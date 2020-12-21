ARKLR
MOST

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
ARKLR
Trojans
36
MOST
Bears
36

Time Team Play Score
2:26 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 64-76
2:26   Kris Bankston shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
2:27 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 64-75
2:35 +2 Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point jump shot 64-73
2:38   Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound  
2:40   Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot  
2:49 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-73
2:49 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-72
2:49   Yacine Toumi personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
3:00 +3 Isaiah Palermo makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists) 62-71
3:10   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
3:10   Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:10   TV timeout  
3:11   Yacine Toumi personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
3:34 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Isaiah Palermo assists) 59-71
3:53 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 57-71
4:22   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
4:24   Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot  
4:41 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-69
4:41 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-68
4:41   Nikola Maric personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
4:53   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
4:53   Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:53 +1 Ruot Monyyong makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-67
4:53   Jared Ridder personal foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)  
4:53   Trojans offensive rebound  
4:55   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:17 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 56-67
5:27   Ruot Monyyong turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)  
5:31   Jared Ridder personal foul  
5:31   Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound  
5:33   Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot  
5:51   TV timeout  
5:51   Bears 30 second timeout  
5:51 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-64
5:51 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-63
5:51   Isaiah Palermo shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
6:10 +3 Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot 56-62
6:22 +1 Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-62
6:22   Ja'Monta Black misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:22   Ben Coupet Jr. shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)  
6:38 +2 Markquis Nowell makes two point jump shot 53-61
6:46   TV timeout  
6:50   Keaton Hervey personal foul  
7:04   Isaiah Palermo defensive rebound  
7:06   Gaige Prim misses two point layup  
7:18   Ruot Monyyong turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)  
7:31   Isaiah Palermo defensive rebound  
7:33   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
7:44   Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot  
8:06   Ja'Monta Black turnover (out of bounds)  
8:33 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 51-61
8:51   Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass)  
9:07   Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)  
9:42 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 49-61
10:13 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point jump shot 49-58
10:36   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
10:38   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Yacine Toumi personal foul  
10:57 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Isaiah Palermo assists) 47-58
11:04   Isaiah Palermo defensive rebound  
11:06   Ruot Monyyong blocks Lu'Cye Patterson's two point layup  
11:19   Ruot Monyyong turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)  
11:30   Jared Ridder personal foul  
11:30   Trojans offensive rebound  
11:32   Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot  
11:45 +1 Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-58
11:45 +1 Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-57
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45   Ben Coupet Jr. shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)  
12:05 +3 Isaiah Palermo makes three point jump shot (Yacine Toumi assists) 45-56
12:32 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 42-56
13:01 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 42-53
13:19 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 40-53
13:33   Nikola Maric personal foul  
13:50   Yacine Toumi personal foul  
13:50   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
13:52   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:08   Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul  
14:18   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
14:20   Nic Tata misses two point jump shot  
14:32 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point layup 40-50
14:50   Bears turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:01   TV timeout  
15:24 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Isaiah Palermo assists) 38-50
15:45 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 36-50
15:52   Ruot Monyyong turnover (bad pass) (Isiaih Mosley steals)  
16:19 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 36-48
16:27   Nic Tata offensive rebound  
16:29   Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot  
16:38   Bears defensive rebound  
16:40   Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot  
16:48   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
16:50   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
17:12 +1 Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-45
17:12 +1 Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-45
17:12   Gaige Prim personal foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)  
17:16   Gaige Prim turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Maric steals)  
17:20   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
17:22   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
17:35 +2 Markquis Nowell makes two point layup 34-45
17:42   Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)  
17:50   Ben Coupet Jr. personal foul  
18:01   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
18:03   Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot  
18:21 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 32-45
18:42 +1 Isaiah Palermo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-43
18:42 +1 Isaiah Palermo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-43
18:42   Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Isaiah Palermo draws the foul)  
19:07 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Ja'Monta Black assists) 30-43
19:22   Keaton Hervey offensive rebound  
19:24   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
19:45 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point layup 30-40
19:51   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
19:53   Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
ARKLR
Trojans
28
MOST
Bears
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Raphe Ayres assists) 28-40
0:07   Raphe Ayres defensive rebound  
0:07   Isaiah Palermo misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:07   Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Isaiah Palermo draws the foul)  
0:07 +2 Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 28-37
0:13   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Kris Bankston steals)  
0:38   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
0:38   Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:38   Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:38   Darian Scott shooting foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)  
0:46   Nic Tata turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Palermo steals)  
0:57   Nic Tata defensive rebound  
0:59   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:20 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-37
1:20   Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:20   Ben Coupet Jr. personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
1:19   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
1:21   Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot  
1:33 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-36
1:33 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-35
1:33   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
1:54   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound  
1:56   Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot  
2:08   Keaton Hervey offensive rebound  
2:10   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Bears defensive rebound  
2:29   Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot  
2:46   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover  
2:46   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul  
3:09 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot 26-34
3:23 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-34
3:23   TV timeout  
3:23   Ruot Monyyong shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
3:23 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup 24-33
3:31   Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)  
3:41 +2 Nic Tata makes two point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 24-31
3:55 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 24-29
4:01   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
4:03   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
4:31 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot 22-29
4:41   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
4:43   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
4:57 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 20-29
5:10 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup 18-29
5:31   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
5:31   Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:31 +1 Ruot Monyyong makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-27
5:31   Jared Ridder shooting foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)  
5:52   Ben Coupet Jr. defensive rebound  
5:52   Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:52   CJ White personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
6:24   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
6:24   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:24   Nic Tata shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
6:24 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point layup (CJ White assists) 17-27
6:32   CJ White defensive rebound  
6:34   Nic Tata misses two point jump shot  
6:41   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
6:43   Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot  
6:56 +2 Nic Tata makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 15-27
7:07   Bears 30 second timeout  
7:11 +3 CJ White makes three point jump shot (Ben Coupet Jr. assists) 15-25
7:15   Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound  
7:15   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:15   Gaige Prim personal foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
7:15   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
7:17   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
7:37   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
7:39   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Ruot Monyyong turnover (traveling)  
8:01   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
8:03   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
8:14   Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot  
8:26 +2 Nic Tata makes two point dunk (Isiaih Mosley assists) 12-25
8:39   Nic Tata defensive rebound  
8:39   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:39 +1 Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-23
8:39   Isiaih Mosley shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
8:37   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
8:39   Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot  
8:43   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
8:45   Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot  
8:55   Ja'Monta Black turnover (traveling)  
9:02   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
9:04   CJ White misses two point jump shot  
9:37 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 11-23
10:06   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
10:06   Ben Coupet Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:06   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Ben Coupet Jr. draws the foul)  
10:06   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
10:08   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Ben Coupet Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)  
10:34 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-20
10:34 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-19
10:34   Ruot Monyyong personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
10:35   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
10:37   Isaiah Palermo misses three point jump shot  
11:10 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 11-18