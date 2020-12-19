|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|
37-35
|
0:21
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|
37-32
|
0:31
|
|
|
RedHawks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Elijah McNamara misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby makes two point jump shot
|
34-32
|
1:44
|
|
|
Elijah McNamara turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Elijah McNamara offensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Mekhi Lairy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-30
|
2:12
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Elijah Childs shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-30
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-29
|
2:33
|
|
|
Precious Ayah personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Mekhi Lairy misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
|
33-28
|
3:19
|
|
|
Precious Ayah personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown offensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Rienk Mast personal foul (Precious Ayah draws the foul)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Precious Ayah defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Mekhi Lairy turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:34
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-26
|
4:34
|
|
|
James Beck shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point layup
|
33-25
|
4:42
|
|
+3
|
Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists)
|
33-23
|
4:50
|
|
|
James Beck defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|
30-23
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|
27-23
|
6:03
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
27-20
|
6:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Braves 30 second timeout
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Dalonte Brown makes two point layup (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|
27-18
|
7:20
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Ari Boya defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point layup
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Elijah Childs blocks Dalonte Brown's two point layup
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:56
|
|
+3
|
Mekhi Lairy makes three point jump shot
|
25-18
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-18
|
9:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya makes two point layup
|
22-17
|
9:16
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point layup
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Mekhi Lairy makes two point jump shot
|
22-15
|
9:45
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Dalonte Brown makes two point jump shot
|
20-15
|
10:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Precious Ayah misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Dalonte Brown draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands turnover (carrying)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Mekhi Lairy defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Dalonte Brown makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists)
|
18-15
|
12:07
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Milos Jovic steals)
|
|
12:22
|
|
+3
|
Mekhi Lairy makes three point jump shot (Milos Jovic assists)
|
16-15
|
12:45
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
13-15
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot
|
13-12
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jump ball. James Beck vs. Ja'Shon Henry (RedHawks gains possession)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
RedHawks defensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
James Beck blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Josh Brewer misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|
11-12
|
14:09
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+3
|
Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists)
|
11-10
|
15:10
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
James Beck personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Elijah Childs blocks Dae Dae Grant's three point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
8-10
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot
|
8-7
|
16:45
|
|
|
Josh Brewer defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Mekhi Lairy turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Sean East II personal foul (Mekhi Lairy draws the foul)
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|
5-7
|
17:38
|
|
|
Mekhi Lairy personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
James Beck makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-5
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
James Beck makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-5
|
17:48
|
|
|
Ari Boya shooting foul (James Beck draws the foul)
|
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-5
|
18:14
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya makes two point layup (Sean East II assists)
|
3-4
|
18:24
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown offensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
James Beck misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists)
|
3-2
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
James Beck vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)
|