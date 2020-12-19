Georgia Tech will try to continue its dominance over Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference schools when Delaware State visits Atlanta on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3) are unbeaten in 34 all-time games against teams from the MEAC after Friday's 74-64 win over Florida A&M. Georgia Tech is 3-0 against Delaware State, including a 68-50 victory in the most recent meeting in 2013.

Moses Wright leads Georgia Tech and the ACC in scoring with 20.2 points per game. He scored 24 against FAMU and has hit double figures in 29 of his last 37 games, including all six this season.

"It's a win and we've got to move on," Wright said after beating the Rattlers. "We've got to have the same energy like we did against Florida State. We have to have the same energy when we play FAMU or Delaware State."

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their best 3-point shooting night of the season. They hit 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) from long range against FAMU after shooting 29.5 percent through the first five games.

Georgia Tech expects Jose Alvarado to be back at full strength. The senior point guard lost two teeth because of a collision in practice on Thursday and rested all day Friday until the game started. Alvarado averages 14.8 points but scored only 11 against FAMU.

"We've got to get better defensively," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "That's going to be our key. If we continue to take care of the ball, we'll continue to get good looks, but it's going to come down to our ability to play half-court defense."

Delaware State (0-2) lost 99-73 at Coastal Carolina on Thursday. The Hornets were outscored 55-34 in the second half.

Delaware State is led by Pinky Wiley, a preseason third-team All-MEAC selection. Wiley scored 19 points against Coastal Carolina. He is averaging 15.0 points but shooting only 29.2 percent from the floor so far this season.

"Pinky is one of the leaders on the team and probably one of the hardest workers," coach Eric Skeeters said.

Omari Peek-Green and Myles Carter made their season debuts against the Chanticleers. Peek-Green scored 14 and matched his career high with four 3-pointers and Carter came off the bench to score 10.

