|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tai Strickland defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain blocks Mekhi Gray's two point layup
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Zach Cooks defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-42
|
0:11
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite personal foul (Jeremiah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:28
|
|
+3
|
Miles Coleman makes three point jump shot (Antwuan Butler assists)
|
26-41
|
0:44
|
|
|
Mekhi Gray defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
23-41
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Antwuan Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-39
|
1:24
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain shooting foul (Antwuan Butler draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Nick Jourdain makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
22-39
|
1:50
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Owls 30 second timeout
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses two point layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Antwuan Butler makes two point layup
|
22-37
|
2:52
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain turnover
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain offensive foul
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Damian Dunn offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Mekhi Gray turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-37
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-36
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Diego Willis personal foul (Tai Strickland draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Tai Strickland defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain blocks San Antonio Brinson's two point layup
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson misses two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (San Antonio Brinson steals)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-35
|
4:54
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-34
|
4:54
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Souleymane Diakite makes two point dunk (Antwuan Butler assists)
|
20-33
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-33
|
5:19
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Diego Willis shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Zach Cooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
De'Vondre Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-32
|
5:51
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson personal foul (De'Vondre Perry draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Antwuan Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-31
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Antwuan Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-31
|
6:00
|
|
|
Brendan Barry personal foul (Antwuan Butler draws the foul)
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Williams makes two point dunk
|
16-31
|
6:47
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Williams steals)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Zach Cooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-29
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Zach Cooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-29
|
7:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Arashma Parks shooting foul (Zach Cooks draws the foul)
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
14-29
|
7:39
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams offensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Souleymane Diakite makes two point layup (Dylan O'Hearn assists)
|
14-27
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Arashma Parks makes two point layup (Damian Dunn assists)
|
12-27
|
8:26
|
|
|
Zach Cooks turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Williams steals)
|
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-25
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-24
|
8:41
|
|
|
Dylan O'Hearn personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Brendan Barry personal foul (Souleymane Diakite draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Highlanders offensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot
|
12-23
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
San Antonio Brinson makes two point jump shot (Souleymane Diakite assists)
|
12-20
|
9:47
|
|
|
Arashma Parks personal foul
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Jake Forrester personal foul
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Highlanders defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Brendan Barry misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Miles Coleman misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II turnover
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II offensive foul
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jason Murphy turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-20
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Tai Strickland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-19
|
11:10
|
|
|
Kjell de Graaf personal foul (Tai Strickland draws the foul)
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Arashma Parks turnover
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Arashma Parks offensive foul
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Miles Coleman personal foul
|
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Zach Cooks makes three point jump shot (Antwuan Butler assists)
|
10-18
|
11:59
|
|
|
Dylan O'Hearn defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Arashma Parks defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II personal foul
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Miles Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Dylan O'Hearn makes two point layup
|
7-18
|
13:22
|
|
+2
|
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
|
5-18
|
13:29
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Kjell de Graaf misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Miles Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Zach Cooks makes three point jump shot (Souleymane Diakite assists)
|
5-16
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry makes two point jump shot (Tai Strickland assists)
|
2-16
|
14:31
|
|
|
Zach Cooks personal foul
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Antwuan Butler steals)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Kjell de Graaf personal foul
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite offensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Kjell de Graaf misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
De'Vondre Perry makes three point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
|
2-14
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Zach Cooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
San Antonio Brinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-11
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-10
|
16:46
|
|
|
Diego Willis shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Zach Cooks makes two point layup
|
2-9
|
17:18
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams turnover (lost ball) (Zach Cooks steals)
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Diego Willis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Williams makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|
0-9
|
17:58
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams blocks Zach Cooks's two point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jake Forrester personal foul
|
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester makes two point layup (J.P. Moorman II assists)
|
0-6
|
18:41
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite personal foul
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Da'mir Faison misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jake Forrester turnover (lost ball) (San Antonio Brinson steals)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite turnover (bad pass) (J.P. Moorman II steals)
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester makes two point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
|
0-4
|
19:23
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Diego Willis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:50
|
|
+2
|
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Souleymane Diakite vs. Jake Forrester (Owls gains possession)
|