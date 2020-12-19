UCSB
PEPPER

2nd Half
UCSB
Gauchos
25
PEPPER
Waves
28

Time Team Play Score
6:41   Jade' Smith turnover (lost ball) (Ajare Sanni steals)  
7:08 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point jump shot 56-51
7:36 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-51
7:36 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-50
7:36   TV timeout  
7:36   Robinson Idehen shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
7:39   JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Munson steals)  
7:57 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists) 54-49
8:00   Jade' Smith offensive rebound  
8:00   Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:00   Robinson Idehen shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
8:00 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point jump shot (Andre Ball assists) 54-46
8:04   Robbie Heath offensive rebound  
8:06   Robinson Idehen blocks Robbie Heath's two point layup  
8:33   Official timeout  
8:38 +3 Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 54-44
8:49   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
8:51   Robbie Heath misses two point driving jump shot  
9:04 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 51-44
9:23 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point pullup jump shot 49-44
9:40 +1 JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-41
9:40 +1 JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-41
9:40   Robbie Heath shooting foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)  
9:45   Sedrick Altman turnover (lost ball) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)  
10:00 +3 Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (Miles Norris assists) 47-41
10:18   JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound  
10:18   Colbey Ross misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:18 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-41
10:18   Devearl Ramsey personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
10:21   TV timeout  
10:21   Waves 30 second timeout  
10:35   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
10:37   Miles Norris misses two point jump shot  
11:06 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Robbie Heath assists) 44-40
11:22   Waves defensive rebound  
11:24   Robbie Heath blocks JaQuori McLaughlin's two point jump shot  
11:27   Colbey Ross personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Kendall Munson personal foul  
11:38   Robinson Idehen offensive rebound  
11:40   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound  
11:45   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
12:00 +2 Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (Devearl Ramsey assists) 44-38
12:25 +2 Andre Ball makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists) 42-38
12:52   Miles Norris turnover (bad pass) (Sedrick Altman steals)  
13:03   JaQuori McLaughlin offensive rebound  
13:03   Robinson Idehen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:03 +1 Robinson Idehen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-36
13:03   Darryl Polk Jr. shooting foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)  
13:30 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot 41-36
13:56 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot 41-34
14:05   Gauchos defensive rebound  
14:11   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Josh Pierre-Louis turnover  
14:26   Josh Pierre-Louis offensive foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
14:33 +1 Kendall Munson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-34
14:33   Destin Barnes shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
14:33 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists) 38-33
14:43 +1 Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-31
14:43   Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:43   Andre Ball shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)  
15:05 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point turnaround jump shot 37-31
15:14   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
15:16   Amadou Sow misses two point jump shot  
15:36 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists) 37-29
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Miles Norris personal foul  
15:55   Kendall Munson defensive rebound  
15:57   Kendall Munson blocks Robinson Idehen's two point layup  
16:10 +2 Andre Ball makes two point tip shot 37-27
16:14   Andre Ball offensive rebound  
16:16   Kendall Munson misses two point layup  
16:36   Waves defensive rebound  
16:38   JaQuori McLaughlin misses two point layup  
16:59 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point driving layup (Sedrick Altman assists) 37-25
17:06   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
17:08   Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Colbey Ross personal foul  
17:25   Gauchos offensive rebound  
17:27   Miles Norris misses two point jump shot  
17:36   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
17:38   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
17:51 +2 Amadou Sow makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 37-23
18:03   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
18:05   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
18:17 +2 Devearl Ramsey makes two point layup (Brandon Cyrus assists) 35-23
18:24   Brandon Cyrus defensive rebound  
18:26   Jade' Smith misses two point layup  
18:31   Devearl Ramsey personal foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)  
18:41   Amadou Sow personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
18:53 +2 Amadou Sow makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 33-23
19:08   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
19:10   Amadou Sow blocks Sedrick Altman's two point layup  
19:15   Official timeout  
19:20   Jan Zidek offensive rebound  
19:22   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Brandon Cyrus personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
19:50   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
19:52   Amadou Sow misses two point layup  

