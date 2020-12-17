No. 15 Florida State readies for in-state clash vs. UCF
Florida State is looking to add to its fine start when it steps out of Atlantic Coast Conference play for a game against an in-state opponent Central Florida on Saturday night.
The No. 15 Seminoles (4-0) will host UCF with their home winning streak currently sitting at 27 consecutive victories.
The defending conference champions pulled away from Georgia Tech to open ACC play on Tuesday, beating the Atlanta school 74-61 as dynamic Seminoles newcomer Scottie Barnes tallied all but two of his team-high 16 points in the second half.
He connected on six of his 10 attempts from the field, plus he added six rebounds and a pair of steals.
The 6-foot-9 Barnes left a distinct impression on Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, who was facing the true freshman for the first time.
"Scottie Barnes, he'll be the next lottery pick coming out of Florida State. He made some big plays," Pastner said.
But the Seminoles received good contributions all around as they shot 52.9 percent from the field (27 of 51) and 47.1 percent from behind the arc (8 of 17).
Sharpshooter Wyatt Wilkes came off the bench and made all three of his 3-pointers, as FSU's reserves pumped in 20 points.
"I think we're really deep," said Barnes. "We have a lot of guys that can bring instant offense. We have shooters everywhere on the floor."
Backcourt mates M.J. Walker (16.8 points per game) and Barnes (12.5) top the Seminoles in scoring, while Balsa Koprivica (10.3) and Anthony Polite (10.0) also tally in double figures.
During its last few seasons of ACC play, FSU has won 31 of its last 40 regular-season games in establishing itself as one of the league's elite teams.
Getting off to a good start this season was key for coach Leonard Hamilton's squad, which had lost its last three conference openers.
"The last couple of years we've lost our first ACC game," said Hamilton. "So we've gotten off to a pretty good start.
"To be 4-0 this time of year, we'll take it and we're pleased with where we are."
UCF (1-1) has experienced ups and downs in its play this season after games against Oklahoma and Houston were canceled due to COVID-19.
This campaign opened in promising fashion with a 63-55 win over visiting Auburn, with UCF putting on a strong defensive effort against the Tigers.
But in their first road game nearly two weeks ago in Ann Arbor, the Knights succumbed to host Michigan, dropping an 80-58 decision after the Wolverines used a 20-0 second-half run to put the contest away.
After not seeing his team play since Dec. 6, fifth-year coach Johnny Dawkins said his group is ready for the giant challenge of playing Florida State in Tallahassee.
"It's always good to get practices under your belt," said Dawkins. "But at this stage, we've had over 40 practices. You want to play games -- we've had two games and 40-plus practices.
"(Our players) are just banging bodies against each other every day."
Dawkins said injured starting point guard Darius Perry (undisclosed) will not play and miss his third game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point driving layup
|9:55
|Darius Perry personal foul
|10:08
|+ 2
|Brandon Mahan makes two point putback layup
|10:08
|Brandon Mahan offensive rebound
|10:11
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point driving layup
|10:13
|+ 2
|Sardaar Calhoun makes two point floating jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|10:28
|+ 2
|Isaiah Adams makes two point driving layup
|10:41
|+ 2
|Rayquan Evans makes two point driving layup
|10:47
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rayquan Evans steals)
|10:57
|Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia defensive rebound
|11:07
|Malik Osborne misses two point floating jump shot
|11:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|19
|27
|Field Goals
|7-14 (50.0%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-5 (60.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|4
|Offensive
|3
|0
|Defensive
|5
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|4
|6
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|15 Florida State 4-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|64.3
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Mahan
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fuller Jr.
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Mahan
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fuller Jr.
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diggs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Doumbia
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|8
|4
|7/14
|3/5
|2/2
|5
|33
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Barnes
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Calhoun
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Ngom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Barnes
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Calhoun
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Ngom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Wilkes
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Osborne
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|4
|6
|9/14
|4/7
|5/6
|1
|34
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
-
GASOU
FIU85
85
OT 0.0
-
NWST
MOST44
75
2nd 11:16
-
CINCY
UGA44
61
2nd 11:52 SECN
-
COLOST
MARYCA28
50
2nd 6:31
-
RADFRD
VANDY40
47
2nd 7:26 ESP+
-
CRWLRDG
TNST48
63
2nd 10:54
-
MCNSE
LALAF40
48
2nd 11:48 ESP+
-
MIAOH
BRAD58
56
2nd 7:46
-
UCF
15FSU19
27
1st 9:55
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY15
26
1st 7:58
-
STJOES
7NOVA15
17
1st 12:12 FS1
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE19
28
1st 7:04
-
IND
BUTLER68
60
Final FS1
-
23LVILLE
12WISC48
85
Final ESP2
-
TROY
AUBURN41
77
Final SECN
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA99
88
Final CBS
-
CIT
LONGWD91
89
Final
-
BALLST
INDST57
67
Final
-
NCGRN
ELON71
64
Final
-
JMAD
ECU64
73
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
LATECH57
86
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD60
63
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT93
70
Final ESP3
-
DREXEL
FDU85
68
Final
-
MARIST
MANH61
39
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING73
59
Final
-
MILW
WISGB68
65
Final ESP3
-
YOUNG
NKY64
79
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON69
77
Final
-
VALPO
TOLEDO57
71
Final
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY71
49
Final
-
GRAM
TULANE65
77
Final ESP+
-
WKY
BAMA73
71
Final ESPU
-
TEXST
DENVER70
68
Final
-
22UNC
UK75
63
Final CBS
-
WVT
MORGAN73
67
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON83
93
Final
-
ND
PURDUE78
88
Final ESP2
-
MISS
DAYTON62
65
Final NBCS
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC72
99
Final
-
RICE
SAMHOU69
82
Final
-
CHATT
UAB69
66
Final
-
SALAB
ALAM90
93
Final/2OT
-
CHMPBTST
CARK28
92
Final
-
PORT
OREG41
80
Final PACN
-
LAMON
USM47
60
Final
-
JVILLE
MIAMI64
73
Final
-
CAMP
NCST50
69
Final
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE100
69
Final ESP+
-
FAIR
NIAGARA61
81
Final
-
FURMAN
WINTHR71
87
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
CHARLO72
76
Final
-
UMBC
ALBANY65
64
Final
-
LEEU
ETNST53
62
Final
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE60
72
Final ESP+
-
DEL
LSALLE61
71
Final NBCS
-
UCLA
20OHIOST70
77
Final CBS
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW65
63
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH78
76
Final
-
HOUBP
OKLA65
84
Final
-
CSN
CAL56
87
Final PACN
-
FLAG
UNF73
66
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH57
97
Final
-
UCSB
PEPPER75
63
Final
-
EWASH
NAU80
64
Final
-
CARVER
STETSON51
95
Final ESP3
-
KANCHR
UMKC42
98
Final
-
BUFF
CUSE96
107
Final/OT
-
USD
UCIRV53
85
Final
-
IONA
RIDER72
64
Final
-
OAK
ILLCHI72
74
Final
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO65
78
Final
-
STKATH
CSBAK46
87
Final
-
ARIZ
STNFRD75
78
Final PACN
-
CLEVST
IPFW63
61
Final ESP3
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0