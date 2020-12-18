St. Joe's embarks on cross-town trip to No. 7 Villanova
Villanova will be looking for its fifth consecutive victory when it hosts Big 5 rival Saint Joseph's on Saturday.
The No. 7 Wildcats improved to 6-1 following an impressive, 85-66 victory over visiting Butler on Wednesday. They were supposed to be preparing for a battle against No. 17 Virginia on Saturday in New York City, but COVID-19 issues with the Cavaliers forced the game to be canceled.
Instead, Villanova will meet Philadelphia foe St. Joe's (0-3), in an annual rivalry known as the "Holy War." This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 30, but it had to be postponed because of a COVID-19 problem within the Hawks' program.
Pennsylvania, La Salle, Saint Joseph's, Temple, and Villanova comprise the Big 5, a group of teams that competes during the regular season for the Philadelphia city championship, which was won by Villanova last season.
Villanova coach Jay Wright earned his 600th career victory against Butler. Wright's coaching career began in 1994 at Hofstra. Wright worked there for seven years before building a national program at Villanova, which has included two national championships.
"It just means that I have a really good job," Wright said. "Every coach who has been here has won a lot of games. We've been blessed."
Wright will push for victory No. 601 against Saint Joseph's, an improved program but still one that is a work in progress.
Villanova features much more experience highlighted by national player of the year candidate Collin Gillespie, who scored 18 points against the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl also added 18 points.
Butler played just its second game after a COVID-19 pause. Saint Joseph's will be in the same situation as this will only be its fourth game.
Butler jumped out to a seven-point lead and played well early.
"This was their first game after a pause," Wright said. "That's a tough spot to be in. There's no way to prepare for that."
Saint Joseph's had solid aspirations for an improved season after a maddening, 6-26 record last season.
But the Hawks will enter Saturday following an 81-77 loss Thursday at Drexel. Ryan Daly led the way as usual with 30 points, while Taylor Funk added 14.
Like their first two games, the Hawks played well in long stretches. But they were unable to locate the consistency needed to win.
St. Joe's opened the season with losses to Auburn and Kansas in Fort Myers, Fla. The loss to Auburn was a frustrating, five-point defeat in overtime despite a career-best 28 points from Funk.
A long pause due to COVID-19 caused games against Villanova, Bradley and Temple to be postponed.
St. Joe's coach Billy Lange, a former assistant at Villanova, said he was optimistic after losses to Auburn and Kansas.
"I'm not intensely concerned," Lange said. "It's just, how do we get them better, what do we need to do to produce? Is it confidence, is it spirit, is it player development, or more of it? Is it getting these guys used to playing with different people? Just searching for the answers.
"But I have no doubt in any of those guys, we want them to stay on the attack," Lange added. "You know, 5 for 9 and 1 for 9 is a very fine line, just a few more makes here or there ... we'll believe in those guys and we'll continue to ask those guys to be aggressive."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
|12:28
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|12:37
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|12:58
|+ 2
|Ryan Daly makes two point jump shot
|12:59
|Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|13:13
|Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|+ 3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot
|13:38
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|13:47
|Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|+ 2
|Anthony Longpre makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|14:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|14
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|7
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|6
|4
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|4
|2
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 0-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|7 Villanova 6-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|6
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Daly
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Longpre
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Forrest
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tracey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|6
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Daly
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Longpre
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Forrest
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tracey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jansson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|7
|4
|6/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Gillespie
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Daniels
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Swider
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Gillespie
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Daniels
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Swider
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Slater
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hoehn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Antoine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Voigt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|6
|2
|6/14
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
-
GASOU
FIU85
85
OT 0.0
-
NWST
MOST44
75
2nd 11:16
-
CINCY
UGA44
61
2nd 11:52 SECN
-
COLOST
MARYCA28
50
2nd 6:31
-
RADFRD
VANDY40
47
2nd 7:26 ESP+
-
CRWLRDG
TNST48
63
2nd 10:54
-
MCNSE
LALAF40
48
2nd 11:48 ESP+
-
MIAOH
BRAD58
56
2nd 7:46
-
UCF
15FSU19
27
1st 9:55
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY15
26
1st 7:58
-
STJOES
7NOVA15
17
1st 12:12 FS1
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE19
28
1st 7:04
-
IND
BUTLER68
60
Final FS1
-
23LVILLE
12WISC48
85
Final ESP2
-
TROY
AUBURN41
77
Final SECN
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA99
88
Final CBS
-
CIT
LONGWD91
89
Final
-
BALLST
INDST57
67
Final
-
NCGRN
ELON71
64
Final
-
JMAD
ECU64
73
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
LATECH57
86
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD60
63
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT93
70
Final ESP3
-
DREXEL
FDU85
68
Final
-
MARIST
MANH61
39
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING73
59
Final
-
MILW
WISGB68
65
Final ESP3
-
YOUNG
NKY64
79
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON69
77
Final
-
VALPO
TOLEDO57
71
Final
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY71
49
Final
-
GRAM
TULANE65
77
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BAMA73
71
Final ESPU
-
TEXST
DENVER70
68
Final
-
22UNC
UK75
63
Final CBS
-
WVT
MORGAN73
67
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON83
93
Final
-
ND
PURDUE78
88
Final ESP2
-
MISS
DAYTON62
65
Final NBCS
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC72
99
Final
-
RICE
SAMHOU69
82
Final
-
CHATT
UAB69
66
Final
-
SALAB
ALAM90
93
Final/2OT
-
CHMPBTST
CARK28
92
Final
-
PORT
OREG41
80
Final PACN
-
LAMON
USM47
60
Final
-
JVILLE
MIAMI64
73
Final
-
CAMP
NCST50
69
Final
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE100
69
Final ESP+
-
FAIR
NIAGARA61
81
Final
-
FURMAN
WINTHR71
87
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
CHARLO72
76
Final
-
UMBC
ALBANY65
64
Final
-
LEEU
ETNST53
62
Final
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE60
72
Final ESP+
-
DEL
LSALLE61
71
Final NBCS
-
UCLA
20OHIOST70
77
Final CBS
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW65
63
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH78
76
Final
-
HOUBP
OKLA65
84
Final
-
CSN
CAL56
87
Final PACN
-
FLAG
UNF73
66
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH57
97
Final
-
UCSB
PEPPER75
63
Final
-
EWASH
NAU80
64
Final
-
CARVER
STETSON51
95
Final ESP3
-
KANCHR
UMKC42
98
Final
-
BUFF
CUSE96
107
Final/OT
-
USD
UCIRV53
85
Final
-
IONA
RIDER72
64
Final
-
OAK
ILLCHI72
74
Final
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO65
78
Final
-
STKATH
CSBAK46
87
Final
-
ARIZ
STNFRD75
78
Final PACN
-
CLEVST
IPFW63
61
Final ESP3
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0