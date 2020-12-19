WKY
BAMA

2nd Half
WKY
Hilltoppers
14
BAMA
Crimson Tide
12

Time Team Play Score
13:27   Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lost ball) (Dayvion McKnight steals)  
13:34 +2 Josh Anderson makes two point dunk 47-44
13:41   John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Josh Anderson steals)  
13:53 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-44
13:53   Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:53   Jahvon Quinerly personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)  
14:08 +3 John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 44-44
14:22   Josh Anderson turnover  
14:22   Josh Anderson offensive foul  
14:28   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
14:30   Alex Reese misses two point layup  
14:49 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Dayvion McKnight assists) 44-41
15:03 +1 Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-41
15:03 +1 Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-40
15:03   Kenny Cooper shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)  
15:17   Crimson Tide defensive rebound  
15:19   Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot  
15:24   Carson Williams offensive rebound  
15:26   Carson Williams misses two point layup  
15:49   Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Rawls steals)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Taveion Hollingsworth personal foul  
16:04 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point jump shot 42-39
16:29   Jahvon Quinerly turnover (traveling)  
16:35   Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound  
16:37   Kenny Cooper misses three point jump shot  
16:45   Josh Anderson defensive rebound  
16:47   Alex Reese misses three point jump shot  
16:54 +1 Taveion Hollingsworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-39
16:54 +1 Taveion Hollingsworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-39
16:54   James Rojas shooting foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)  
17:00   Jordan Bruner turnover (lost ball) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)  
17:06   Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bruner steals)  
17:27 +3 Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot 38-39
17:45 +2 Josh Anderson makes two point layup 38-36
17:55   Herbert Jones personal foul  
18:17 +2 Jordan Bruner makes two point dunk 36-36
18:21   Jordan Bruner offensive rebound  
18:23   Herbert Jones misses two point layup  
18:37 +2 Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point dunk 36-34
18:44   Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)  
18:44   Kenny Cooper personal foul  
18:54   Herbert Jones defensive rebound  
18:56   Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot  
19:05   Kenny Cooper defensive rebound  
19:07   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Taveion Hollingsworth personal foul  
19:23   Jordan Bruner defensive rebound  
19:23   Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:23 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-34
19:23   James Rojas shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)  
19:53 +2 Herbert Jones makes two point layup 33-34
20:00   (Crimson Tide gains possession)  

