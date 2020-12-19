|
0:00
|
|
|
Billikens offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Marten Linssen misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Marten Linssen offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Marten Linssen's two point layup
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-42
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-41
|
0:06
|
|
|
Marten Linssen personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|
40-40
|
0:44
|
|
|
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup
|
38-40
|
1:09
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|
36-40
|
1:34
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
1:46
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-40
|
1:46
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-39
|
1:46
|
|
|
Hasahn French personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Yuri Collins turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes two point hook shot (Both Gach assists)
|
34-38
|
2:17
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
34-36
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French makes two point hook shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|
34-33
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-33
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-32
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins personal foul (Isaiah Ihnen draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen blocks Javonte Perkins's two point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Eric Curry makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|
32-31
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|
32-29
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Eric Curry makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|
30-29
|
5:05
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|
30-27
|
5:17
|
|
|
Marten Linssen defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Eric Curry misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
27-27
|
6:13
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eric Curry assists)
|
25-27
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Gibson Jimerson makes two point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
25-24
|
6:48
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
+3
|
Eric Curry makes three point jump shot (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. assists)
|
23-24
|
7:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Marten Linssen turnover
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Marten Linssen offensive foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point pullup jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|
23-21
|
8:14
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur offensive foul (Gibson Jimerson draws the foul)
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Hasahn French personal foul (Isaiah Ihnen draws the foul)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Hasahn French offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Tre' Williams personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins makes two point driving layup (Javonte Perkins assists)
|
21-21
|
9:59
|
|
|
Marcus Carr turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)
|
|
10:13
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-21
|
10:13
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-21
|
10:13
|
|
|
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-21
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
17-20
|
11:02
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (bad pass) (Fred Thatch Jr. steals)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
+3
|
Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
17-17
|
11:55
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point step back jump shot
|
14-17
|
12:26
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs personal foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Demarius Jacobs makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
12-17
|
12:56
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Billikens defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point layup
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|
10-17
|
13:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Marcus Carr personal foul
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Billikens offensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Hasahn French offensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Marten Linssen misses two point layup
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French makes two point hook shot
|
10-15
|
15:09
|
|
|
Billikens 30 second timeout
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point driving layup
|
8-15
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Yuri Collins shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
8-13
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Marten Linssen makes two point hook shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
8-10
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point driving layup
|
6-10
|
16:16
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Both Gach makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
6-8
|
16:43
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johnson steals)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Hasahn French's two point layup
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point layup
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
18:07
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Jordan Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Marcus