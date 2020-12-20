GC
SANFRAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:06
|
|TV timeout
|3:06
|
|Antelopes 60 second timeout
|3:18
|
|Alessandro Lever defensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|3:26
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Oscar Frayer misses three point jump shot
|3:38
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup
|4:09
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (out of bounds)
|4:28
|
|+1
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-59
|4:28
|
|+1
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-59
|4:28
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)
|4:38
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (out of bounds)
|4:49
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. turnover (traveling)
|5:08
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|Oscar Frayer misses two point layup
|5:48
|
|Dons 60 second timeout
|5:48
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|50-59
|5:57
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|5:59
|
|Oscar Frayer misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|
|+3
|Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot
|50-56
|6:38
|
|+3
|Oscar Frayer makes three point jump shot
|50-53
|6:52
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-53
|6:52
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-52
|6:52
|
|Gabe McGlothan personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|6:53
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|47-51
|7:18
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Jamaree Bouyea blocks Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s two point layup
|7:25
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|TV timeout
|7:45
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. personal foul
|8:05
|
|+2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point layup
|47-48
|8:21
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|45-48
|8:41
|
|+2
|Oscar Frayer makes two point layup
|45-46
|8:52
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|43-46
|9:19
|
|+1
|Oscar Frayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-44
|9:19
|
|+1
|Oscar Frayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-44
|9:19
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Oscar Frayer draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|Antelopes defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|9:50
|
|Alessandro Lever misses two point putback dunk
|9:51
|
|Alessandro Lever offensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Rashad Smith misses two point layup
|9:57
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Jovan Blacksher Jr. steals)
|10:14
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:14
|
|Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:14
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|10:27
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|
|Oscar Frayer personal foul
|11:02
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|41-44
|11:26
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|39-44
|11:37
|
|TV timeout
|11:37
|
|Gabe McGlothan personal foul
|11:37
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|39-41
|12:12
|
|Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|12:14
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|12:16
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Jonas Visser's two point layup
|12:27
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists)
|39-38
|12:37
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
|13:01
|
|Sean Miller-Moore personal foul
|13:10
|
|+2
|Gabe McGlothan makes two point putback layup
|37-38
|13:11
|
|Gabe McGlothan offensive rebound
|13:13
|
|Jayden Stone misses two point layup
|13:32
|
|Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|13:34
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|13:43
|
|Sean Miller-Moore misses two point jump shot
|14:13
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)
|14:29
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|35-38
|14:34
|
|Antelopes defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|14:50
|
|+1
|Jayden Stone makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-38
|14:50
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jayden Stone draws the foul)
|14:50
|
|+2
|Jayden Stone makes two point layup
|32-38
|15:01
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|30-38
|15:09
|
|Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|15:11
|
|Gabe McGlothan blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|15:27
|
|Sean Miller-Moore misses two point putback layup
|15:29
|
|Sean Miller-Moore offensive rebound
|15:31
|
|Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|15:55
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Jovan Blacksher Jr. steals)
|16:12
|
|Alessandro Lever personal foul
|16:12
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|16:14
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|16:26
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|16:28
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|
|Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (lost ball) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|16:53
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|30-35
|17:18
|
|Oscar Frayer turnover (bad pass)
|17:26
|
|Antelopes offensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup
|18:03
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|30-33
|18:03
|
|Alessandro Lever personal foul
|18:18
|
|+2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|30-30
|18:30
|
|Jamaree Bouyea personal foul
|18:58
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)
|19:06
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|19:14
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|19:17
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound
|19:19
|
|Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|19:40
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|19:42
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Julian Rishwain misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:01
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)
|0:41
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point layup
|28-30
|0:56
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:56
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:56
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot
|26-30
|1:12
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|26-28
|1:23
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:40
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|1:45
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|2:04
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|24-28
|2:52
|
|Gabe McGlothan personal foul
|2:52
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|2:52
|
|Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:52
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point hook shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|24-25
|3:06
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|3:08
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|3:38
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point layup
|22-25
|3:54
|
|Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|TV timeout
|4:17
|
|TV timeout
|4:17
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|4:36
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point dunk
|20-25
|4:40
|
|Oscar Frayer turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|4:41
|
|Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)
|5:04
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|20-23
|5:24
|
|Chance McMillian turnover (bad pass)
|5:59
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|20-20
|6:16
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point hook shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|20-17
|6:18
|
|Jonas Visser personal foul
|6:26
|
|Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|
|+2
|Sean Miller-Moore makes two point driving layup
|18-17
|7:21
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|16-17
|7:40
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Chance McMillian assists)
|16-15
|7:55
|
|TV timeout
|7:55
|
|Jonas Visser turnover (out of bounds)
|7:56
|
|Jonas Visser offensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup
|14-15
|8:22
|
|Samba Kane personal foul
|8:28
|
|Dima Zdor defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:01
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (traveling)
|9:27
|
|Oscar Frayer turnover (traveling)
|9:40
|
|Dima Zdor defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
|10:01
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup
|10:20
|
|Jayden Stone defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|
|Alessandro Lever turnover (lost ball) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|11:01
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|12-15
|11:18
|
|+2
|Jayden Stone makes two point jump shot (Gabe McGlothan assists)
|12-12
|11:33
|
|Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball) (Chance McMillian steals)
|11:41
|
|Jayden Stone turnover
|11:41
|
|Jayden Stone offensive foul
|11:48
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass)
|11:51
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|
|TV timeout
|12:18
|
|Gabe McGlothan personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|12:18
|
|Gabe McGlothan turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|12:20
|
|Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point layup (Jayden Stone assists)
|10-12
|12:59
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|8-12
|13:15
|
|Gabe McGlothan personal foul
|13:15
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Gabe McGlothan misses two point layup
|13:38
|
|Julian Rishwain turnover (traveling)
|13:59
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|8-9
|14:01
|
|Jonas Visser personal foul
|14:01
|
|Antelopes offensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Jayden Stone misses two point jump shot
|14:16
|
|Alessandro Lever defensive rebound
|14:18
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Alessandro Lever's two point jump shot
|15:14
|
|Antelopes defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|
|Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|15:24
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:53
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul
|15:51
|
|Antelopes defensive rebound
|15:53
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Sean Miller-Moore misses two point layup
|16:21
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)