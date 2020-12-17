No. 20 Ohio State, UCLA set for last-minute matchup
A pair of one-loss teams step away from tough conference schedules to go head-to-head Saturday afternoon when UCLA and No. 20 Ohio State hook up in the nightcap of the CBS Sports Classic men's basketball doubleheader in Cleveland.
North Carolina and Kentucky will duel in the earlier game.
UCLA was supposed to be facing Kentucky on Saturday with Ohio State meeting North Carolina, but the schedule was adjusted this week since UCLA and Ohio State have COVID-19 protocols that better align.
The UCLA-Ohio State matchup pits a Bruins team (5-1) that has won five straight since a season-opening loss to San Diego State up against a Buckeyes team (5-1) that saw a five-game winning streak snapped at Purdue on Wednesday night.
Both teams hope to use the showdown as a potential momentum-gatherer with big conference games on the immediate horizon. UCLA visits perennial Pac-12 Conference power Oregon on Wednesday, while on the same night, Ohio State hosts 19th-ranked Rutgers in Big Ten Conference play.
In Ohio State, UCLA will see a team that has suffocated most opponents with tenacious defense. The Buckeyes have held five of their six opponents to 67 points or fewer, and even gave up only 67 in Wednesday's seven-point road loss to a strong Purdue team.
Unfortunately, as UCLA coach Mick Cronin noted this week, the Buckeyes look familiar. Defensively, they resemble the San Diego State team that limited the Bruins to 58 points in a 15-point road defeat in November.
"It's going to be extremely hard to score on them in the half court," Cronin said of the Buckeyes. "They're as committed to (the) scouting report and team defense as anybody you'll play against."
UCLA, which will be leaving Southern California for the first time this season, survived a defensive struggle in its last outing, a 69-60 home win over Marquette. The Bruins won despite shooting just 41.1 percent overall and making 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) 3-point shots.
Balanced scoring has been a key for the Bruins this season, so they were able to overcome just a four-point night from starting guard Tyger Campbell against Marquette. Jaime Jaquez, the leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, paced the Bruins with 18, while reserve Jules Bernard added 15.
Campbell also contributed a game-high nine assists.
Ohio State couldn't overcome similar shooting woes at Purdue. The Buckeyes hit just six of their 24 3-point attempts (25 percent), making them 12 of 45 (26.7 percent) in their last two outings.
"We're very confident in those," guard CJ Walker said after the Purdue game. "Some days you're hot; some days you're not. Every game is not going to be the same. It's just a matter of stepping up with confidence and just shooting it and believing that every shot's going in."
Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Walker, one of four Buckeyes who average in double figures this season, was held to just six points by the Boilermakers. Justice Sueing (14) and Duane Washington Jr. (13) led the Buckeyes.
Ohio State played Wednesday without E.J. Liddell (COVID-19 precautions) and Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns (knee). Neither has been ruled out from returning for the UCLA game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Chris Smith offensive rebound
|3:39
|Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|3:41
|Bruins offensive rebound
|3:44
|CJ Walker blocks Tyger Campbell's two point jump shot
|3:46
|+ 3
|Eugene Brown III makes three point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|4:05
|+ 2
|Jules Bernard makes two point layup
|4:31
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|4:49
|Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
|4:51
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|4:59
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. blocks E.J. Liddell's two point layup
|5:01
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (traveling)
|5:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|32
|33
|Field Goals
|11-21 (52.4%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|9
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|5
|4
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|7
|6
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|5
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCLA 5-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|20 Ohio State 5-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Bernard G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Washington Jr. G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bernard G
|8 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|D. Washington Jr. G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.4
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bernard
|8
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Juzang
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|T. Campbell
|2
