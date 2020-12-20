AF
NEVADA

1st Half
AF
Falcons
24
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
0:01   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
0:12 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 24-33
0:12 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 24-33
0:38 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 24-31
0:49   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
1:04   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
1:06   Mason Taylor misses three point jump shot  
1:34 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup 22-31
1:40   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
1:42   Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
2:02 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 21-29
2:18   Joseph Octave defensive rebound  
2:20   K.J. Hymes misses two point layup  
2:30   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
2:30   A.J. Walker offensive rebound  
2:53   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
3:17   TV timeout  
3:17   Falcons 30 second timeout  
3:19 +2 Kane Milling makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 19-29
3:22   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
3:24   Chris Joyce misses two point layup  
3:37 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 19-27
3:54 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists) 19-25
4:17 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Warren Washington assists) 16-25
4:35   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
4:37   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
4:59   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
5:01   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
5:15 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 16-22
5:45 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Tre Coleman assists) 14-22
5:50   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Tre Coleman steals)  
6:02   Tre Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)  
6:17   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
6:19   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Falcons defensive rebound  
6:38   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:00   TV timeout  
7:00   Abe Kinrade turnover  
7:00   Abe Kinrade offensive foul (Gabe Bansuelo draws the foul)  
7:14   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
7:16   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:23   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
7:25   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
7:53 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists) 14-20
8:08   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
8:10   Mason Taylor misses two point jump shot  
8:30   Kane Milling personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
8:55 +2 Warren Washington makes two point putback dunk 14-18
8:58   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
9:00   Kane Milling misses two point layup  
9:30 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot 14-16
9:36   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
9:35   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
9:37   Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup  
9:49   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)  
10:01   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
10:03   Mason Taylor misses two point layup  
10:18   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
10:20   DeAndre Henry misses two point jump shot  
10:38 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (A.J. Walker assists) 12-16
10:40   DeAndre Henry personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
11:04 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk 10-16
11:09   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Warren Washington steals)  
11:20 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Warren Washington assists) 10-14
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35   Ameka Akaya personal foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)  
11:52 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 10-12
11:58   Alem Huseinovic turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
12:11 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 8-12
12:38 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup 6-12
12:38   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
12:40   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
13:00 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot 6-10
13:17   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
13:19   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
13:26   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
13:43   K.J. Hymes personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
14:04   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
14:16   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
14:18   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Zane Meeks steals)  
14:49 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists) 4-10
15:06   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
15:08   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
15:17   Zane Meeks misses two point jump shot  
15:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:31   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
16:00 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-7
16:00 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-6
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Glen McClintock shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
16:14   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)  
16:14   Warren Washington personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
16:24 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 4-5
16:32   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
16:32   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
16:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
16:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)  
17:02   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
17:04   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
17:22 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 4-3
17:39 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Zane Meeks assists) 2-3
17:45   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Zane Meeks steals)  
18:04   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
18:06   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
18:23   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
18:25   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
18:53 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-1
18:53   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:54   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
18:58   Chris Joyce personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
19:05   Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound  
19:07   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
19:22 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Falcons assists) 2-0
19:42   Zane Meeks turnover (bad pass) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
20:00   Nikc Jackson vs. Warren Washington (Grant Sherfield gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 24 33
Field Goals 11-25 (44.0%) 14-31 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 1-8 (12.5%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 18
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 10 11
Team 1 1
Assists 7 8
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Walker G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
Z. Meeks F
13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 2-3 24-24
home team logo Nevada 6-2 33-33
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 2-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Nevada 6-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Walker G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Meeks F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Walker G 11 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
15
Z. Meeks F 13 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
44.0 FG% 45.2
12.5 3PT FG% 14.3
100.0 FT% 75.0
Air Force
Starters
A. Walker
C. Joyce
K. Van Soelen
N. Jackson
G. McClintock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 11 2 1 5/8 0/1 1/1 0 - 1 0 2 1 1
C. Joyce 7 1 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
K. Van Soelen 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
N. Jackson 2 4 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 1 3
G. McClintock 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
A. Walker
C. Joyce
K. Van Soelen
N. Jackson
G. McClintock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 11 2 1 5/8 0/1 1/1 0 0 1 0 2 1 1
C. Joyce 7 1 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
K. Van Soelen 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
N. Jackson 2 4 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 1 3
G. McClintock 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Octave
A. Akaya
A. Kinrade
M. Taylor
C. Depollar
K. Brown
L. Morrissey
T. Nooe
D. Dickenscheidt
N. Rene
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
C. Murphy
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Octave - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Depollar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrissey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nooe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickenscheidt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 12 7 11/25 1/8 1/1 6 0 3 0 8 2 10
Nevada
Starters
Z. Meeks
W. Washington
D. Cambridge Jr.
G. Sherfield
T. Coleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Meeks 13 4 2 5/9 1/4 2/2 0 - 2 0 1 2 2
W. Washington 8 6 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 3 3
D. Cambridge Jr. 5 3 2 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 2
G. Sherfield 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Coleman 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
Starters
Z. Meeks
W. Washington
D. Cambridge Jr.
G. Sherfield
T. Coleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Meeks 13 4 2 5/9 1/4 2/2 0 0 2 0 1 2 2
W. Washington 8 6 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 3 3
D. Cambridge Jr. 5 3 2 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 2
G. Sherfield 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Coleman 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Milling
D. Henry
K. Hymes
A. Huseinovic
G. Bansuelo
R. Robinson
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
D. Foster
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Milling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Huseinovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 17 8 14/31 2/14 3/4 6 0 4 0 4 6 11
