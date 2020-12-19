UCSB
PEPPER
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:41
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (lost ball) (Ajare Sanni steals)
|7:08
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point jump shot
|56-51
|7:36
|
|+1
|Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-51
|7:36
|
|+1
|Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-50
|7:36
|
|TV timeout
|7:36
|
|Robinson Idehen shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|7:39
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Munson steals)
|7:57
|
|+3
|Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists)
|54-49
|8:00
|
|Jade' Smith offensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:00
|
|Robinson Idehen shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|+2
|Kendall Munson makes two point jump shot (Andre Ball assists)
|54-46
|8:04
|
|Robbie Heath offensive rebound
|8:06
|
|Robinson Idehen blocks Robbie Heath's two point layup
|8:33
|
|Official timeout
|8:38
|
|+3
|Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|54-44
|8:49
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Robbie Heath misses two point driving jump shot
|9:04
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
|51-44
|9:23
|
|+3
|Colbey Ross makes three point pullup jump shot
|49-44
|9:40
|
|+1
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-41
|9:40
|
|+1
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-41
|9:40
|
|Robbie Heath shooting foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|Sedrick Altman turnover (lost ball) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)
|10:00
|
|+3
|Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (Miles Norris assists)
|47-41
|10:18
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Colbey Ross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:18
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-41
|10:18
|
|Devearl Ramsey personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|10:21
|
|TV timeout
|10:21
|
|Waves 30 second timeout
|10:35
|
|Andre Ball defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Miles Norris misses two point jump shot
|11:06
|
|+2
|Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Robbie Heath assists)
|44-40
|11:22
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Robbie Heath blocks JaQuori McLaughlin's two point jump shot
|11:27
|
|Colbey Ross personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:38
|
|Kendall Munson personal foul
|11:38
|
|Robinson Idehen offensive rebound
|11:40
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound
|11:45
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|
|+2
|Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (Devearl Ramsey assists)
|44-38
|12:25
|
|+2
|Andre Ball makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists)
|42-38
|12:52
|
|Miles Norris turnover (bad pass) (Sedrick Altman steals)
|13:03
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin offensive rebound
|13:03
|
|Robinson Idehen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:03
|
|+1
|Robinson Idehen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-36
|13:03
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. shooting foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)
|13:30
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot
|41-36
|13:56
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot
|41-34
|14:05
|
|Gauchos defensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis turnover
|14:26
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis offensive foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|14:33
|
|+1
|Kendall Munson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-34
|14:33
|
|Destin Barnes shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|14:33
|
|+2
|Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|38-33
|14:43
|
|+1
|Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-31
|14:43
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:43
|
|Andre Ball shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)
|15:05
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point turnaround jump shot
|37-31
|15:14
|
|Andre Ball defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point jump shot
|15:36
|
|+2
|Sedrick Altman makes two point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists)
|37-29
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:56
|
|Miles Norris personal foul
|15:55
|
|Kendall Munson defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|Kendall Munson blocks Robinson Idehen's two point layup
|16:10
|
|+2
|Andre Ball makes two point tip shot
|37-27
|16:14
|
|Andre Ball offensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Kendall Munson misses two point layup
|16:36
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin misses two point layup
|16:59
|
|+2
|Kendall Munson makes two point driving layup (Sedrick Altman assists)
|37-25
|17:06
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|
|Colbey Ross personal foul
|17:25
|
|Gauchos offensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Miles Norris misses two point jump shot
|17:36
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|17:38
|
|Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|+2
|Amadou Sow makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|37-23
|18:03
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|
|+2
|Devearl Ramsey makes two point layup (Brandon Cyrus assists)
|35-23
|18:24
|
|Brandon Cyrus defensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Jade' Smith misses two point layup
|18:31
|
|Devearl Ramsey personal foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)
|18:41
|
|Amadou Sow personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|18:53
|
|+2
|Amadou Sow makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|33-23
|19:08
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|19:10
|
|Amadou Sow blocks Sedrick Altman's two point layup
|19:15
|
|Official timeout
|19:20
|
|Jan Zidek offensive rebound
|19:22
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|