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bernard
|8
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Juzang
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|T. Campbell
|2
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Singleton
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Kyman
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Nwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cremonesi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|11
|7
|11/21
|2/6
|8/9
|5
|65
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Liddell
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Walker
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sueing
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Brown III
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Liddell
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Walker
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sueing
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Brown III
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jallow
|5
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Key
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ahrens
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davidson JR.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sotos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hookfin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|8
|6
|12/22
|5/11
|4/5
|8
|74
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
-
SALAB
ALAM90
93
2OT 1:29
-
FURMAN
WINTHR44
66
2nd 14:23 ESP+
-
2BAYLOR
KSTATE84
55
2nd 7:45 ESP+
-
LEEU
ETNST41
46
2nd 7:33
-
CAMP
NCST40
58
2nd 7:07
-
FAIR
NIAGARA52
62
2nd 8:48
-
NCAT
CHARLO61
64
2nd 4:18
-
UMBC
ALBANY37
44
2nd 15:57
-
SAMFORD
KENSAW39
32
1st 0.0
-
UCLA
20OHIOST32
33
1st 3:39 CBS
-
NJTECH
TEMPLE26
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
DEL
LSALLE32
29
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
CSN
CAL16
30
1st 6:48 PACN
-
STPETE
MNMTH21
15
1st 8:19
-
HOUBP
OKLA31
30
1st 4:25
-
FLAG
UNF30
24
1st 3:50
-
COPPST
VATECH0
0
1st 20:00
-
IND
BUTLER68
60
Final FS1
-
TROY
AUBURN41
77
Final SECN
-
23LVILLE
12WISC48
85
Final ESP2
-
1GONZAG
3IOWA99
88
Final CBS
-
CIT
LONGWD91
89
Final
-
NCGRN
ELON71
64
Final
-
JMAD
ECU64
73
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
INDST57
67
Final
-
MILW
WISGB68
65
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
LATECH57
86
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD60
63
Final
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY71
49
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT93
70
Final ESP3
-
WVT
MORGAN73
67
Final
-
GRAM
TULANE65
77
Final ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
STBON69
77
Final
-
TEXST
DENVER70
68
Final
-
DREXEL
FDU85
68
Final
-
VALPO
TOLEDO57
71
Final
-
WKY
BAMA73
71
Final ESPU
-
22UNC
UK75
63
Final CBS
-
YOUNG
NKY64
79
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING73
59
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON83
93
Final
-
MARIST
MANH61
39
Final
-
ND
PURDUE78
88
Final ESP2
-
MISS
DAYTON62
65
Final NBCS
-
LAMON
USM47
60
Final
-
CHMPBTST
CARK28
92
Final
-
PORT
OREG41
80
Final PACN
-
CHATT
UAB69
66
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC72
99
Final
-
RICE
SAMHOU69
82
Final
-
JVILLE
MIAMI64
73
Final
-
KANCHR
UMKC42
98
Final
-
CARVER
STETSON0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CUSE0
0154.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
EWASH
NAU0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
UCSB
PEPPER0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0133.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP3
-
FRESNOP
FRESNO0
0
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FIU0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
IONA
RIDER0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
USD
UCIRV0
0
7:00pm
-
ARIZ
STNFRD0
0137 O/U
-2
7:00pm PACN
-
STKATH
CSBAK0
0
7:00pm
-
COLOST
MARYCA0
0141 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
RADFRD
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
CINCY
UGA0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm SECN
-
NWST
MOST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
CRWLRDG
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0155.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP+
-
BTHSDA
DIXIE0
0
9:00pm
-
STJOES
7NOVA0
0151 O/U
-22
9:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
LOYMRY0
0140 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
UCF
15FSU0
0136 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
RICH0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
LSU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
FLA0
0
PPD SECN
-
24CLEM
SC0
0
PPD
-
AKRON
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
MCMUR
TARL0
0
PPD
-
CAN
SIENA0
0
PPD
-
TXARL
ORAL0
0
-
NIOWA
MRSHL0
0
-
VIRWISE
LIB0
0
-
CCTST
FORD0
0
-
GWEBB
21DUKE0
0
-
GSW
MERCER0
0
-
UCDAV
SACST0
0
-
IDST
UTVALL0
0
-
CLEVST
ROBERT0
0
-
WMONT
CSFULL0
0
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3
-
MTSU
BELLAR0
0
ESP+
-
STHRN
UCRIV0
0
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0