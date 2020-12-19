|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Musketeers offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Musketeers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:27
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
34-33
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Colby Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Colby Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-32
|
0:48
|
|
|
D.J. Carton shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jason Carter offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point layup
|
31-31
|
1:12
|
|
|
D.J. Carton offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Nate Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jump ball. Paul Scruggs vs. Koby McEwen (Musketeers gains possession)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|
29-31
|
2:34
|
|
|
Colby Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Theo John misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point layup
|
29-28
|
3:08
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Colby Jones steals)
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point jump shot
|
29-26
|
3:44
|
|
|
Jamal Cain turnover (lost ball) (Paul Scruggs steals)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|
29-24
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point jump shot (Justin Lewis assists)
|
29-21
|
5:32
|
|
|
Colby Jones turnover
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Colby Jones offensive foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin blocks Justin Lewis's two point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:29
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
|
27-21
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|
24-21
|
6:50
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Theo John shooting foul (Bryan Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Musketeers offensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Colby Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
|
24-18
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
24-15
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point layup
|
22-15
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Greg Elliott assists)
|
22-13
|
9:43
|
|
|
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-13
|
10:28
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Justin Lewis shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Greg Elliott personal foul (Adam Kunkel draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
20-12
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Adam Kunkel makes two point layup (Jason Carter assists)
|
17-12
|
11:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Theo John turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Wilcher steals)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point layup
|
17-10
|
12:11
|
|
|
C.J. Wilcher personal foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
+3
|
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
15-10
|
12:52
|
|
|
Ben Stanley turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point layup (Justin Lewis assists)
|
12-10
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point dunk (KyKy Tandy assists)
|
10-10
|
13:45
|
|
|
Ben Stanley defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Ben Stanley misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Musketeers defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Koby McEwen personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Jamal Cain assists)
|
10-7
|
16:09
|
|
+3
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
|
8-8
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
8-5
|
16:41
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point driving layup
|
6-5
|
17:06
|
|
|
Colby Jones personal foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+3
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|
4-5
|
17:29
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (bad pass) (Colby Jones steals)
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jason Carter defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point layup (Jason Carter assists)
|
4-2
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Koby McEwen assists)
|
4-0
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jamal Cain assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Theo John vs. Zach Freemantle (D.J. Carton gains possession)
|