ochefu draws the foul)
4:48
Johnny McCoy defensive rebound
4:48
Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:48
Ebby Asamoah personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
5:12
+3
Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists)
25-19
5:35
Clifton Moore turnover
5:35
Clifton Moore offensive foul
5:45
Fightin Blue Hens turnover (shot clock violation)
5:45
Johnny McCoy offensive rebound
5:47
Kevin Anderson misses two point jump shot
6:17
Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound
6:19
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
6:34
Andrew Carr turnover (out of bounds)
6:41
+2
Sherif Kenney makes two point jump shot
22-19
6:55
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
6:57
Kevin Anderson misses two point jump shot
7:17
Andrew Carr defensive rebound
7:19
Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
7:33
+1
Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-17
7:33
+1
Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-17
7:33
TV timeout
7:33
David Beatty personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)
7:33
Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound
7:33
David Beatty personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)
7:33
David Beatty misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:33
Andrew Carr shooting foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
7:33
+2
David Beatty makes two point jump shot
20-17
7:46
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
7:48
Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
7:58
+2
Ryan Allen makes two point layup (Kevin Anderson assists)
20-15
7:58
Explorers defensive rebound
7:58
Dylan Painter misses two point jump shot
8:16
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
8:18
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
8:25
Tegra Izay offensive rebound
8:27
David Beatty misses two point layup
8:27
Gianmarco Arletti personal foul
8:33
Tegra Izay offensive rebound
8:35
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
8:42
Gianmarco Arletti personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
8:57
Dylan Painter misses two point jump shot
9:13
+2
David Beatty makes two point jump shot
18-15
9:24
Aleks Novakovich turnover
9:26
Aleks Novakovich offensive foul
9:26
Aleks Novakovich offensive rebound
9:26
Ryan Allen misses two point jump shot
9:26
David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Aleks Novakovich steals)
10:07
+1
Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-13
10:07
+1
Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-13
10:07
Tegra Izay shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)
11:25
+2
David Beatty makes two point jump shot
16-13
10:46
+2
Ryan Allen makes two point jump shot (Dylan Painter assists)
16-11
11:18
+2
Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
14-11
11:29
+1
Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-9
11:29
+1
Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-9
11:29
Christian Ray shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)
11:40
TV timeout
11:47
+2
Christian Ray makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
12-9
11:47
Johnny McCoy turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
12:06
Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound
12:06
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:06
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:06
Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
12:22
Explorers defensive rebound
12:24
Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot
12:48
+2
Sherif Kenney makes two point jump shot
12-7
12:52
Christian Ray defensive rebound
12:54
Andrew Carr misses two point layup
13:06
Kevin Anderson defensive rebound
13:08
David Beatty misses three point jump shot
13:20
Kevin Anderson turnover
13:20
Kevin Anderson offensive foul
13:48
+3
Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
12-5
13:52
Christian Ray offensive rebound
13:54
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
14:06
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
14:06
Dylan Painter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:06
+1
Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-2
14:06
Christian Ray shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)
14:16
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
14:18
Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
14:28
Andrew Carr turnover (lost ball)
14:38
Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound
14:40
Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot
14:56
Kevin Anderson defensive rebound
14:58
Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot
15:12
+2
Dylan Painter makes two point layup
11-2
15:35
+2
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
9-2
15:52
TV timeout
15:52
Kevin Anderson turnover (lost ball)
16:05
Dylan Painter defensive rebound
16:07
Ayinde Hikim misses three point jump shot
16:19
Aleks Novakovich personal foul
16:19
Aleks Novakovich turnover (lost ball) (Jack Clark steals)
16:29
Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball)
16:45
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
16:45
Aleks Novakovich misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:45
+1
Aleks Novakovich makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-0
16:45
Scott Spencer shooting foul (Aleks Novakovich draws the foul)
16:45
Dylan Painter offensive rebound
16:47
Dylan Painter misses two point layup
17:06
Jack Clark turnover (lost ball)
17:23
+3
Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists)
8-0
17:50
Jhamir Brickus turnover
17:50
Jhamir Brickus offensive foul
19:25
+3
Johnny McCoy makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists)
5-0
19:25
Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound
19:27
Jack Clark blocks Johnny McCoy's two point layup
19:27
Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound
19:29
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
19:29
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
19:31
Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot
19:31
Scott Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Allen steals)
19:31
+2
Kevin Anderson makes two point jump shot
2-0
19:31
David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Anderson steals)
20:00
(Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)
