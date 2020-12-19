Colorado meets Washington in Far West Classic
There might not be a better way to prepare for the Pac-12 season by playing conference-level competition. Especially when that game comes against a fellow Pac-12 team.
That's what will happen Sunday night when the Colorado Buffaloes and Washington Huskies meet in the Far West Classic in Las Vegas.
The game won't count in the conference standings, but it can help get both programs ready for league play, which begins next week.
And although the Huskies (1-5) are coming off two straight home losses, Colorado coach Tad Boyle isn't taking them lightly.
"They have some really talented pieces," Boyle said. "I'm sure coach (Mike) Hopkins is trying to meld them together still and they're still looking for a little bit more cohesion. But in terms of just raw talent, Washington's got it. They're long and athletic and they've got some guys that can shoot the ball."
One of those shooters is Quade Green, who leads Washington in scoring (14.8 points) and assists (3.2). Nate Roberts leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 boards a game.
Hopkins was somewhat disappointed with starters Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson after a bad 66-58 home loss to Montana on Wednesday.
"My biggest thing with them is just play hard," Hopkins said. "Play for your team, and play as hard as you can. That's all I care about."
The Buffaloes (4-1) have gotten production throughout the lineup, led by 6-foot McKinley Wright IV. Wright had a season-high eight assists in a blowout win over Omaha on Wednesday night and his 530 career assists mark is 32 behind Jay Humphries, who is first in the category in program history.
Wright leads Colorado in scoring (17.6 points) and assists (5.8) and credits hard work in the offseason to improved shooting. He is hitting 64.8 of his field goals and is 46.7 from 3-point range.
"I put the reps in this summer, I put the work in this summer," he said. "My coaches believe in me, my teammates believe in me. Coach Boyle wants me to shoot 3-pointers. When you have your coach telling you to shoot more 3s and when your teammates believe in you, it's easy. Just credit to the work I put in and my teammates and coaches believing in me."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Riley Sorn shooting foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
|15:51
|Nate Pryor turnover
|16:11
|Nate Pryor offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|16:11
|Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|16:24
|McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
|16:26
|McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|16:39
|Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|Evan Battey personal foul (Riley Sorn draws the foul)
|16:58
|Huskies offensive rebound
|16:58
|Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|17:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|7
|Field Goals
|1-6 (16.7%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-3 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|4
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|1
|2
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
|1
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 1-5
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Colorado 4-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Pryor G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Schwartz G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pryor G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Schwartz G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|16.7
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pryor
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Q. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Roberts
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Battle
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pryor
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Q. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Roberts
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Battle
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Luttinen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tsohonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bajema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Walton
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Wright IV
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Battey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Walton
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Wright IV
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Battey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jessup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. O'Brien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Clifford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. da Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Koonce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Loughlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
-
STLOU
MINN53
61
2nd 9:20 FS1
-
WASH
COLO2
7
1st 15:51 PACN
-
9CREIGH
UCONN76
74
Final/OT FS1
-
JACKST
IOWAST45
60
Final ESP+
-
13ILL
19RUT88
91
Final ESP2
-
OLVTC
CMICH66
127
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD50
65
Final
-
MARQET
XAVIER88
91
Final FS1
-
STNYBRK
BING80
70
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT85
72
Final
-
UMBC
ALBANY65
60
Final
-
MILW
WISGB74
62
Final
-
ORAL
ARK76
87
Final SECN
-
OKLAST
11TEXAS74
77
Final LHN
-
MARIST
MANH72
67
Final/OT
-
NEAST
ODU62
66
Final
-
ROBERT
MRSHL71
85
Final
-
YOUNG
NKY70
60
Final ESPU
-
FREEDH
NALAB56
82
Final
-
CHIST
DRAKE67
111
Final
-
WEBER
PORTST72
74
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKST50
90
Final
-
ALCORN
6HOU55
88
Final ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA70
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON80
77
Final/OT FS1
-
OAK
ILLCHI73
90
Final
-
MMC
SDAK44
84
Final
-
ALC
JMAD55
98
Final
-
CLEVST
IPFW89
80
Final
-
AF
NEVADA68
66
Final
-
WILL
TNMART81
63
Final
-
DELST
GATECH69
97
Final
-
BENUM
UTEP59
79
Final
-
GTOWN
STJOHN83
94
Final FS1
-
4MICHST
NWEST65
79
Final BTN
-
CARVER
GASOU43
119
Final
-
GC
SANFRAN65
68
Final
-
UOP
WMONT92
64
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
USC
OREGST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
IUPUI
IPFW0
0
ESP3