Iowa State looks to hold off winless Jackson State
Jackson State and Iowa State have one thing in common that they don't want to at the moment: Both are on four-game losing streaks.
It's been a rough start to the season for both, but at least one will take solace that their losing streak will end when they collide on Sunday at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State enters with a 1-4 record, but has dropped four straight after a season-opening win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jackson State has started the season 0-4.
The Cyclones will be playing their third game in six days, having lost at home to Kansas State on Tuesday and at West Virginia on Friday.
One big problem for the Cyclones so far this season have been turnovers.
Iowa State is averaging over 16 turnovers a game, including 18 against Kansas State and 21 against West Virginia.
"A lot of travels," Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said after the Kansas State game of what specific turnover issues have popped up. "A lot of it not being shot-ready off of drive and kicks or skips. On passes to the weak side, just not being shot-ready and traveling. That was one and just forcing things when things weren't there. We've just got to be better."
Rasir Bolton leads Iowa State in scoring at 17.6 points per game, followed by Jalen Coleman-Lands (13.0 ppg.) and Javan Johnson (10.6 ppg.).
The Cyclones have dropped their last two home games.
Coming into Ames is a Jackson State team that will be playing its fifth straight road game to start the season.
Jackson State is coming off an 83-60 loss at Bradley on Thursday and has struggled to score thus far, as that loss was the only time this year the Tigers have reached the 60-point mark.
As a team, Jackson State enters shooting just 36.2 percent from the field overall and 28.6 percent from three-point range.
As has been the case with Iowa State, turnovers have been a problem for Jackson State since the Tigers have averaged 21 turnovers a game so far.
Jackson State has been led in scoring through the first four games by Tristan Jarrett (16.0 ppg.) and Jayveous McKinnis (15.7 ppg.).
McKinnis is also averaging 11.0 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Ken Evans turnover (bad pass)
|10:32
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|10:47
|Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|11:16
|Jonas James misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|+ 2
|Solomon Young makes two point layup (Rasir Bolton assists)
|11:33
|Jonas James turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|11:38
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|11:53
|Solomon Young misses two point hook shot
|11:55
|Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (George Conditt IV steals)
|12:20
|Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound
|12:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|11
|Field Goals
|3-11 (27.3%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|7
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|6
|4
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 0-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Iowa State 1-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. McKinnis F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Young F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McKinnis F
|4 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|S. Young F
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|27.3
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McKinnis
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Jarrett
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. James
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Hicks
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Evans
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McKinnis
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Jarrett
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. James
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Hicks
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Evans
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Quinlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McClelland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dismuke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McDaniel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tate Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Warner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kuimi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Temple
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bariffe-Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|8
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Young
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Bolton
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Dubar
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Young
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Bolton
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Johnson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Dubar
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Conditt IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|5
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
-
9CREIGH
UCONN48
49
2nd 11:26 FS1
-
OLVTC
CMICH10
31
1st 12:07
-
13ILL
19RUT21
13
1st 9:08 ESP2
-
JACKST
IOWAST9
13
1st 9:53 ESP+
-
MARQET
XAVIER0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm FS1
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT0
0145.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
MAINE
HARTFD0
0128.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
UMBC
ALBANY0
0135 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
OKLAST
11TEXAS0
0142 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm LHN
-
STNYBRK
BING0
0138 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NEAST
ODU0
0138 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
ORAL
ARK0
0154 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm SECN
-
MILW
WISGB0
0139.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MARIST
MANH0
0125.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
ROBERT
MRSHL0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
3:00pm
-
YOUNG
NKY0
0142.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
DRAKE0
0139.5 O/U
-32
3:00pm
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0157 O/U
+4.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
6HOU0
0140.5 O/U
-34.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
ARKST0
0
4:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
PROV
SETON0
0140 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FS1
-
CLEVST
IPFW0
0
5:00pm
-
MMC
SDAK0
0
5:00pm
-
ALC
JMAD0
0
5:00pm
-
OAK
ILLCHI0
0141.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
WILL
TNMART0
0147.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
DELST
GATECH0
0149.5 O/U
-31
6:00pm
-
BENUM
UTEP0
0
6:00pm
-
AF
NEVADA0
0130.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
GTOWN
STJOHN0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
-
GC
SANFRAN0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
4MICHST
NWEST0
0149.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm BTN
-
CARVER
GASOU0
0
7:00pm
-
UOP
WMONT0
0
8:00pm
-
STLOU
MINN0
0146 O/U
+2
8:30pm FS1
-
WASH
COLO0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
USC
OREGST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3