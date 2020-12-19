NWST
MOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:16
|
|TV timeout
|11:16
|
|John Norvel turnover (traveling)
|11:42
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|44-75
|12:09
|
|+2
|LaTerrance Reed makes two point pullup jump shot
|44-72
|12:25
|
|+2
|Ja'Monta Black makes two point driving layup
|42-72
|12:40
|
|+1
|Dalin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-70
|12:40
|
|+1
|Dalin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-70
|12:40
|
|Nic Tata personal foul (Dalin Williams draws the foul)
|12:55
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|40-70
|13:12
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba turnover
|13:12
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba offensive foul
|13:20
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|40-68
|13:27
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:45
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-66
|13:45
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-65
|13:45
|
|Jamaure Gregg shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|14:07
|
|+2
|Carvell Teasett makes two point layup
|40-64
|14:13
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|38-64
|14:21
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|14:23
|
|Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot
|14:31
|
|Carvell Teasett offensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Carvell Teasett's two point layup
|14:41
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|38-62
|14:58
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|15:00
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:15
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|38-59
|15:25
|
|TV timeout
|15:25
|
|Jamaure Gregg turnover
|15:25
|
|Jamaure Gregg offensive foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)
|15:41
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|38-57
|15:57
|
|+2
|Jamaure Gregg makes two point putback layup
|38-54
|16:01
|
|Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound
|16:03
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses two point driving jump shot
|16:08
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul
|16:32
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-54
|16:32
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-53
|16:32
|
|Kendal Coleman shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|16:53
|
|Trenton Massner turnover (bad pass) (Jared Ridder steals)
|16:53
|
|Gaige Prim personal foul
|16:58
|
|Larry Owens offensive rebound
|17:00
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Trenton Massner's two point driving layup
|17:10
|
|Larry Owens defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|
|+2
|Trenton Massner makes two point reverse layup
|36-52
|17:39
|
|Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|17:41
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Larry Owens misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|18:08
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul
|18:09
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Larry Owens misses two point tip shot
|18:14
|
|Larry Owens offensive rebound
|18:16
|
|CJ Jones misses two point driving layup
|18:34
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|34-52
|18:52
|
|+1
|Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|34-49
|18:52
|
|+1
|Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|33-49
|18:52
|
|+1
|Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|32-49
|18:52
|
|Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Jairus Roberson draws the foul)
|18:55
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul
|18:58
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|31-49
|19:12
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Trenton Massner misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:28
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Larry Owens draws the foul)
|19:42
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|31-46
|0:01
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point driving layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|31-44
|0:05
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Brian White misses two point driving jump shot
|0:34
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-42
|0:34
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-41
|0:34
|
|Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|LaTerrance Reed misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:01
|
|Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound
|1:01
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:34
|
|Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|1:01
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:01
|
|LaTerrance Reed personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|1:10
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|1:12
|
|Robert Chougkaz misses two point hook shot
|1:39
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|31-40
|1:58
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba turnover
|1:58
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba offensive foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)
|2:10
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point step back jump shot
|31-37
|2:22
|
|+2
|Trenton Massner makes two point layup (CJ Jones assists)
|31-34
|2:36
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup
|29-34
|2:40
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|2:52
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba misses three point step back jump shot
|3:12
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|3:19
|
|+2
|Jamaure Gregg makes two point floating jump shot
|29-32
|3:48
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-32
|3:48
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-31
|3:48
|
|Trenton Massner personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|Nic Tata defensive rebound
|3:58
|
|Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:58
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|27-30
|4:19
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:58
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|4:19
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:19
|
|Nic Tata shooting foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba offensive rebound
|4:29
|
|Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point putback layup
|27-27
|4:49
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|
|+2
|Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot (CJ Jones assists)
|27-25
|5:32
|
|Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:51
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:32
|
|Kendal Coleman personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|5:35
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|CJ Jones misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point tip shot
|25-25
|5:54
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point layup
|6:03
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|CJ Jones misses two point driving jump shot
|6:32
|
|Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:32
|
|CJ Jones shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|6:32
|
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|25-23
|6:53
|
|+2
|Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot
|25-21
|7:14
|
|CJ Jones defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|7:32
|
|Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|
|Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot
|7:53
|
|TV timeout
|7:53
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|7:54
|
|Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|
|Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:02
|
|Jamaure Gregg personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|8:15
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|8:17
|
|Jared Ridder blocks Brian White's two point driving jump shot
|8:35
|
|Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|
|Jared Ridder blocks Brian White's two point driving jump shot
|8:50
|
|Brian White turnover (bad pass)
|8:56
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|23-21
|9:16
|
|+3
|Carvell Teasett makes three point jump shot (LaTerrance Reed assists)
|23-19
|9:26
|
|Keaton Hervey personal foul
|9:37
|
|Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:37
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-19
|9:37
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|10:04
|
|+2
|Brian White makes two point driving layup
|20-18
|10:10
|
|LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point reverse layup
|10:25
|
|Dalin Williams personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Jared Ridder blocks Trenton Massner's two point driving layup
|10:54
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-18
|10:54
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-17
|10:54
|
|Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|11:11
|
|+3
|Brian White makes three point jump shot (Trenton Massner assists)
|18-16
|11:34
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|15-16
|11:55
|
|TV timeout
|11:55
|
|Jairus Roberson personal foul
|12:22
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|12:24
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|12:26
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Jovan Zelenbaba's two point layup
|12:28
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|15-13
|12:49
|
|+3
|Jovan Zelenbaba makes three point jump shot (LaTerrance Reed assists)
|15-11
|13:14
|
|Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|13:16
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|
|+2
|Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot
|12-11
|13:37
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point tip shot
|10-11
|13:37
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|13:39
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|
|Jovan Zelenbaba personal foul
|14:11
|
|+1
|Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-9
|14:11
|
|Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Jairus Roberson draws the foul)
|14:11
|
|+3
|Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot
|9-9
|14:15
|
|Jairus Roberson offensive rebound
|14:17
|
|Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|
|Kendal Coleman personal foul
|14:49
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|14:51
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup
|14:51
|
|Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound
|14:51
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup
|14:57
|
|Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup
|15:07
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|Trenton Massner misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:26
|
|TV timeout
|15:26
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Kendal Coleman draws the foul)
|15:24
|
|Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|15:26
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point tip shot
|15:33
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|15:44
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point driving layup
|16:03
|
|+2
|CJ Jones makes two point layup (Trenton Massner assists)
|6-9
|16:09
|
|Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point floating jump shot
|16:30
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:30
|
|Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:30
|
|Gaige Prim shooting foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
|16:53
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|4-9
|17:03
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|17:05
|
|Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|17:23
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists)
|4-7
|17:31
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|17:33
|
|Trenton Massner misses two point layup
|17:53
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|4-5
|18:03
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Jamaure Gregg's two point layup
|18:08
|
|Larry Owens personal foul
|18:23
|
|Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|18:25
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|
|+2
|Trenton Massner makes two point layup
|4-3
|18:48
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup
|2-3
|19:19
|
|+1
|Larry Owens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-1
|19:19
|
|+1
|Larry Owens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-1
|19:19
|
|Jared Ridder shooting foul (Larry Owens draws the foul)
|19:33
|
|Jared Ridder turnover (lost ball)
|19:43
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|19:45
|
|Jared Ridder blocks Larry Owens's two point layup
|20:00