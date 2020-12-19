NWST
MOST

2nd Half
NWST
Demons
13
MOST
Bears
31

Time Team Play Score
11:16   TV timeout  
11:16   John Norvel turnover (traveling)  
11:42 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 44-75
12:09 +2 LaTerrance Reed makes two point pullup jump shot 44-72
12:25 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point driving layup 42-72
12:40 +1 Dalin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-70
12:40 +1 Dalin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-70
12:40   Nic Tata personal foul (Dalin Williams draws the foul)  
12:55 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 40-70
13:12   Jovan Zelenbaba turnover  
13:12   Jovan Zelenbaba offensive foul  
13:20 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 40-68
13:27   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
13:29   Jovan Zelenbaba misses two point pullup jump shot  
13:45 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-66
13:45 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-65
13:45   Jamaure Gregg shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
14:07 +2 Carvell Teasett makes two point layup 40-64
14:13 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 38-64
14:21   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
14:23   Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot  
14:31   Carvell Teasett offensive rebound  
14:33   Gaige Prim blocks Carvell Teasett's two point layup  
14:41 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 38-62
14:58   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
15:00   Jamaure Gregg misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:15 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 38-59
15:25   TV timeout  
15:25   Jamaure Gregg turnover  
15:25   Jamaure Gregg offensive foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)  
15:41 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 38-57
15:57 +2 Jamaure Gregg makes two point putback layup 38-54
16:01   Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound  
16:03   Jamaure Gregg misses two point driving jump shot  
16:08   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul  
16:32 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-54
16:32 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-53
16:32   Kendal Coleman shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
16:53   Trenton Massner turnover (bad pass) (Jared Ridder steals)  
16:53   Gaige Prim personal foul  
16:58   Larry Owens offensive rebound  
17:00   Gaige Prim blocks Trenton Massner's two point driving layup  
17:10   Larry Owens defensive rebound  
17:12   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
17:28 +2 Trenton Massner makes two point reverse layup 36-52
17:39   Trenton Massner defensive rebound  
17:41   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
17:52   Larry Owens misses two point jump shot  
18:08   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover  
18:08   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul  
18:09   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
18:11   Larry Owens misses two point tip shot  
18:14   Larry Owens offensive rebound  
18:16   CJ Jones misses two point driving layup  
18:34 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Ja'Monta Black assists) 34-52
18:52 +1 Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 34-49
18:52 +1 Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 33-49
18:52 +1 Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 1 of 3 32-49
18:52   Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Jairus Roberson draws the foul)  
18:55   Isiaih Mosley personal foul  
18:58 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 31-49
19:12   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
19:14   Trenton Massner misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:28   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Larry Owens draws the foul)  
19:42 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 31-46

