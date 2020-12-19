MISS
DAYTON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MISS
Rebels
31
DAYTON
Flyers
24

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound  
0:03   R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot  
0:28   Robert Allen turnover (traveling)  
0:30   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
0:30   Devontae Shuler misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:30   R.J. Blakney personal foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)  
0:30   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)  
0:46   Flyers defensive rebound  
0:48   Jarkel Joiner misses two point layup  
1:15   Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound  
1:17   Romello White blocks Moulaye Sissoko's two point layup  
1:51 +2 Romello White makes two point layup 31-24
2:17 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 29-24
2:25   Rodney Chatman offensive rebound  
2:27   Robert Allen blocks Rodney Chatman's two point jump shot  
2:47   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
2:49   Luis Rodriguez misses two point layup  
3:08   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)  
3:08   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)  
3:46 +3 Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot 29-22
4:11   Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass)  
4:29 +3 Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Robert Allen assists) 26-22
4:54 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 23-22
5:00 +2 Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot 23-19
5:07   Devontae Shuler offensive rebound  
5:09   Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot  
5:15   Devontae Shuler offensive rebound  
5:17   Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul  
5:33   Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)  
5:53 +1 Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-19
5:53 +1 Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-19
5:53   Ibi Watson shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)  
6:10 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 19-19
6:10   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
6:12   Sammy Hunter misses two point layup  
6:47 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 19-17
6:54   Antavion Collum turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Blakney steals)  
7:05   Antavion Collum defensive rebound  
7:07   Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot  
7:24   Matthew Murrell turnover (out of bounds)  
7:33   Antavion Collum defensive rebound  
7:35   Chase Johnson misses two point layup  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Luis Rodriguez turnover (bad pass)  
8:07   Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound  
8:09   Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup  
8:16   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
8:18   Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot  
8:31   Elijah Weaver turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)  
8:38   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
8:40   Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot  
8:56   Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound  
8:56   Antavion Collum misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:56   Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Antavion Collum draws the foul)  
8:56 +2 Antavion Collum makes two point jump shot 19-15
8:56   Antavion Collum offensive rebound  
8:58   Sammy Hunter misses two point jump shot  
9:12 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 17-15
9:30 +3 Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists) 17-13
9:37   R.J. Blakney personal foul  
10:05 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 14-13
10:16   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
10:18   Robert Allen misses two point jump shot  
10:18   Robert Allen misses two point jump shot  
10:42 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 14-10
10:53 +2 Robert Allen makes two point layup 14-7
10:58   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
11:00   Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot  
11:16 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Chase Johnson assists) 12-7
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Matthew Murrell personal foul  
11:44   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
11:46   Robert Allen misses two point jump shot  
12:05 +1 Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-4
12:05 +1 Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-3
12:05   KJ Buffen shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
12:21 +2 Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot 12-2
12:34   Sammy Hunter defensive rebound  
12:36   Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup  
12:53   Flyers defensive rebound  
12:56   Robert Allen misses three point jump shot  
13:10   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
13:12   Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot  
13:33 +3 Sammy Hunter makes three point jump shot (Austin Crowley assists) 10-2
13:51   Chase Johnson turnover (traveling)  
13:51   Sammy Hunter personal foul  
14:10   Chase Johnson defensive rebound  
14:12   Chase Johnson blocks Devontae Shuler's two point jump shot  
14:31   Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound  
14:33   Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Robert Allen turnover (bad pass)  
15:19   TV timeout  
15:19   Chase Johnson technical foul  
15:21   Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound  
15:23   Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot  
15:42 +3 Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Romello White assists) 7-2