1st Half
UCSB
Gauchos
31
PEPPER
Waves
23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
0:04   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
0:18   Waves 30 second timeout  
0:18   Waves offensive rebound  
0:20   Andre Ball misses two point putback layup  
0:20   Andre Ball offensive rebound  
0:22   Andre Ball misses two point layup  
0:44   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
0:46   Amadou Sow misses two point layup  
1:01   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
1:03   Andre Ball misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
1:13   Kessler Edwards blocks Destin Barnes's two point layup  
1:39 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists) 31-23
1:56 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Amadou Sow assists) 31-20
2:07   Andre Ball personal foul  
2:12   Destin Barnes defensive rebound  
2:14   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
2:18   Andre Ball offensive rebound  
2:20   Kessler Edwards misses two point layup  
2:34 +1 Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-20
2:34   Ajare Sanni misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:34   Andre Ball shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)  
2:38   Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Ajare Sanni steals)  
2:52 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 27-20
3:14 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-20
3:14 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-19
3:14   TV timeout  
3:14   Amadou Sow personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
3:26   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
3:28   Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Amadou Sow offensive rebound  
3:33   Josh Pierre-Louis misses three point jump shot  
3:41   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
3:43   Colbey Ross misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:03 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point driving layup 24-18
4:22   Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound  
4:24   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
4:38   Devearl Ramsey misses two point jump shot  
4:46   JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound  
4:48   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
5:10 +2 Amadou Sow makes two point floating jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 22-18
5:18   Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound  
5:20   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
5:34   Amadou Sow misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:34 +1 Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-18
5:34   Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)  
5:59 +2 Andre Ball makes two point reverse layup (Colbey Ross assists) 19-18
6:08   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
6:10   Amadou Sow misses two point layup  
6:24   Kessler Edwards turnover (3-second violation)  
6:37   TV timeout  
6:37   Robinson Idehen turnover  
6:37   Robinson Idehen offensive foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
6:51   Robinson Idehen offensive rebound  
6:53   Josh Pierre-Louis misses three point jump shot  
7:16 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point driving layup 19-16
7:26   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
7:28   Amadou Sow misses three point turnaround jump shot  
7:51 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point driving layup 19-14
8:12   Robinson Idehen turnover  
8:12   Robinson Idehen offensive foul  
8:23   Kessler Edwards turnover (traveling)  
8:41   Waves defensive rebound  
8:43   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
9:20   Ajare Sanni defensive rebound  
9:22   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Robbie Heath defensive rebound  
9:35   Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass)  
9:51   Devearl Ramsey turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)  
9:51   Jump ball. Devearl Ramsey vs. Jade' Smith (Waves gains possession)  
9:59   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
10:01   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
4:11 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point pullup jump shot 19-12
10:50   Jan Zidek turnover (bad pass)  
11:06   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
11:08   Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot  
11:20   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
11:22   Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Miles Norris personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
11:32   JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)  
11:53 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-12
11:53 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-11
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   Miles Norris shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
12:06   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:06   Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:06   Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:06   Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)  
12:06   Josh Pierre-Louis offensive rebound  
12:08   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound  
12:16   Colbey Ross misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
12:26   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:28   Amadou Sow misses two point turnaround jump shot  
12:48   Kendall Munson turnover (traveling)  
13:04 +2 Miles Norris makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 17-10
13:16   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
13:18   Andre Ball misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
13:30   Ajare Sanni misses two point driving layup  
13:38   Kendall Munson turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)  
13:49   Destin Barnes turnover  
13:49   Destin Barnes offensive foul  
14:04 +2 Andre Ball makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 15-10
14:14 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point reverse layup (Ajare Sanni assists) 15-8
14:31 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point driving layup 13-8
14:49 +2 Destin Barnes makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 13-6
15:20 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 11-6
15:37   Destin Barnes personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
15:42   Destin Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Munson steals)  
15:54 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-4
15:54 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-3
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Ajare Sanni shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
16:13 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 11-2
16:28   Jade' Smith personal foul  
16:34   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
16:36   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
16:45   JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)  
16:56   Brandon Cyrus offensive rebound  
16:58   Miles Norris misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
17:12   Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot  
17:28   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
17:30