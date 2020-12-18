Oklahoma gets final Big 12 tuneup vs. Houston Baptist
In its final nonconference date before nine consecutive Big 12 Conference matchups, Oklahoma welcomes Houston Baptist into the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.
The Sooners (4-1) seek their third consecutive win. They rebounded from a 99-77 blowout loss at Xavier on Dec. 9 with wins of 31 points over Florida A&M, and 14 points against Oral Roberts.
Wednesday's win over Oral Roberts was noteworthy for marking the debut of transfer Elijah Harkless, who went scoreless on just 0 of 3 shooting in 10 minutes. He grabbed four rebounds in the win.
The Cal State Northridge transfer -- who averaged almost 11 points per game in 2019-20 -- adds depth to the Sooners' rotation after the NCAA cleared him this week. His integration into the offense will be a development to follow on Saturday, as Oklahoma comes in ranked No. 11 nationally in adjusted efficiency on that side of the ball, per KenPom.com.
Brady Manek has been key to the Sooners' offense, knocking down almost 49 percent of his 35 attempts from 3-point land on the season. Umoja Gibson, another transfer, came off the bench on Wednesday to complement Manek with four made 3-pointers of his own.
"We knew he was gonna make shots. He does it every day in practice and puts the time in to do that, so great to see Moe's doing that," Sooners coach Lon Kruger told the Tulsa World following the win.
Houston Baptist (1-6), which comes into Norman, Okla., ranked No. 355 in adjusted defensive efficiency, is giving up 37 percent to opponents from behind the 3-point arc.
The Huskies surrendered 8 of 18 shooting from outside in their 85-55 loss on Thursday at North Texas, and 12 of 34 in a 90-79 defeat at Rice on Tuesday. Since losing the season-opener to TCU on Nov. 25 by 24 points, Houston Baptist has allowed at least 85 points against the rest of its Div. I competition.
Last season, the Huskies gave up more than 93 points per game, last in the Southland Conference. Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell told the Houston Chronicle last month that "we had to improve in that area."
The Huskies like to push the pace, averaging the No. 24-fastest tempo in the nation. Four Huskies -- Za-Ontay Boothman, Pedro Castro, Hunter Janacek and Ty Dalton -- have made seven or more 3-pointers on the season.
Trying to keep pace with Oklahoma in a track meet could be a tall order for Houston Baptist, however.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Zach Iyeyemi makes two point layup (Pedro Castro assists)
|4:25
|+ 2
|Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup
|4:47
|Brycen Long turnover
|4:53
|Brycen Long offensive foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)
|4:53
|Pedro Castro defensive rebound
|5:08
|Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|+ 2
|Pedro Castro makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:30
|Huskies defensive rebound
|5:45
|Elijah Harkless misses two point layup
|5:47
|Jason Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|6:03
|+ 1
|Elijah Harkless makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|30
|Field Goals
|12-19 (63.2%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-8 (75.0%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|13
|Offensive
|0
|6
|Defensive
|7
|5
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|5
|8
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|4
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Houston Bap. 1-6
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Oklahoma 4-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Lee G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Williams G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Lee G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|A. Williams G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|63.2
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|75.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Iyeyemi
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Thompson
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Boothman
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Pierre
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. McKenzie
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Iyeyemi
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Thompson
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Boothman
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Pierre
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. McKenzie
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Castro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Janacek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dalton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nkwo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|7
|5
|12/19
|6/8
|1/2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Manek
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Kuath
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A. Reaves
|2
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Harmon
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Manek
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Kuath
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A. Reaves
|2
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Harmon
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Phipps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Iwuakor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Harkless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Garro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|11
|8
|12/26
|3/9
|3/4
|5
|0
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
-
SALAB
ALAM90
93
2OT 1:29
-
FURMAN
WINTHR44
66
2nd 14:23 ESP+
-
UMBC
ALBANY37
44
2nd 15:57
-
CAMP
NCST36
58
2nd 8:25
-
LEEU
ETNST41
46
2nd 7:33
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE84
55
2nd 8:02 ESP+
-
FAIR
NIAGARA52
62
2nd 8:48
-
NCAT
CHARLO61
64
2nd 4:18
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE26
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW39
32
1st 0.0
-
UCLA
20OHIOST32
33
1st 3:45 CBS
-
DEL
LSALLE32
29
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
HOUBP
OKLA29
28
1st 4:53
-
CSN
CAL16
30
1st 6:48 PACN
-
STPETE
MNMTH21
15
1st 8:19
-
FLAG
UNF30
24
1st 3:50
-
IND
BUTLER68
60
Final FS1
-
TROY
AUBURN41
77
Final SECN
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA99
88
Final CBS
-
23LVILLE
12WISC48
85
Final ESP2
-
CIT
LONGWD91
89
Final
-
NCGRN
ELON71
64
Final
-
JMAD
ECU64
73
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
INDST57
67
Final
-
WKY
BAMA73
71
Final ESPU
-
TEXST
DENVER70
68
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON83
93
Final
-
VALPO
TOLEDO57
71
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD60
63
Final
-
22UNC
UK75
63
Final CBS
-
MARIST
MANH61
39
Final
-
MILW
WISGB68
65
Final ESP3
-
YOUNG
NKY64
79
Final
-
GRAM
TULANE65
77
Final ESP+
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT93
70
Final ESP3
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY71
49
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING73
59
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON69
77
Final
-
WVT
MORGAN73
67
Final
-
DREXEL
FDU85
68
Final
-
LAMAR
LATECH57
86
Final
-
MISS
DAYTON62
65
Final NBCS
-
ND
PURDUE78
88
Final ESP2
-
CHMPBTST
CARK28
92
Final
-
LAMON
USM47
60
Final
-
RICE
SAMHOU69
82
Final
-
CHATT
UAB69
66
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC72
99
Final
-
PORT
OREG41
80
Final PACN
-
JVILLE
MIAMI64
73
Final
-
KANCHR
UMKC42
98
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-27
5:30pm
-
CARVER
STETSON0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
UCSB
PEPPER0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
EWASH
NAU0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
BUFF
CUSE0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
STKATH
CSBAK0
0
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FIU0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0133.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZ
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-2
7:00pm PACN
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
IONA
RIDER0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
USD
UCIRV0
0
7:00pm
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO0
0
7:00pm
-
CINCY
UGA0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm SECN
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
CRWLRDG
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLOST
MARYCA0
0141 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
RADFRD
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
MOST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
MIAOH
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
UCF
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STJOES
7NOVA0
0151 O/U
-22
9:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY0
0140 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0