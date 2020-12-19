|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Pride defensive rebound
0:01
Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
0:05
Caleb Burgess turnover (out of bounds)
0:27
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
0:29
Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:29
+1
Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-43
0:29
Kvonn Cramer personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
0:29
Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
0:32
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
0:32
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
0:43
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
0:43
Jalen Ray misses two point layup
1:10
+3
Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists)
28-42
1:37
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
1:39
Isaac Kante misses two point layup
1:53
Alejandro Vasquez turnover (traveling)
2:07
+1
Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-39
2:07
+1
Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-39
2:11
Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
2:40
Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Burgess steals)
3:01
+2
Jalen Ray makes two point layup
23-39
3:15
TV timeout
3:15
Pride 30 second timeout
3:20
+2
Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
21-39
3:28
Jalen Ray turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Adaway steals)
3:55
+3
Kyle Lofton makes three point jump shot
21-37
4:15
+2
Kevin Schutte makes two point dunk (Tareq Coburn assists)
21-34
4:27
Osun Osunniyi turnover (out of bounds)
4:28
Dominick Welch offensive rebound
4:30
Dominick Welch misses two point layup
4:44
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
4:46
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
4:51
David Green defensive rebound
4:53
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
5:16
+2
Jalen Ray makes two point layup
19-34
5:29
+2
Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists)
17-34
5:44
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
5:46
Omar Silverio misses three point jump shot
6:01
Jaren Holmes turnover
6:01
Jaren Holmes offensive foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
6:07
Bonnies offensive rebound
6:09
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
6:15
Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
6:17
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
6:35
Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Tareq Coburn steals)
6:54
Omar Silverio turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Adaway steals)
7:04
Jalen Ray defensive rebound
7:06
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
7:25
Bonnies defensive rebound
7:25
Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:25
TV timeout
7:25
Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
7:25
+2
Isaac Kante makes two point layup
17-32
7:25
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
7:27
David Green misses three point jump shot
7:32
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
7:34
Eddie Creal misses two point layup
7:58
+2
Omar Silverio makes two point layup
15-32
8:22
+2
Justin Winston makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
13-32
8:46
+3
Omar Silverio makes three point jump shot (Tareq Coburn assists)
13-30
8:54
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
8:56
Justin Winston misses two point jump shot
9:22
+1
Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 3 of 3
10-30
9:22
+1
Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 2 of 3
9-30
9:22
+1
Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 1 of 3
8-30
9:22
Eddie Creal shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
9:42
+3
Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
7-30
9:56
Jalen Ray turnover (bad pass)
10:07
+1
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-27
10:07
+1
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-26
10:07
Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
10:19
Kvonn Cramer turnover (traveling)
10:18
Kvonn Cramer offensive rebound
10:20
Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
10:51
+2
Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot
7-25
11:04
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
11:06
Kevin Schutte misses two point jump shot
11:14
TV timeout
11:20
Caleb Burgess defensive rebound
11:22
Justin Winston misses two point jump shot
11:32
Justin Winston defensive rebound
11:34
Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
12:01
+2
Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
7-23
12:23
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
12:25
Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
12:27
Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)
12:37
Jalen Shaw personal foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)
12:48
+2
Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
7-21
13:02
Kvonn Cramer turnover (lost ball)
13:17
+2
Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup
7-19
13:22
Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
13:24
Dominick Welch blocks Isaac Kante's two point layup
13:44
+3
Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
7-17
13:58
Tareq Coburn turnover
13:58
Tareq Coburn offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
14:04
Tareq Coburn defensive rebound
14:06
Justin Winston misses two point jump shot
14:18
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
14:20
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
14:25
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
14:27
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
14:35
Justin Winston defensive rebound
14:37
Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
14:49
+1
Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-14
14:47
+1
Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-13
14:47
Kvonn Cramer shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
14:47
Dominick Welch offensive rebound
14:49
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
15:15
+2
Isaac Kante makes two point layup
7-12
15:19
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
15:21
Kvonn Cramer misses two point layup
15:40
+1
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-12
15:40
Kyle Lofton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:40
TV timeout
15:40
Caleb Burgess shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
15:44
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
15:46
Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot
16:06
+2
Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
5-11
16:12
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
16:14
Isaac Kante misses two point layup
16:36
+2
Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
5-9
16:45
Bonnies defensive rebound
16:47
David Green misses three point jump shot
16:58
+3
Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists)
5-7
17:19
+3
Tareq Coburn makes three point jump shot (Caleb Burgess assists)
5-4
17:29
|
|
|
David Green defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Kante makes two point hook shot
|
2-4
|
18:00
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Jalen Ray personal foul
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:39
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
David Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
David Green personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:30
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
David Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaac Kante vs. Osun Osunniyi (Caleb Burgess gains possession)
|