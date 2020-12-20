|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|
24-33
|
0:12
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|
24-31
|
0:49
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Mason Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup
|
22-31
|
1:40
|
|
|
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|
21-29
|
2:18
|
|
|
Joseph Octave defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes misses two point layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
A.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Falcons 30 second timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Kane Milling makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
19-29
|
3:22
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses two point layup
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|
19-27
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists)
|
19-25
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Warren Washington assists)
|
16-25
|
4:35
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
16-22
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Tre Coleman assists)
|
14-22
|
5:50
|
|
|
Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Tre Coleman steals)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Falcons defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade turnover
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade offensive foul (Gabe Bansuelo draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists)
|
14-20
|
8:08
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Mason Taylor misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Kane Milling personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point putback dunk
|
14-18
|
8:58
|
|
|
Warren Washington offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot
|
14-16
|
9:36
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Mason Taylor misses two point layup
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
DeAndre Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (A.J. Walker assists)
|
12-16
|
10:40
|
|
|
DeAndre Henry personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point dunk
|
10-16
|
11:09
|
|
|
A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Warren Washington steals)
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists)
|
10-14
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya personal foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
10-12
|
11:58
|
|
|
Alem Huseinovic turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|
|
12:11
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|
8-12
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup
|
6-12
|
12:38
|
|
|
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot
|
6-10
|
13:17
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)
|
|
14:49
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists)
|
4-10
|
15:06
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-7
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-6
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Glen McClintock shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Warren Washington personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:32
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Warren Washington offensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Warren Washington offensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|
4-3
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Zane Meeks assists)
|
2-3
|
17:45
|
|
|
Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Zane Meeks steals)
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
+1
|
Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-1
|
18:53
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Chris Joyce personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Falcons assists)
|
2-0
|
19:42
|
|
|
Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)
|