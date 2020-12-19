HOFSTRA
STBON

2nd Half
HOFSTRA
Pride
19
STBON
Bonnies
12

Time Team Play Score
11:59 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point jump shot 47-55
12:21   Jalen Shaw defensive rebound  
12:21   Kvonn Cramer misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:21   Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Kvonn Cramer draws the foul)  
12:23 +2 Kvonn Cramer makes two point layup (Jalen Ray assists) 47-53
12:23   Vukasin Masic defensive rebound  
12:25   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
12:30   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
12:32   Caleb Burgess misses three point jump shot  
12:37   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
12:39   Justin Winston misses two point layup  
12:57   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
12:59   Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Jalen Ray offensive rebound  
13:05   Caleb Burgess misses two point layup  
13:27   Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound  
13:29   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
13:33   Eddie Creal defensive rebound  
13:35   Omar Silverio misses two point layup  
13:39   Eddie Creal turnover (lost ball) (David Green steals)  
13:48 +3 Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot (Caleb Burgess assists) 45-53
14:01   Jalen Shaw turnover (bad pass)  
14:18   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
14:18   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:18   Justin Winston shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
14:18 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup (Jalen Ray assists) 42-53
14:34 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 40-53
14:56 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-51
14:56 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-51
14:56   Jalen Shaw shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
14:59   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
15:01   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Justin Winston personal foul  
15:20   Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass)  
15:30 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-51
15:30   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:30   TV timeout  
15:30   Jalen Shaw personal foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
15:46 +2 Jalen Shaw makes two point layup 37-51
15:51   Jalen Ray turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Shaw steals)  
16:03 +1 Justin Winston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-49
16:03 +1 Justin Winston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-48
16:03   David Green shooting foul (Justin Winston draws the foul)  
16:21 +2 Caleb Burgess makes two point layup 37-47
16:41 +2 Justin Winston makes two point layup 35-47
16:48   Jalen Ray personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
17:04 +1 Caleb Burgess makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-45
17:04   Jalen Adaway shooting foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)  
17:04 +2 Caleb Burgess makes two point layup 34-45
17:06   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
17:08   Isaac Kante blocks Dominick Welch's two point layup  
17:25   Caleb Burgess turnover (out of bounds)  
17:28   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
17:30   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
17:49 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup (Caleb Burgess assists) 32-45
18:07 +2 Jalen Shaw makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 30-45
18:30   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
18:30   Jalen Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:29   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)  
18:29 +2 Jalen Ray makes two point layup 30-43
18:35   Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
18:36   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
18:38   David Green misses three point jump shot  
18:51   David Green defensive rebound  
18:53   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
19:03   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
19:16   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
19:18   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
19:27   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
19:29   Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Caleb Burgess defensive rebound  
19:45   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
HOFSTRA
Pride
28
STBON
Bonnies
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Pride defensive rebound  
0:01   Kyle Lofton misses two point layup  
0:05   Caleb Burgess turnover (out of bounds)  
0:27   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
0:29   Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:29 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-43
0:29   Kvonn Cramer personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
0:29   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
0:32   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
0:32   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
0:43   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
0:43   Jalen Ray misses two point layup  
1:10 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 28-42
1:37   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
1:39   Isaac Kante misses two point layup  
1:53   Alejandro Vasquez turnover (traveling)  
2:07 +1 Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-39
2:07 +1 Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-39
2:11   Kevin Schutte defensive rebound  
2:40   Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Burgess steals)  
3:01 +2 Jalen Ray makes two point layup 23-39
3:15   TV timeout  
3:15   Pride 30 second timeout  
3:20 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 21-39
3:28   Jalen Ray turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Adaway steals)  
3:55 +3 Kyle Lofton makes three point jump shot 21-37
4:15 +2 Kevin Schutte makes two point dunk (Tareq Coburn assists) 21-34
4:27   Osun Osunniyi turnover (out of bounds)  
4:28   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
4:30   Dominick Welch misses two point layup  
4:44   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
4:46   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
4:51   David Green defensive rebound  
4:53   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
5:16 +2 Jalen Ray makes two point layup 19-34
5:29 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 17-34
