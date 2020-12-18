|
0:07
Jamal Shead offensive rebound
0:13
Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
0:13
Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
0:51
DeJon Jarreau misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:51
Jamal Shead offensive rebound
0:51
DeJon Jarreau misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:51
Troymain Crosby shooting foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
0:56
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
0:58
Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
0:58
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
0:58
DeJon Jarreau misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:04
DeJon Jarreau misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:04
Byron Joshua shooting foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
1:15
+2
David Pierce III makes two point jump shot
16-35
1:26
+1
Kiyron Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-35
1:26
Kiyron Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:26
Kobe Wilson personal foul (Kiyron Powell draws the foul)
1:27
Kiyron Powell offensive rebound
1:29
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
1:33
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
1:35
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
1:48
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
1:50
Troymain Crosby misses two point jump shot
2:06
+1
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-34
2:06
+1
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-33
2:06
Tyree Corbett shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
2:13
Kiyron Powell defensive rebound
2:15
Troymain Crosby misses two point jump shot
2:21
Braves offensive rebound
2:23
David Pierce III misses two point jump shot
2:39
Kobe Wilson defensive rebound
2:41
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
2:52
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
2:54
Tyree Corbett misses three point jump shot
3:11
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
14-32
3:20
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
3:20
Byron Joshua misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:20
Quentin Grimes personal foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
3:28
+2
Tramon Mark makes two point layup
14-30
3:40
+1
Byron Joshua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-28
3:40
+1
Byron Joshua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-28
3:41
TV timeout
3:41
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
3:57
+2
Brison Gresham makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
12-28
4:19
+2
Troymain Crosby makes two point jump shot
12-26
4:33
Malik Hardmon defensive rebound
4:33
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:41
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:33
Myson Lowe personal foul (Brison Gresham draws the foul)
4:41
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
4:43
David Pierce III misses two point jump shot
4:46
Tramon Mark personal foul (David Pierce III draws the foul)
4:59
+2
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
10-26
5:15
Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
5:17
Myson Lowe misses three point jump shot
5:35
David Pierce III defensive rebound
5:35
Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:35
+1
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-24
5:35
Arne Morris shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
5:43
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
5:45
Troymain Crosby misses two point jump shot
6:06
Jamal Shead turnover (bad pass) (Arne Morris steals)
6:18
+2
Troymain Crosby makes two point jump shot
10-23
6:23
Jamal Shead personal foul (Troymain Crosby draws the foul)
6:37
+1
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-23
5:37
+1
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-22
6:34
Tyree Corbett shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
6:40
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
6:42
Troymain Crosby misses two point jump shot
6:57
Tyree Corbett defensive rebound
6:59
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
7:11
+2
Troymain Crosby makes two point jump shot
8-21
7:30
+1
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-21
7:30
Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:30
KJ Riley shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
7:49
TV timeout
7:46
Kobe Wilson turnover (lost ball)
7:49
Kobe Wilson defensive rebound
7:51
Reggie Chaney misses two point layup
8:01
Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
8:01
Arne Morris misses regular free throw 3 of 3
8:01
Arne Morris misses regular free throw 2 of 3
8:01
+1
Arne Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 3
6-20
8:01
Quentin Grimes shooting foul (Arne Morris draws the foul)
8:13
DeJon Jarreau turnover (traveling)
8:31
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
8:31
Troymain Crosby misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:31
+1
Troymain Crosby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-20
8:31
Reggie Chaney shooting foul (Troymain Crosby draws the foul)
8:42
+2
Justin Gorham makes two point layup
4-20
8:52
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
8:54
Tramon Mark misses two point layup
9:02
David Pierce III turnover (bad pass) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
9:07
Braves offensive rebound
9:09
Troymain Crosby misses three point jump shot
9:23
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass)
9:30
Braves turnover (shot clock violation)
10:02
+3
Jamal Shead makes three point jump shot (Tramon Mark assists)
4-18
10:10
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
10:12
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
10:27
Jamal Shead personal foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
10:42
+2
Jamal Shead makes two point layup (Justin Gorham assists)
4-15
10:51
Byron Joshua turnover (bad pass) (Justin Gorham steals)
11:09
+2
Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
4-13
11:18
Cougars offensive rebound
11:20
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
11:33
TV timeout
11:33
Braves turnover (shot clock violation)
12:03
David Pierce III defensive rebound
12:05
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
12:18
Troymain Crosby turnover
12:18
Troymain Crosby offensive foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
12:36
Arne Morris defensive rebound
12:38
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
13:06
+2
Tyree Corbett makes two point jump shot
4-11
13:12
Tyree Corbett offensive rebound
13:14
Troymain Crosby misses two point layup
13:36
+2
J'wan Roberts makes two point dunk (Tramon Mark assists)
2-11
13:42
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
13:44
Arne Morris misses two point layup
13:54
Byron Joshua defensive rebound
13:56
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
14:00
Braves 30 second timeout
14:00
Arne Morris turnover (bad pass)
14:17
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
2-9
14:25
Tramon Mark offensive rebound
14:27
Justin Gorham misses three point jump shot
14:35
|
|
|
Malik Hardmon personal foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Byron Joshua misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Tyree Corbett defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Malik Hardmon personal foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Byron Joshua defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby turnover (lost ball) (Reggie Chaney steals)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Justin Gorham personal foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-7
|
16:30
|
|
|
Arne Morris shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup (Justin Gorham assists)
|
2-6
|
16:35
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (Jamal Shead assists)
|
2-4
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Tyree Corbett makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jamal Shead turnover (bad pass) (David Pierce III steals)
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Braves turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
David Pierce III offensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Troymain Crosby misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Braves defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
David Pierce III turnover (lost ball) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Tyree Corbett offensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:28
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:28
|
|
|
Tyree Corbett shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Myson Lowe turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Shead steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Kobe Wilson vs. Reggie Chaney (David Pierce III gains possession)
|