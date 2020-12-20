CHIST
DRAKE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kalil Whitehead shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|11:35
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|11:33
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|11:35
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|11:43
|+ 2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot (Jonah Jackson assists)
|11:55
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass)
|12:10
|+ 1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:23
|+ 1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:23
|Coreyoun Rushin shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|12:23
|+ 3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rajeir Jones assists)
|12:43
|Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|12:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|16
|Field Goals
|4-11 (36.4%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|8
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
|2
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
8 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 0-8
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Drake 7-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Rushin F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Hemphill F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Rushin F
|4 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|S. Hemphill F
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Rushin
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|X. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Zeigler
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Whitehead
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marble
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Rushin
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|X. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Zeigler
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Whitehead
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marble
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Demuth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Polynice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|5
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hemphill
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Brodie
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Penn
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Wilkins
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Murphy
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hemphill
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Brodie
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Penn
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Wilkins
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Murphy
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sturtz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kwiecinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dahlke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Djamgouz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yesufu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|7
|2
|6/12
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
-
MAINE
HARTFD31
39
2nd 15:09
-
OKLAST
11TEXAS40
38
2nd 14:58 LHN
-
ROBERT
MRSHL45
63
2nd 11:36
-
NEAST
ODU39
52
2nd 10:28
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT47
39
2nd 16:00
-
MILW
WISGB41
40
2nd 15:41
-
STNYBRK
BING44
41
2nd 13:31
-
UMBC
ALBANY41
41
2nd 16:20
-
ORAL
ARK48
47
2nd 13:09 SECN
-
MARIST
MANH37
37
2nd 17:18
-
MARQET
XAVIER44
44
2nd 16:21 FS1
-
YOUNG
NKY9
5
1st 15:15 ESPU
-
CHIST
DRAKE9
16
1st 11:35
-
FREEDH
NALAB9
17
1st 13:08
-
WEBER
PORTST4
6
1st 16:07
-
9CREIGH
UCONN76
74
Final/OT FS1
-
13ILL
19RUT88
91
Final ESP2
-
JACKST
IOWAST45
60
Final ESP+
-
OLVTC
CMICH66
127
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKST0
0
4:00pm
-
ALCORN
6HOU0
0140 O/U
-33.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
PROV
SETON0
0140 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FS1
-
MMC
SDAK0
0
5:00pm
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0141 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
ALC
JMAD0
0
5:00pm
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0
5:00pm
-
WILL
TNMART0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
AF
NEVADA0
0130.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
BENUM
UTEP0
0
6:00pm
-
DELST
GATECH0
0149.5 O/U
-30.5
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
STJOHN0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
-
4MICHST
NWEST0
0149.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm BTN
-
GC
SANFRAN0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
7:00pm
-
UOP
WMONT0
0
8:00pm
-
STLOU
MINN0
0146 O/U
+2
8:30pm FS1
-
WASH
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
USC
OREGST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3