CHIST
DRAKE

1st Half
CHIST
Cougars
9
DRAKE
Bulldogs
16

Time Team Play Score
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35   Kalil Whitehead shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
11:33   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
11:35   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
11:43   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)  
11:55 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot (Jonah Jackson assists) 9-16
12:10   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass)  
12:23 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-14
12:23 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-13
12:23   Coreyoun Rushin shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
12:43 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rajeir Jones assists) 9-12
12:48   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
12:50   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Carlo Marble turnover (traveling)  
13:11 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-12
13:11 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-11
13:11   Kalil Whitehead shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
13:25 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup 6-10
13:34   Coreyoun Rushin offensive rebound  
13:36   Nate Ferguson blocks Levelle Zeigler's two point layup  
14:01   Roman Penn turnover (traveling)  
14:13   Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
14:11   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
14:13   Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot  
14:45 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists) 4-10
14:55   TV timeout  
14:55   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
14:56   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Carlo Marble steals)  
15:40 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point jump shot 4-8
16:15 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 2-8
16:23   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
16:25   Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot  
16:49 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 2-6
16:56   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
16:58   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:06   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)  
17:24   Levelle Zeigler turnover (bad pass)  
17:55 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 2-4
18:13   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
18:15   Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot  
18:39 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup 2-2
18:45   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
18:47   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
18:59 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup 2-0
19:06   Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound  
19:08   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
19:17   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
19:19   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
19:28   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (lost ball)  
19:28   Coreyoun Rushin offensive rebound  
19:30   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Carlo Marble defensive rebound  
19:45   Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Andrew Lewis vs. Tremell Murphy (Cougars gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Points 9 16
Field Goals 4-11 (36.4%) 6-12 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 8
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 3 4
Team 0 1
Assists 1 2
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 4 0
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
C. Rushin F
4 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
S. Hemphill F
8 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Chicago State 0-8 9-9
home team logo Drake 7-0 16-16
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Chicago State 0-8 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Drake 7-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Rushin F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Hemphill F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
C. Rushin F 4 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
S. Hemphill F 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
36.4 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
Chicago State
Starters
C. Rushin
X. Johnson
L. Zeigler
K. Whitehead
C. Marble
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Rushin 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 2 1
X. Johnson 3 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
L. Zeigler 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
K. Whitehead 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Marble 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
R. Jones
L. Demuth
J. Polynice
A. Bonds
I. Simpson
K. Davis
I. Lewis
A. Lewis
S. Hunt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Demuth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Polynice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 5 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 4 0 2 0 5 2 3
Drake
Starters
S. Hemphill
D. Brodie
R. Penn
D. Wilkins
T. Murphy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Hemphill 8 1 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Brodie 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 1
R. Penn 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 0
D. Wilkins 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Murphy 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
G. Sturtz
N. Ferguson
J. Jackson
J. Kwiecinski
D. Dahlke
B. Burns
C. Gholson
N. Thomas
O. Djamgouz
A. Barrett
I. Samake
J. Yesufu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sturtz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kwiecinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dahlke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yesufu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 7 2 6/12 0/2 4/4 0 0 1 1 3 3 4
