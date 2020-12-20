GC
SANFRAN

2nd Half
GC
Antelopes
24
SANFRAN
Dons
29

Time Team Play Score
3:06   TV timeout  
3:06   Antelopes 60 second timeout  
3:18   Alessandro Lever defensive rebound  
3:20   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
3:26   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
3:28   Oscar Frayer misses three point jump shot  
3:38   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
3:40   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
3:55   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup  
4:09   Khalil Shabazz turnover (out of bounds)  
4:28 +1 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-59
4:28 +1 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-59
4:28   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)  
4:38   Josh Kunen turnover (out of bounds)  
4:49   Jovan Blacksher Jr. turnover (traveling)  
5:08   Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound  
5:10   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
5:36   Oscar Frayer misses two point layup  
5:48   Dons 60 second timeout  
5:48 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 50-59
5:57   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
5:59   Oscar Frayer misses three point jump shot  
6:22 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot 50-56
6:38 +3 Oscar Frayer makes three point jump shot 50-53
6:52 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-53
6:52 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-52
6:52   Gabe McGlothan personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
6:53   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
6:55   Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot  
7:14 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 47-51
7:18   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
7:20   Jamaree Bouyea blocks Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s two point layup  
7:25   Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound  
7:27   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:45   Jovan Blacksher Jr. personal foul  
8:05 +2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point layup 47-48
8:21 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 45-48
8:41 +2 Oscar Frayer makes two point layup 45-46
8:52 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 43-46
9:19 +1 Oscar Frayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-44
9:19 +1 Oscar Frayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-44
9:19   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Oscar Frayer draws the foul)  
9:40   Antelopes defensive rebound  
9:42   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
9:50   Alessandro Lever misses two point putback dunk  
9:51   Alessandro Lever offensive rebound  
9:53   Rashad Smith misses two point layup  
9:57   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Jovan Blacksher Jr. steals)  
10:14   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
10:14   Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:14   Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:14   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
10:27   Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound  
10:29   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Oscar Frayer personal foul  
11:02 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 41-44
11:26 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 39-44
11:37   TV timeout  
11:37   Gabe McGlothan personal foul  
11:37   Dons defensive rebound  
11:39   Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot  
12:07 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 39-41
12:12   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
12:14   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Dons offensive rebound  
12:16   Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Jonas Visser's two point layup  
12:27 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists) 39-38
12:37   Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound  
12:39   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
13:01   Sean Miller-Moore personal foul  
13:10 +2 Gabe McGlothan makes two point putback layup 37-38
13:11   Gabe McGlothan offensive rebound  
13:13   Jayden Stone misses two point layup  
13:32   Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound  
13:34   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Dons defensive rebound  
13:43   Sean Miller-Moore misses two point jump shot  
14:13   Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)  
14:29 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 35-38
14:34   Antelopes defensive rebound  
14:36   Josh Kunen misses two point layup  
14:50 +1 Jayden Stone makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-38
14:50   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jayden Stone draws the foul)  
14:50 +2 Jayden Stone makes two point layup 32-38
15:01 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 30-38
15:09   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
15:11   Gabe McGlothan blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point jump shot  
15:25   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
15:27   Sean Miller-Moore misses two point putback layup  
15:29   Sean Miller-Moore offensive rebound  
15:31   Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul  
15:55   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Jovan Blacksher Jr. steals)  
16:12   Alessandro Lever personal foul  
16:12   Dons offensive rebound  
16:14   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
16:26   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
16:28   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
16:35   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
16:44   Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (lost ball) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
16:53 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 30-35
17:18   Oscar Frayer turnover (bad pass)  
17:26   Antelopes offensive rebound  
17:28   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup  
18:03 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 30-33
18:03   Alessandro Lever personal foul  
18:18 +2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot 30-30
18:30   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul  
18:58   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)  
19:06   Dons offensive rebound  
19:08   Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
19:14   Jovan Blacksher Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
19:17   Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound  
19:19   Josh Kunen misses two point layup  
19:40   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
19:42   Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup  

1st Half
GC
Antelopes
28
SANFRAN
Dons
30

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
0:01   Julian Rishwain misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:01   Asbjorn Midtgaard personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
0:01   Dons defensive rebound  
0:03   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:12   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)  
0:41 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point layup 28-30
0:56   Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound  
0:56   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:56   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:56   Jovan Blacksher Jr. shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
0:56 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot 26-30
1:12 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 26-28
1:23   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
1:25   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
1:40   Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:40   Josh Kunen personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
1:45   Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound  
1:47   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
2:02   Dons defensive rebound  
2:04   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:31 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 24-28
2:52   Gabe McGlothan personal foul  
2:52   Dons defensive rebound  
2:52   Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:52   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
2:52 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point hook shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 24-25
3:06   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
3:08   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
3:38 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point layup 22-25
3:54   Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound  
3:56   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
4:17   TV timeout  
4:17   TV timeout  
4:17   Asbjorn Midtgaard personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
4:17   Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)  
4:36 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point dunk 20-25
4:40   Oscar Frayer turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
4:41   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)  
5:04 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 20-23
5:24   Chance McMillian turnover (bad pass)  
5:59 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 20-20
6:16 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point hook shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 20-17
6:18   Jonas Visser personal foul  
6:26   Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound  
6:28   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
6:54 +2 Sean Miller-Moore makes two point driving layup 18-17
7:21 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 16-17
7:40 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Chance McMillian assists) 16-15
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Jonas Visser turnover (out of bounds)  
7:56   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
7:58   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
8:16 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup 14-15
8:22   Samba Kane personal foul  
8:28   Dima Zdor defensive rebound  
8:30   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
8:47   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
8:49   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:01   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (traveling)  
9:27   Oscar Frayer turnover (traveling)  
9:40   Dima Zdor defensive rebound  
9:42   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup  
10:01   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
10:03   Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup  
10:20   Jayden Stone defensive rebound  
10:22   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Alessandro Lever turnover (lost ball) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
11:01 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 12-15
11:18 +2 Jayden Stone makes two point jump shot (Gabe McGlothan assists) 12-12
11:33   Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball) (Chance McMillian steals)  
11:41   Jayden Stone turnover  
11:41   Jayden Stone offensive foul  
11:48   Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass)  
11:51   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
11:53   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
12:03   TV timeout  
12:18   Gabe McGlothan personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
12:18   Gabe McGlothan turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
12:20   Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound  
1:22   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
12:33 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point layup (Jayden Stone assists) 10-12
12:59 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 8-12
13:15   Gabe McGlothan personal foul  
13:15   Dons defensive rebound  
13:17   Gabe McGlothan misses two point layup  
13:38   Julian Rishwain turnover (traveling)  
13:59 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 8-9
14:01   Jonas Visser personal foul  
14:01   Antelopes offensive rebound  
14:03   Jayden Stone misses two point jump shot  
14:16   Alessandro Lever defensive rebound  
14:18   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
14:44   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Alessandro Lever's two point jump shot  
15:14   Antelopes defensive rebound  
15:16   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
15:22   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
15:24   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
15:46   Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:53   Josh Kunen personal foul  
15:51   Antelopes defensive rebound  
15:53   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
15:59   Sean Miller-Moore misses two point layup  
16:21 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)