1st Half
NWST
Demons
31
MOST
Bears
44

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point driving layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 31-44
0:05   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
0:07   Brian White misses two point driving jump shot  
0:34 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-42
0:34 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-41
0:40   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
0:42   LaTerrance Reed misses three point pullup jump shot  
1:01   Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound  
1:01   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:01   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:01   LaTerrance Reed personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
1:10   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
1:12   Robert Chougkaz misses two point hook shot  
1:39 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 31-40
1:58   Jovan Zelenbaba turnover  
1:58   Jovan Zelenbaba offensive foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)  
2:10 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point step back jump shot 31-37
2:22 +2 Trenton Massner makes two point layup (CJ Jones assists) 31-34
2:36 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup 29-34
2:40   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
2:42   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
2:50   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
2:52   Jovan Zelenbaba misses three point step back jump shot  
3:12   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
3:19 +2 Jamaure Gregg makes two point floating jump shot 29-32
3:48 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-32
3:48 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-31
3:48   Trenton Massner personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
3:58   Nic Tata defensive rebound  
3:58   Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)  
4:02 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 27-30
4:19   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
4:19   Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:19   Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:19   Nic Tata shooting foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)  
4:27   Jovan Zelenbaba offensive rebound  
4:29   Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot  
4:42 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point putback layup 27-27
4:49   Keaton Hervey offensive rebound  
4:51   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
5:16 +2 Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot (CJ Jones assists) 27-25
5:32   Kendal Coleman defensive rebound  
5:32   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:32   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:32   Kendal Coleman personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
5:35   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
5:37   CJ Jones misses two point jump shot  
5:47 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point tip shot 25-25
5:54   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
5:56   Gaige Prim misses two point layup  
6:03   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
6:05   CJ Jones misses two point driving jump shot  
6:32   Kendal Coleman defensive rebound  
6:32   Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:32   CJ Jones shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
6:32 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving layup (Gaige Prim assists) 25-23
6:53 +2 Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot 25-21
7:14   CJ Jones defensive rebound  
7:16   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
7:32   Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound  
7:40   Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:53   Bears defensive rebound  
7:54   Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Carvell Teasett defensive rebound  
8:02   Gaige Prim misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:02   Jamaure Gregg personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
8:15   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
8:17   Jared Ridder blocks Brian White's two point driving jump shot  
8:35   Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound  
8:37   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Brian White turnover (bad pass)  
8:56 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 23-21
9:16 +3 Carvell Teasett makes three point jump shot (LaTerrance Reed assists) 23-19
9:26   Keaton Hervey personal foul  
9:37   Carvell Teasett defensive rebound  
9:37   Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:37 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-19
9:37   Jovan Zelenbaba shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
10:04 +2 Brian White makes two point driving layup 20-18
10:10   LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound  
10:12   Gaige Prim misses two point reverse layup  
10:25   Dalin Williams personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
10:26   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
10:28   Jared Ridder blocks Trenton Massner's two point driving layup  
10:54 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-18
10:54 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-17
10:54   Dalin Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
11:11 +3 Brian White makes three point jump shot (Trenton Massner assists) 18-16
11:34 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 15-16
11:55   TV timeout  
11:55   Jairus Roberson personal foul  
12:22   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
12:24   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
12:26   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
12:28   Gaige Prim blocks Jovan Zelenbaba's two point layup  
12:28 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 15-13
12:49 +3 Jovan Zelenbaba makes three point jump shot (LaTerrance Reed assists) 15-11
13:14   Kendal Coleman defensive rebound  
13:16   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
13:29 +2 Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot 12-11
13:37 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point tip shot 10-11
13:37   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
13:39   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Jovan Zelenbaba personal foul  
14:11 +1 Jairus Roberson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-9
14:11   Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Jairus Roberson draws the foul)  
14:11 +3 Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot 9-9
14:15   Jairus Roberson offensive rebound  
14:17   Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Trenton Massner defensive rebound  
14:26   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Kendal Coleman personal foul  
14:49   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
14:51   Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup  
14:51   Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound  
14:51   Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup  
14:57   Trenton Massner defensive rebound  
14:59   Isiaih Mosley misses two point layup  
15:07   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
15:09   Trenton Massner misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul (Kendal Coleman draws the foul)  
15:24   Kendal Coleman defensive rebound  
15:26   Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point tip shot  
15:33   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound  
15:35   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound  
15:44   Isiaih Mosley misses two point driving layup  
16:03 +2 CJ Jones makes two point layup (Trenton Massner assists) 6-9
16:09   Trenton Massner defensive rebound  
16:11   Isiaih Mosley misses two point floating jump shot  
16:30   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
16:30   Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:30   Trenton Massner misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:30   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)  
16:53 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 4-9
17:03   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
17:05   Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot  
17:23 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 4-7
17:31   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
17:33   Trenton Massner misses two point layup  
17:53 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 4-5
18:03   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
18:05   Gaige Prim blocks Jamaure Gregg's two point layup  
18:08   Larry Owens personal foul  
18:23   Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound  
18:25   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
18:40 +2 Trenton Massner makes two point layup 4-3
18:48 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup 2-3
19:19 +1 Larry Owens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-1
19:19 +1 Larry Owens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-1
19:19   Jared Ridder shooting foul (Larry Owens draws the foul)  
19:33   Jared Ridder turnover (lost ball)  
19:43   Bears defensive rebound  
19:45   Jared Ridder blocks Larry Owens's two point layup  
20:00