15:56   Romello White defensive rebound  
15:58   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Romello White turnover  
16:23   Romello White offensive foul  
16:28   Jordy Tshimanga personal foul  
16:29   Romello White offensive rebound  
16:31   Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot  
16:31   Jordy Tshimanga turnover (KJ Buffen steals)  
16:42   Romello White turnover (Rodney Chatman steals)  
17:04   Rebels offensive rebound  
17:06   Devontae Shuler misses two point layup  
17:13   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)  
17:21 +2 Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup 4-2
17:38   Ibi Watson turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)  
17:55 +2 Luis Rodriguez makes two point jump shot (Romello White assists) 2-2
17:59   Romello White offensive rebound  
17:59   Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot  
18:27   Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound  
18:27   Rodney Chatman misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:27   KJ Buffen shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
18:27 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 0-2
18:30   KJ Buffen turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)  
18:45   Rebels defensive rebound  
18:47   Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Rodney Chatman defensive rebound  
19:11   Romello White misses two point layup  
19:16   Romello White offensive rebound  
19:18   Luis Rodriguez misses two point jump shot  
19:27   Rebels offensive rebound  
19:29   Chase Johnson blocks KJ Buffen's two point jump shot  
19:47   Rodney Chatman turnover (out of bounds)  
19:49   Romello White turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Chatman steals)  
20:00   Romello White vs. Chase Johnson (Flyers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound 0:01
  R.J. Blakney misses three point jump shot 0:03
  Robert Allen turnover (traveling) 0:28
  Robert Allen offensive rebound 0:30
  Devontae Shuler misses regular free throw 1 of 1 0:30
  R.J. Blakney personal foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul) 0:30
  Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals) 0:30
  Flyers defensive rebound 0:46
  Jarkel Joiner misses two point layup 0:48
  Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound 1:15
  Romello White blocks Moulaye Sissoko's two point layup 1:17
Team Stats
Points 31 24
Field Goals 12-31 (38.7%) 9-21 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 11
Offensive 9 1
Defensive 11 8
Team 3 2
Assists 5 4
Steals 6 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 5 7
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
2
D. Shuler G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
R. Chatman G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 4-0 31-31
home team logo Dayton 3-1 24-24
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Ole Miss 4-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Dayton 3-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Shuler G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Chatman G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Shuler G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
R. Chatman G 10 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
38.7 FG% 42.9
45.5 3PT FG% 57.1
50.0 FT% 66.7
Ole Miss
Starters
D. Shuler
J. Joiner
L. Rodriguez
R. White
K. Buffen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Shuler 12 2 1 4/9 2/4 2/3 0 - 2 0 0 2 0
J. Joiner 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
L. Rodriguez 5 6 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 1 5
R. White 2 4 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 3 3 1
K. Buffen 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 0
Starters
D. Shuler
J. Joiner
L. Rodriguez
R. White
K. Buffen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Shuler 12 2 1 4/9 2/4 2/3 0 0 2 0 0 2 0
J. Joiner 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
L. Rodriguez 5 6 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 2 0 1 1 5
R. White 2 4 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 3 3 1
K. Buffen 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
S. Hunter
R. Allen
A. Collum
M. Murrell
A. Crowley
D. Vaughn
K. Sy
M. Vosloh
J. Gibbs
C. May
J. McBride
S. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Collum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Murrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crowley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vosloh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. May - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 20 5 12/31 5/11 2/4 5 0 6 2 9 9 11
Dayton
Starters
R. Chatman
J. Crutcher
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Chatman 10 2 1 4/6 0/1 2/3 0 - 3 0 5 1 1
J. Crutcher 8 0 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
I. Watson 6 3 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
J. Tshimanga 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Johnson 0 1 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 2 1 0 1
Starters
R. Chatman
J. Crutcher
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Chatman 10 2 1 4/6 0/1 2/3 0 0 3 0 5 1 1
J. Crutcher 8 0 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
I. Watson 6 3 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
J. Tshimanga 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 2
C. Johnson 0 1 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 2 1 0 1
Bench
E. Weaver
M. Sissoko
R. Blakney
C. Greer
D. Cohill
C. Wilson
Z. Nwokeji
L. Frazier
K. Brea
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blakney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cohill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 9 4 9/21 4/7 2/3 7 0 4 2 10 1 8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores