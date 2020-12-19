NJTECH
TEMPLE

1st Half
NJTECH
Highlanders
26
TEMPLE
Owls
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Tai Strickland defensive rebound  
0:02   Nick Jourdain blocks Mekhi Gray's two point layup  
0:11   Zach Cooks defensive rebound  
0:11   Jeremiah Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:11 +1 Jeremiah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-42
0:11   Souleymane Diakite personal foul (Jeremiah Williams draws the foul)  
0:28 +3 Miles Coleman makes three point jump shot (Antwuan Butler assists) 26-41
0:44   Mekhi Gray defensive rebound  
0:46   Tai Strickland misses two point jump shot  
0:57   Owls defensive rebound  
0:59   Antwuan Butler misses three point jump shot  
1:17 +2 Jeremiah Williams makes two point jump shot 23-41
1:24 +1 Antwuan Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-39
1:24   Antwuan Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:24   Nick Jourdain shooting foul (Antwuan Butler draws the foul)  
1:35 +2 Nick Jourdain makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists) 22-39
1:50   Nick Jourdain offensive rebound  
1:52   Tai Strickland misses three point jump shot  
1:56   Owls 30 second timeout  
1:55   De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound  
2:06   De'Vondre Perry misses two point layup  
2:03   De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound  
2:10   De'Vondre Perry misses two point layup  
2:10   De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound  
2:12   De'Vondre Perry misses two point layup  
2:39 +2 Antwuan Butler makes two point layup 22-37
2:52   Nick Jourdain turnover  
2:52   Nick Jourdain offensive foul  
2:59   Damian Dunn offensive rebound  
3:01   De'Vondre Perry misses two point jump shot  
3:12   Mekhi Gray turnover (out of bounds)  
3:41 +1 Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-37
3:41 +1 Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-36
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Diego Willis personal foul (Tai Strickland draws the foul)  
3:46   Tai Strickland defensive rebound  
3:48   Nick Jourdain blocks San Antonio Brinson's two point layup  
3:44   San Antonio Brinson offensive rebound  
3:46   San Antonio Brinson misses two point layup  
3:54   Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (San Antonio Brinson steals)  
4:03   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
4:05   Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot  
4:20   Jeremiah Williams turnover (bad pass)  
4:24   Jeremiah Williams offensive rebound  
4:26   Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot  
4:36   Nick Jourdain defensive rebound  
4:38   Antwuan Butler misses three point jump shot  
4:54 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-35
4:54 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-34
4:54   Antwuan Butler personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
5:06 +2 Souleymane Diakite makes two point dunk (Antwuan Butler assists) 20-33
5:19 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-33
5:19   Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:19   Diego Willis shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
5:33   Owls defensive rebound  
5:35   Zach Cooks misses three point jump shot  
5:50   San Antonio Brinson defensive rebound  
5:50   De'Vondre Perry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:50 +1 De'Vondre Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-32
5:51   San Antonio Brinson personal foul (De'Vondre Perry draws the foul)  
6:00 +1 Antwuan Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-31
6:00 +1 Antwuan Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-31
6:00   Brendan Barry personal foul (Antwuan Butler draws the foul)  
6:06   Antwuan Butler defensive rebound  
6:08   De'Vondre Perry misses two point jump shot  
6:20   Brendan Barry defensive rebound  
6:22   Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot  
6:40 +2 Jeremiah Williams makes two point dunk 16-31
6:47   Antwuan Butler turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Williams steals)  
7:04   Souleymane Diakite defensive rebound  
7:06   Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot  
7:23 +1 Zach Cooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-29
7:23 +1 Zach Cooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-29
7:23   TV timeout  
7:23   Arashma Parks shooting foul (Zach Cooks draws the foul)  
7:31 +2 De'Vondre Perry makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists) 14-29
7:39   Jeremiah Williams offensive rebound  
7:41   Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot  
8:01 +2 Souleymane Diakite makes two point layup (Dylan O'Hearn assists) 14-27
8:15 +2 Arashma Parks makes two point layup (Damian Dunn assists) 12-27
8:26   Zach Cooks turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Williams steals)  
8:41 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-25
8:41 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-24
8:41   Dylan O'Hearn personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
8:53   De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound  
8:53   Souleymane Diakite misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:53   Brendan Barry personal foul (Souleymane Diakite draws the foul)  
8:53   Highlanders offensive rebound  
8:55   San Antonio Brinson misses three point jump shot  
9:26 +3 Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot 12-23
9:43 +2 San Antonio Brinson makes two point jump shot (Souleymane Diakite assists) 12-20
9:47   Arashma Parks personal foul  
10:14   Jake Forrester personal foul  
10:15   Highlanders defensive rebound  
10:17   Brendan Barry misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Brendan Barry defensive rebound  
10:25   Miles Coleman misses two point jump shot  
10:44   J.P. Moorman II turnover  
10:44   J.P. Moorman II offensive foul  
10:58   Jason Murphy turnover (traveling)  
11:10 +1 Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-20
11:10 +1 Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-19
11:10   Kjell de Graaf personal foul (Tai Strickland draws the foul)  
11:10   Owls defensive rebound  
11:12   Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot  
11:31   Arashma Parks turnover  
11:31   Arashma Parks offensive foul  
11:32   TV timeout  
11:32   Miles Coleman personal foul  
11:50 +3 Zach Cooks makes three point jump shot (Antwuan Butler assists) 10-18
11:59   Dylan O'Hearn defensive rebound  
12:01   Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot  
12:18   Arashma Parks defensive rebound  
12:20   Antwuan Butler misses two point jump shot  
12:31   J.P. Moorman II personal foul  
12:38   Miles Coleman defensive rebound  
12:40   Tai Strickland misses three point jump shot  
12:59 +2 Dylan O'Hearn makes two point layup 7-18
13:22 +2 Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists) 5-18
13:29   Brendan Barry defensive rebound  
13:31   Kjell de Graaf misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Miles Coleman defensive rebound  
13:48   Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:48   Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:48   Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:48   Souleymane Diakite shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
14:05 +3 Zach Cooks makes three point jump shot (Souleymane Diakite assists) 5-16
14:23 +2 De'Vondre Perry makes two point jump shot (Tai Strickland assists) 2-16
14:31   Zach Cooks personal foul  
14:40   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
14:42   San Antonio Brinson misses two point jump shot  
15:03   Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Antwuan Butler steals)  
15:05   TV timeout  
15:05   Kjell de Graaf personal foul  
15:09   De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound  
15:11   Souleymane Diakite misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Souleymane Diakite offensive rebound  
15:21   Kjell de Graaf misses three point jump shot  
15:44 +3 De'Vondre Perry makes three point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists) 2-14
15:51   Jake Forrester defensive rebound  
15:53   San Antonio Brinson misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Antwuan Butler offensive rebound  
16:03   Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Damian Dunn turnover (traveling)  
16:26   J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound  
16:28   San Antonio Brinson misses three point jump shot  
16:46 +1 Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-11
16:46 +1 Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-10
16:46   Diego Willis shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)  
16:51   De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound  
16:53   Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot  
17:09 +2 Zach Cooks makes two point layup 2-9
17:18   Jeremiah Williams turnover (lost ball) (Zach Cooks steals)  
17:32   De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound  
17:34   Diego Willis misses three point jump shot  
17:58 +3 Jeremiah Williams makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists) 0-9
17:58   De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound  
17:58   Jeremiah Williams blocks Zach Cooks's two point jump shot  
18:11   Jake Forrester personal foul  
18:25 +2 Jake Forrester makes two point layup (J.P. Moorman II assists) 0-6
18:41   Souleymane Diakite personal foul  
18:25   Owls defensive rebound  
18:25   Da'mir Faison misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Jake Forrester turnover (lost ball) (San Antonio Brinson steals)  
18:56   Souleymane Diakite turnover (bad pass) (J.P. Moorman II steals)  
19:14 +2 Jake Forrester makes two point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists) 0-4
19:23   J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound  
19:25   Diego Willis misses two point jump shot  
19:50 +2 Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists) 0-2
20:00   Souleymane Diakite vs. Jake Forrester (Owls gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 26 42
Field Goals 9-32 (28.1%) 13-27 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 13 28
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 8 16
Team 2 4
Assists 6 10
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 5 9
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
71.4 FT% 72.2
New Jersey Tech
Starters
Z. Cooks
S. Diakite
S. Brinson
D. Willis
D. Faison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Cooks 10 1 0 3/9 2/3 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
S. Diakite 4 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 - 0 0 1 1 1
S. Brinson 2 2 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 - 2 0 0 1 1
D. Willis 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Faison 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Total 26 11 6 9/32 3/12 5/7 13 0 4 0 5 3 8
Temple
Starters
D. Dunn
D. Perry
J. Williams
J. Forrester
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn 9 3 2 2/5 0/1 5/8 0 - 0 0 3 1 2
D. Perry 8 8 0 3/8 1/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 4 4
J. Williams 8 2 3 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 - 2 1 2 2 0
J. Forrester 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Moorman II 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
D. Dunn
D. Perry
J. Williams
J. Forrester
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn 9 3 2 2/5 0/1 5/8 0 0 0 0 3 1 2
D. Perry 8 8 0 3/8 1/1 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 4 4
J. Williams 8 2 3 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 0 2 1 2 2 0
J. Forrester 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1
J. Moorman II 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
T. Strickland
B. Barry
A. Parks
N. Jourdain
S. Tolbert
T. Waddington
K. Battle
J. White
Q. Ademokoya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jourdain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Tolbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ademokoya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 24 10 13/27 3/7 13/18 11 0 3 3 9 8 16