|Brandon Cyrus personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|19:50
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|19:52
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:02
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|0:18
|
|Waves 30 second timeout
|0:18
|
|Waves offensive rebound
|0:20
|
|Andre Ball misses two point putback layup
|0:20
|
|Andre Ball offensive rebound
|0:22
|
|Andre Ball misses two point layup
|0:44
|
|Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point layup
|1:01
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Kessler Edwards blocks Destin Barnes's two point layup
|1:39
|
|+3
|Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists)
|31-23
|1:56
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Amadou Sow assists)
|31-20
|2:07
|
|Andre Ball personal foul
|2:12
|
|Destin Barnes defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|
|Andre Ball offensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point layup
|2:34
|
|+1
|Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-20
|2:34
|
|Ajare Sanni misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:34
|
|Andre Ball shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)
|2:38
|
|Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Ajare Sanni steals)
|2:52
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|27-20
|3:14
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-20
|3:14
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-19
|3:14
|
|TV timeout
|3:14
|
|Amadou Sow personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|
|Amadou Sow offensive rebound
|3:33
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|3:43
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:03
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point driving layup
|24-18
|4:22
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|
|Andre Ball defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Devearl Ramsey misses two point jump shot
|4:46
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|5:10
|
|+2
|Amadou Sow makes two point floating jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|22-18
|5:18
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Amadou Sow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:34
|
|+1
|Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-18
|5:34
|
|Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
|5:59
|
|+2
|Andre Ball makes two point reverse layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|19-18
|6:08
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point layup
|6:24
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (3-second violation)
|6:37
|
|TV timeout
|6:37
|
|Robinson Idehen turnover
|6:37
|
|Robinson Idehen offensive foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|6:51
|
|Robinson Idehen offensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point driving layup
|19-16
|7:26
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Amadou Sow misses three point turnaround jump shot
|7:51
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point driving layup
|19-14
|8:12
|
|Robinson Idehen turnover
|8:12
|
|Robinson Idehen offensive foul
|8:23
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (traveling)
|8:41
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|
|Ajare Sanni defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Robbie Heath defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass)
|9:51
|
|Devearl Ramsey turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)
|9:51
|
|Jump ball. Devearl Ramsey vs. Jade' Smith (Waves gains possession)
|9:59
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point pullup jump shot
|19-12
|10:50
|
|Jan Zidek turnover (bad pass)
|11:06
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Miles Norris personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|11:32
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)
|11:53
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-12
|11:53
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-11
|11:53
|
|TV timeout
|11:53
|
|Miles Norris shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|12:06
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:06
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:06
|
|Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|
|Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound
|12:16
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|12:26
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point turnaround jump shot
|12:48
|
|Kendall Munson turnover (traveling)
|13:04
|
|+2
|Miles Norris makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
|17-10
|13:16
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|13:18
|
|Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Ajare Sanni misses two point driving layup
|13:38
|
|Kendall Munson turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)
|13:49
|
|Destin Barnes turnover
|13:49
|
|Destin Barnes offensive foul
|14:04
|
|+2
|Andre Ball makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|15-10
|14:14
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point reverse layup (Ajare Sanni assists)
|15-8
|14:31
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point driving layup
|13-8
|14:49
|
|+2
|Destin Barnes makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
|13-6
|15:20
|
|+2
|Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|11-6
|15:37
|
|Destin Barnes personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|15:42
|
|Destin Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Munson steals)
|15:54
|
|+1
|Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-4
|15:54
|
|+1
|Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-3
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|Ajare Sanni shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|16:13
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|11-2
|16:28
|
|Jade' Smith personal foul
|16:34
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)
|16:56
|
|Brandon Cyrus offensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Miles Norris misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|17:30