1st Half
WKY
Hilltoppers
33
BAMA
Crimson Tide
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Crimson Tide defensive rebound  
0:00   Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Hilltoppers 30 second timeout  
0:04   Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass)  
0:06   Crimson Tide 30 second timeout  
0:10 +2 Jordan Rawls makes two point layup 33-32
0:14   Jordan Rawls offensive rebound  
0:16   Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot  
0:44 +3 Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists) 31-32
0:57 +2 Jordan Rawls makes two point layup 31-29
1:24   Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound  
1:26   Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot  
1:33 +1 Carson Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-29
1:33   Carson Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:33   Herbert Jones shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)  
1:39   Carson Williams offensive rebound  
1:41   Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot  
1:46   Dayvion McKnight offensive rebound  
1:48   Carson Williams misses two point layup  
1:55 +1 Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-29
1:55 +1 Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-28
1:55   Charles Bassey personal foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)  
1:53   Crimson Tide defensive rebound  
1:55   Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot  
2:04   John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Rawls steals)  
2:09   Jordan Bruner defensive rebound  
2:11   Josh Anderson misses two point layup  
2:14   Herbert Jones personal foul  
2:28 +1 Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-27
2:28 +1 Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-26
2:28   Dayvion McKnight personal foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)  
2:33   Charles Bassey turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Shackelford steals)  
2:45   Alex Reese turnover  
2:58 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists) 28-25
3:03   Jahvon Quinerly personal foul  
3:08   Carson Williams offensive rebound  
3:10   Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
3:31   Alex Reese misses two point layup  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Carson Williams turnover (lost ball)  
4:08 +2 Jahvon Quinerly makes two point jump shot 26-25
4:19   Jordan Rawls turnover (out of bounds)  
4:40   Hilltoppers defensive rebound  
4:42   Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Joshua Primo defensive rebound  
4:51   Josh Anderson misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Hilltoppers defensive rebound  
5:10   Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot  
5:24 +2 Carson Williams makes two point layup 26-23
5:45 +3 Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 24-23
5:56 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-20
5:56   Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:56   Jordan Bruner personal foul  
5:57   Charles Bassey offensive rebound  
5:59   Carson Williams misses three point jump shot  
6:28   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
6:28   Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:28 +1 Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-20
6:28   Jordan Rawls personal foul  
6:31   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
6:33   Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot  
6:43   James Rojas personal foul  
6:49   James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Charles Bassey steals)  
7:02   Crimson Tide offensive rebound  
7:04   Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot  
7:17 +3 Jordan Rawls makes three point jump shot (Charles Bassey assists) 23-19
7:35 +1 Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-19
7:35   TV timeout  
7:35   Charles Bassey shooting foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)  
7:36 +2 Jordan Bruner makes two point layup 20-18
7:36   Jordan Bruner offensive rebound  
7:38   Jordan Bruner misses two point jump shot  
7:40 +2 Jordan Rawls makes two point layup 20-16
7:55   John Petty Jr. turnover (Jordan Rawls steals)  
8:05 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Luke Frampton assists) 18-16
8:28 +2 Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup 16-16
8:39   Charles Bassey turnover (traveling)  
8:46   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
8:48   Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot  
8:56   John Petty Jr. offensive rebound  
8:58   Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Hilltoppers turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:40 +2 Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup (John Petty Jr. assists) 16-14
9:46   Dayvion McKnight turnover (John Petty Jr. steals)  
10:01 +2 Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup 16-12
10:11   Juwan Gary defensive rebound  
10:13   Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot  
10:27   Jahvon Quinerly turnover (palming)  
10:37 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point layup (Dayvion McKnight assists) 16-10
10:47 +2 Juwan Gary makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 14-10
10:52 +1 Luke Frampton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-8
10:52 +1 Luke Frampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-8
10:53   Joshua Primo shooting foul (Luke Frampton draws the foul)  
10:52   Hilltoppers offensive rebound  
10:54   Joshua Primo blocks Dayvion McKnight's two point layup  
11:03   Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound  
11:05   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point layup  
11:24   Keon Ellis offensive rebound  
11:24   Keon Ellis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:24 +1 Keon Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-8
11:24   Luke Frampton shooting foul (Keon Ellis draws the foul)  
11:31 +2 Luke Frampton makes two point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists) 12-7
11:33   TV timeout  
11:31   Hilltoppers offensive rebound  
11:33   Jahvon Quinerly blocks Jordan Rawls's two point layup  
11:39   Carson Williams defensive rebound  
11:41   Keon Ellis misses two point jump shot  
11:50   James Rojas defensive rebound  
11:52   Carson Williams misses two point layup  
12:07   Hilltoppers defensive rebound  
12:09   Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot  
12:20 +2 Jordan Rawls makes two point jump shot 10-7
12:35   Herbert Jones turnover (traveling)  
12:55 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point layup 8-7
13:05   Charles Bassey offensive rebound  
13:07   Jordan Rawls misses two point layup  
13:37 +2 John Petty Jr. makes two point dunk 6-7
13:43   Jordan Rawls turnover (bad pass) (John Petty Jr. steals)  
14:02 +3 Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot 6-5
14:22   Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball)  
14:34   Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound  
14:36   Alex Reese misses three point jump shot  
14:52 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Dayvion McKnight assists) 6-2
14:58   Carson Williams defensive rebound  
15:00   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:08   John Petty Jr. defensive rebound  
15:10   Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Crimson Tide turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:30   Joshua Primo offensive rebound  
15:32   Carson Williams blocks Joshua Primo's two point jump shot  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:53   Herbert Jones defensive rebound  
15:55   Charles Bassey misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Herbert Jones turnover  
16:32   Taveion Hollingsworth turnover  
16:32   Taveion Hollingsworth offensive foul  
16:32   Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
16:34   Josh Anderson blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point layup  
16:41   Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound  
16:43   Josh Anderson misses two point layup  
16:51   Josh Anderson defensive rebound  
16:53   James Rojas misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Kenny Cooper personal foul  
17:16   John Petty Jr. defensive rebound  
17:16   Carson Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:17   James Rojas shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)  
17:17 +2 Carson Williams makes two point jump shot 4-2
17:18   Carson Williams offensive rebound  
17:20   Josh Anderson misses two point jump shot  
17:33   Jordan Bruner turnover (bad pass) (Josh Anderson steals)  
17:44   Josh Anderson turnover (traveling)  
18:03 +2 Jordan Bruner makes two point layup 2-2
18:15   Jordan Bruner offensive rebound  
18:17   Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Kenny Cooper personal foul  
18:30   Taveion Hollingsworth personal foul  
18:34   Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)  
18:48   Hilltoppers defensive rebound  
18:50   James Rojas misses three point jump shot  
19:04   Crimson Tide offensive rebound  
19:06   John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:24 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point layup 2-0
19:30   Charles Bassey offensive rebound  
19:32   Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Charles Bassey vs. Jordan Bruner (Kenny Cooper gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
23
C. Bassey C
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
2
J. Bruner F
9 PTS, 5 REB
W. Kentucky 5-2
Alabama 4-2
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Team Stats
W. Kentucky 5-2
Alabama 4-2
Key Players
C. Bassey C 18 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
J. Quinerly G 9 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
