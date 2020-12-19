MIAOH
BRAD

2nd Half
MIAOH
RedHawks
21
BRAD
Braves
21

Time Team Play Score
7:46   TV timeout  
7:46   Elijah Childs turnover (traveling)  
8:06 +2 Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot 58-56
8:37 +2 Ari Boya makes two point dunk (Danya Kingsby assists) 56-56
8:54   Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound  
8:56   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Terry Nolan Jr. offensive rebound  
9:05   Ari Boya misses two point layup  
9:15   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
9:17   Precious Ayah misses two point jump shot  
9:30   Elijah Childs turnover  
9:30   Elijah Childs offensive foul (Precious Ayah draws the foul)  
9:32   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
9:34   Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot  
9:55 +3 Josh Brewer makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists) 56-54
10:30 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point jump shot 53-54
10:38   Milos Jovic personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
10:37   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
10:39   Ari Boya misses two point jump shot  
10:42   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
10:44   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
11:07 +1 Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes regular free throw 1 of 1 53-52
11:07   TV timeout  
11:07   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Isaiah Coleman-Lands draws the foul)  
11:07 +3 Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists) 52-52
11:30 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point jump shot 49-52
12:00 +2 Precious Ayah makes two point jump shot 49-50
12:30 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-50
12:30 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-49
12:30   Precious Ayah shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
12:35   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
12:37   Dalonte Brown misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
12:49   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
12:59   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
13:01   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
13:32 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 1 47-48
13:32   Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
13:32 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists) 47-47
13:47 +3 Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot 47-45
14:09   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
14:11   Precious Ayah blocks Elijah Childs's two point jump shot  
14:26   Braves offensive rebound  
14:27   Terry Nolan Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:27 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-45
14:27   Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
14:42   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
14:44   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Official timeout  
15:07 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 44-44
15:20 +2 Dalonte Brown makes two point layup 44-42
15:34 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 42-42
15:48   Sean East II offensive rebound  
15:50   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
15:58   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
16:07   Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point jump shot  
16:24   James Beck defensive rebound  
16:26   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
16:43   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
16:45   Dalonte Brown misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Ari Boya personal foul (Dalonte Brown draws the foul)  
16:56   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
16:58   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
17:12   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
17:12   James Beck misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:12   James Beck misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:12   Ja'Shon Henry shooting foul (James Beck draws the foul)  
17:26   Josh Brewer defensive rebound  
17:28   Ari Boya misses two point jump shot  
17:43 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists) 42-40
18:02 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists) 39-40
18:14   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
18:16   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
18:26   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Josh Brewer draws the foul)  
18:33   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
18:35   Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot  
18:53 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 39-38
19:06   Ja'Shon Henry turnover (lost ball) (Josh Brewer steals)  
19:21   Mekhi Lairy turnover (bad pass) (Ari Boya steals)  
19:39 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 37-38

1st Half
MIAOH
RedHawks
37
BRAD
Braves
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +3 Elijah Childs makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 37-35
0:21 +3 Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists) 37-32
0:31   RedHawks 30 second timeout  
0:39   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
0:41   Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
0:58   Elijah McNamara misses three point jump shot  
1:23 +2 Danya Kingsby makes two point jump shot 34-32
1:44   Elijah McNamara turnover (traveling)  
1:45   Elijah McNamara offensive rebound  
1:47   Mekhi Lairy misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
1:57   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
2:12 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-30
2:12   Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:12   Elijah Childs shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
2:33 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-30
2:33 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-29
2:33   Precious Ayah personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
2:43   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
2:45   Mekhi Lairy misses two point jump shot  
3:02 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup 33-28
3:19   Precious Ayah personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
3:20   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
3:22   Dalonte Brown misses two point jump shot  
3:36   Dalonte Brown offensive rebound  
3:38   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Rienk Mast personal foul (Precious Ayah draws the foul)  
3:51   Precious Ayah defensive rebound  
3:53   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Mekhi Lairy turnover (traveling)  
4:34 +1 Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-26
4:34   James Beck shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
4:34 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 33-25
4:42 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists) 33-23
4:50   James Beck defensive rebound  
4:52   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:20 +3 Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists) 30-23
5:36 +3 Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 27-23
6:03   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
6:05   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
6:38 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 27-20
6:57   TV timeout  
6:57   Braves 30 second timeout  
6:57 +2 Dalonte Brown makes two point layup (Mekhi Lairy assists) 27-18
7:20   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
7:22   Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
7:40   Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point layup  
8:04   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
8:06   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
8:11   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
8:28   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
8:30   Elijah Childs blocks Dalonte Brown's two point layup  
8:42   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (traveling)  
8:56 +3 Mekhi Lairy makes three point jump shot 25-18
9:16 +1 Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-18
9:16   Isaiah Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)  
9:16 +2 Ari Boya makes two point layup 22-17
9:16   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
9:17   Sean East II misses two point layup  
9:32 +2 Mekhi Lairy makes two point jump shot 22-15
9:45   Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass)  
10:06 +2 Dalonte Brown makes two point jump shot 20-15
10:15   Isaiah Coleman-Lands defensive rebound  
10:17   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Danya Kingsby defensive rebound  
10:45   Precious Ayah misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Dalonte Brown draws the foul)  
11:15   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
11:17   Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot  
11:36   TV timeout  
11:36   Isaiah Coleman-Lands turnover (carrying)  
11:40   Mekhi Lairy defensive rebound  
11:42   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:59 +2 Dalonte Brown makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists) 18-15
12:07   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Milos Jovic steals)  
12:22 +3 Mekhi Lairy makes three point jump shot (Milos Jovic assists) 16-15
12:45 +3 Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 13-15
12:59 +2 Isaiah Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot 13-12
13:28   Jump ball. James Beck vs. Ja'Shon Henry (RedHawks gains possession)  
13:28   RedHawks defensive rebound  
13:30   James Beck blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup  
13:42   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
13:44   Josh Brewer misses three point jump shot  
14:04 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 11-12
14:09   Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
14:31   Ja'Shon Henry turnover (traveling)  
14:56 +3 Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Coleman-Lands assists) 11-10
15:10   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
15:12   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:18   James Beck personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
15:27   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
15:29   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
15:38   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
15:40   Elijah Childs blocks Dae Dae Grant's three point jump shot  
16:09 +3 Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 8-10
16:23 +3 Dalonte Brown makes three point jump shot 8-7
16:45   Josh Brewer defensive rebound  
16:47   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Mekhi Lairy turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
17:11   Sean East II personal foul (Mekhi Lairy draws the foul)  
17:27 +2 Ari Boya makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 5-7
17:38   Mekhi Lairy personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
17:48 +1 James Beck makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-5
17:48 +1 James Beck makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-5
17:48   Ari Boya shooting foul (James Beck draws the foul)  
18:14 +1 Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-5
18:14   Dalonte Brown shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)  
18:14 +2 Ari Boya makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 3-4
18:24   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
18:26   Ari Boya blocks James Beck's two point jump shot  
18:32   Dalonte Brown offensive rebound  
18:34   James Beck misses two point jump shot  
18:56   Dalonte Brown defensive rebound  
18:58   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
19:09 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Lairy assists) 3-2
19:35 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   James Beck vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 58 56
Field Goals 21-41 (51.2%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 12-20 (60.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 29
Offensive 3 10
Defensive 18 18
Team 1 1
Assists 11 12
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 11 10
Technicals 0 0
13
D. Brown F
17 PTS, 11 REB
10
E. Childs F
13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Carver Arena Peoria , IL
00
. Brown F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Childs F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
13
D. Brown F 17 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
10
E. Childs F 13 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
51.2 FG% 42.0
60.0 3PT FG% 25.0
57.1 FT% 90.0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 17 11 0 7/11 3/5 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 2 9
D. Grant 12 2 0 4/10 3/6 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
M. Lairy 8 1 7 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 0 1
J. Brewer 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
J. Beck 2 2 0 0/4 0/0 2/4 2 - 0 1 0 0 2