5:44   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
5:46   Omar Silverio misses three point jump shot  
6:01   Jaren Holmes turnover  
6:01   Jaren Holmes offensive foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)  
6:07   Bonnies offensive rebound  
6:09   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
6:17   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Tareq Coburn steals)  
6:54   Omar Silverio turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Adaway steals)  
7:04   Jalen Ray defensive rebound  
7:06   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
7:25   Bonnies defensive rebound  
7:25   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:25   TV timeout  
7:25   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
7:25 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup 17-32
7:25   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
7:27   David Green misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
7:34   Eddie Creal misses two point layup  
7:58 +2 Omar Silverio makes two point layup 15-32
8:22 +2 Justin Winston makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists) 13-32
8:46 +3 Omar Silverio makes three point jump shot (Tareq Coburn assists) 13-30
8:54   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
8:56   Justin Winston misses two point jump shot  
9:22 +1 Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-30
9:22 +1 Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 2 of 3 9-30
9:22 +1 Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-30
9:22   Eddie Creal shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)  
9:42 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 7-30
9:56   Jalen Ray turnover (bad pass)  
10:07 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-27
10:07 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-26
10:07   Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
10:19   Kvonn Cramer turnover (traveling)  
10:18   Kvonn Cramer offensive rebound  
10:20   Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot  
10:51 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot 7-25
11:04   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
11:06   Kevin Schutte misses two point jump shot  
11:14   TV timeout  
11:20   Caleb Burgess defensive rebound  
11:22   Justin Winston misses two point jump shot  
11:32   Justin Winston defensive rebound  
11:34   Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot  
12:01 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot 7-23
12:23   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
12:25   Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)  
12:37   Jalen Shaw personal foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)  
12:48 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 7-21
13:02   Kvonn Cramer turnover (lost ball)  
13:17 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup 7-19
13:22   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
13:24   Dominick Welch blocks Isaac Kante's two point layup  
13:44 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Alejandro Vasquez assists) 7-17
13:58   Tareq Coburn turnover  
13:58   Tareq Coburn offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
14:04   Tareq Coburn defensive rebound  
14:06   Justin Winston misses two point jump shot  
14:18   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
14:20   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
14:27   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Justin Winston defensive rebound  
14:37   Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot  
14:49 +1 Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-14
14:47 +1 Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-13
14:47   Kvonn Cramer shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
14:47   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
14:49   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
15:15 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup 7-12
15:19   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
15:21   Kvonn Cramer misses two point layup  
15:40 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-12
15:40   Kyle Lofton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40   Caleb Burgess shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
15:44   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
15:46   Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot  
16:06 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 5-11
16:12   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
16:14   Isaac Kante misses two point layup  
16:36 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 5-9
16:45   Bonnies defensive rebound  
16:47   David Green misses three point jump shot  
16:58 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists) 5-7
17:19 +3 Tareq Coburn makes three point jump shot (Caleb Burgess assists) 5-4
17:29   David Green defensive rebound  
17:31   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
17:41 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point hook shot 2-4
18:00   Osun Osunniyi turnover (out of bounds)  
18:03   Jalen Ray personal foul  
18:03   Bonnies offensive rebound  
18:05   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
18:12   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
18:14   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
18:31 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 0-4
18:39   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
18:41   David Green misses two point jump shot  
18:57   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
18:59   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
19:09   David Green personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
19:14   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
19:14   Tareq Coburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:14   Tareq Coburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:14   Kyle Lofton shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)  
19:27 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup 0-2
19:30   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
19:32   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
19:44   David Green misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Isaac Kante vs. Osun Osunniyi (Caleb Burgess gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 47 53
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 20-46 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 34
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 18 24
Team 1 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 9 15
Technicals 0 0
