DEL
LSALLE

1st Half
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
32
LSALLE
Explorers
29

Time Team Play Score
0:06 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 32-29
0:19 +1 Johnny McCoy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-26
0:06 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 32-29
0:19   Johnny McCoy misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:19   Scott Spencer personal foul (Johnny McCoy draws the foul)  
0:34 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists) 31-26
0:43   Andrew Carr turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)  
0:34 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists) 31-26
1:02   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
1:04   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
1:17   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
1:19   Dylan Painter misses three point jump shot  
1:33   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
1:35   David Beatty misses two point jump shot  
1:52   Tegra Izay defensive rebound  
1:52   Johnny McCoy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:52   David Beatty shooting foul (Johnny McCoy draws the foul)  
1:52 +3 Johnny McCoy makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists) 31-24
2:07   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)  
2:07   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
2:09   Andrew Carr misses two point layup  
2:26 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-24
2:26 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-23
2:26   TV timeout  
2:26   Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
2:37 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point layup 28-22
3:03 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 26-22
3:13   Dylan Painter turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)  
3:36   Andrew Carr defensive rebound  
3:38   Tegra Izay misses two point layup  
4:12   Sherif Kenney defensive rebound  
4:12   Ebby Asamoah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:12 +1 Ebby Asamoah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-19
4:12   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Ebby Asamoah draws the foul)  
4:12   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Ebby Asamoah steals)  
4:25   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
4:25   Anthony Ochefu misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:30   Clifton Moore personal foul (Anthony Ochefu draws the foul)  
4:48   Johnny McCoy defensive rebound  
4:48   Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:48   Ebby Asamoah personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)  
5:12 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists) 25-19
5:35   Clifton Moore turnover  
5:35   Clifton Moore offensive foul  
5:45   Fightin Blue Hens turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:45   Johnny McCoy offensive rebound  
5:47   Kevin Anderson misses two point jump shot  
6:17   Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound  
6:19   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Andrew Carr turnover (out of bounds)  
6:41 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point jump shot 22-19
6:55   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
6:57   Kevin Anderson misses two point jump shot  
7:17   Andrew Carr defensive rebound  
7:19   Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot  
7:33 +1 Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-17
7:33 +1 Ryan Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-17
7:33   TV timeout  
7:33   David Beatty personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)  
7:33   Fightin Blue Hens defensive rebound  
7:33   David Beatty personal foul (Ryan Allen draws the foul)  
7:33   David Beatty misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:33   Andrew Carr shooting foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
7:33 +2 David Beatty makes two point jump shot 20-17
7:46   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
7:48   Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot  
7:58 +2 Ryan Allen makes two point layup (Kevin Anderson assists) 20-15
7:58   Explorers defensive rebound  
7:58   Dylan Painter misses two point jump shot  
8:16   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
8:18   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
8:25   Tegra Izay offensive rebound  
8:27   David Beatty misses two point layup  
8:27   Gianmarco Arletti personal foul  
8:33   Tegra Izay offensive rebound  
8:35   David Beatty misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Gianmarco Arletti personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
8:57   Dylan Painter misses two point jump shot  
9:13 +2 David Beatty makes two point jump shot 18-15
9:24   Aleks Novakovich turnover  
9:26   Aleks Novakovich offensive foul  
9:26   Aleks Novakovich offensive rebound  
9:26   Ryan Allen misses two point jump shot  
9:26   David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Aleks Novakovich steals)  
10:07 +1 Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-13
10:07 +1 Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-13
10:07   Tegra Izay shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)  
11:25 +2 David Beatty makes two point jump shot 16-13
10:46 +2 Ryan Allen makes two point jump shot (Dylan Painter assists) 16-11
11:18 +2 Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 14-11
11:29 +1 Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-9
11:29 +1 Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-9
11:29   Christian Ray shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:47 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists) 12-9
11:47   Johnny McCoy turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)  
12:06   Anthony Ochefu defensive rebound  
12:06   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:06   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:06   Ebby Asamoah shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
12:22   Explorers defensive rebound  
12:24   Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot  
12:48 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point jump shot 12-7
12:52   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
12:54   Andrew Carr misses two point layup  
13:06   Kevin Anderson defensive rebound  
13:08   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Kevin Anderson turnover  
13:20   Kevin Anderson offensive foul  
13:48 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 12-5
13:52   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
13:54   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
14:06   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
14:06   Dylan Painter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:06 +1 Dylan Painter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-2
14:06   Christian Ray shooting foul (Dylan Painter draws the foul)  
14:16   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
14:18   Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Andrew Carr turnover (lost ball)  
14:38   Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound  
14:40   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Kevin Anderson defensive rebound  
14:58   Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot  
15:12 +2 Dylan Painter makes two point layup 11-2
15:35 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 9-2
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Kevin Anderson turnover (lost ball)  
16:05   Dylan Painter defensive rebound  
16:07   Ayinde Hikim misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Aleks Novakovich personal foul  
16:19   Aleks Novakovich turnover (lost ball) (Jack Clark steals)  
16:29   Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball)  
16:45   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
16:45   Aleks Novakovich misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:45 +1 Aleks Novakovich makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-0
16:45   Scott Spencer shooting foul (Aleks Novakovich draws the foul)  
16:45   Dylan Painter offensive rebound  
16:47   Dylan Painter misses two point layup  
17:06   Jack Clark turnover (lost ball)  
17:23 +3 Aleks Novakovich makes three point jump shot (Ryan Allen assists) 8-0
17:50   Jhamir Brickus turnover  
17:50   Jhamir Brickus offensive foul  
19:25 +3 Johnny McCoy makes three point jump shot (Kevin Anderson assists) 5-0
19:25   Fightin Blue Hens offensive rebound  
19:27   Jack Clark blocks Johnny McCoy's two point layup  
19:27   Aleks Novakovich defensive rebound  
19:29   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
19:31   Ryan Allen misses three point jump shot  
19:31   Scott Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Allen steals)  
19:31 +2 Kevin Anderson makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:31   David Beatty turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Anderson steals)  
20:00   (Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 32 29
Field Goals 9-22 (40.9%) 12-27 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 21 16
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 15 11
Team 3 2
Assists 6 6
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 0
2
D. Painter F
9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
4
S. Kenney G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
Delaware
Starters
D. Painter
J. McCoy
R. Allen
A. Novakovich
K. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Painter 9 7 1 2/6 0/1 5/6 0 - 0 0 1 1 6
J. McCoy 7 2 0 2/3 2/2 1/3 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
R. Allen 6 0 2 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
A. Novakovich 4 2 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 2 - 1 0 2 1 1
K. Anderson 2 2 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
E. Asamoah
A. Ochefu
A. Carr
G. Arletti
O. Ogunbo
R. Gardner
D. Long
L. Curtis
F. Rullo IV
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Asamoah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ochefu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arletti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ogunbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Curtis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rullo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 18 6 9/22 4/7 10/16 9 0 4 0 9 3 15
La Salle
Starters
D. Beatty
J. Brickus
S. Spencer
J. Clark
C. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 6 0 0 3/7 0/1 0/1 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
J. Brickus 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
S. Spencer 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Clark 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 2 1 2 0 1
C. Moore 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
S. Kenney
A. Gill
C. Ray
T. Izay
A. Hikim
D. Ward
J. Kimbrough
A. Lafond
B. Stone
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Izay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hikim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kimbrough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 14 6 12/27 3/9 2/6 11 0 4 1 9 3 11
