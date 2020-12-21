ARKLR
MOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:26
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|64-76
|2:26
|
|Kris Bankston shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|2:27
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|64-75
|2:35
|
|+2
|Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point jump shot
|64-73
|2:38
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound
|2:40
|
|Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-73
|2:49
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-72
|2:49
|
|Yacine Toumi personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|3:00
|
|+3
|Isaiah Palermo makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|62-71
|3:10
|
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:10
|
|TV timeout
|3:11
|
|Yacine Toumi personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|3:34
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Isaiah Palermo assists)
|59-71
|3:53
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|57-71
|4:22
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot
|4:41
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-69
|4:41
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-68
|4:41
|
|Nikola Maric personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|4:53
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:53
|
|+1
|Ruot Monyyong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-67
|4:53
|
|Jared Ridder personal foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|4:53
|
|Trojans offensive rebound
|4:55
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|56-67
|5:27
|
|Ruot Monyyong turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)
|5:31
|
|Jared Ridder personal foul
|5:31
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound
|5:33
|
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|
|TV timeout
|5:51
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|5:51
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-64
|5:51
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-63
|5:51
|
|Isaiah Palermo shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|6:10
|
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot
|56-62
|6:22
|
|+1
|Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-62
|6:22
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:22
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)
|6:38
|
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point jump shot
|53-61
|6:46
|
|TV timeout
|6:50
|
|Keaton Hervey personal foul
|7:04
|
|Isaiah Palermo defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point layup
|7:18
|
|Ruot Monyyong turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|7:31
|
|Isaiah Palermo defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|7:44
|
|Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot
|8:06
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (out of bounds)
|8:33
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|51-61
|8:51
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass)
|9:07
|
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)
|9:42
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
|49-61
|10:13
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point jump shot
|49-58
|10:36
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Yacine Toumi personal foul
|10:57
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Isaiah Palermo assists)
|47-58
|11:04
|
|Isaiah Palermo defensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Ruot Monyyong blocks Lu'Cye Patterson's two point layup
|11:19
|
|Ruot Monyyong turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)
|11:30
|
|Jared Ridder personal foul
|11:30
|
|Trojans offensive rebound
|11:32
|
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|11:45
|
|+1
|Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-58
|11:45
|
|+1
|Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-57
|11:45
|
|TV timeout
|11:45
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)
|12:05
|
|+3
|Isaiah Palermo makes three point jump shot (Yacine Toumi assists)
|45-56
|12:32
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|42-56
|13:01
|
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|42-53
|13:19
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|40-53
|13:33
|
|Nikola Maric personal foul
|13:50
|
|Yacine Toumi personal foul
|13:50
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson personal foul
|14:18
|
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Nic Tata misses two point jump shot
|14:32
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point layup
|40-50
|14:50
|
|Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:01
|
|TV timeout
|15:24
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Isaiah Palermo assists)
|38-50
|15:45
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|36-50
|15:52
|
|Ruot Monyyong turnover (bad pass) (Isiaih Mosley steals)
|16:19
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|36-48
|16:27
|
|Nic Tata offensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|16:50
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|17:12
|
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-45
|17:12
|
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-45
|17:12
|
|Gaige Prim personal foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|17:16
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Maric steals)
|17:20
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|17:22
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|34-45
|17:42
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|17:50
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. personal foul
|18:01
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|32-45
|18:42
|
|+1
|Isaiah Palermo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-43
|18:42
|
|+1
|Isaiah Palermo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-43
|18:42
|
|Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Isaiah Palermo draws the foul)
|19:07
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|30-43
|19:22
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|19:24
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point layup
|30-40
|19:51
|
|Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|19:53
|
|Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Raphe Ayres assists)
|28-40
|0:07
|
|Raphe Ayres defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Isaiah Palermo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:07
|
|Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Isaiah Palermo draws the foul)
|0:07
|
|+2
|Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|28-37
|0:13
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Kris Bankston steals)
|0:38
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:38
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:38
|
|Darian Scott shooting foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|0:46
|
|Nic Tata turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Palermo steals)
|0:57
|
|Nic Tata defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-37
|1:20
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:20
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|1:19
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|1:21
|
|Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot
|1:33
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-36
|1:33
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-35
|1:33
|
|Nikola Maric shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|1:54
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|2:10
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|2:27
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot
|2:46
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|2:46
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul
|3:09
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot
|26-34
|3:23
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-34
|3:23
|
|TV timeout
|3:23
|
|Ruot Monyyong shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point layup
|24-33
|3:31
|
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)
|3:41
|
|+2
|Nic Tata makes two point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|24-31
|3:55
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|24-29
|4:01
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|4:03
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot
|22-29
|4:41
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|20-29
|5:10
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point layup
|18-29
|5:31
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|5:31
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:31
|
|+1
|Ruot Monyyong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-27
|5:31
|
|Jared Ridder shooting foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|5:52
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:52
|
|CJ White personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:24
|
|Nic Tata shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point layup (CJ White assists)
|17-27
|6:32
|
|CJ White defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Nic Tata misses two point jump shot
|6:41
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|6:43
|
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|
|+2
|Nic Tata makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|15-27
|7:07
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|7:11
|
|+3
|CJ White makes three point jump shot (Ben Coupet Jr. assists)
|15-25
|7:15
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:15
|
|Gaige Prim personal foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|7:15
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|
|TV timeout
|7:57
|
|Ruot Monyyong turnover (traveling)
|8:01
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|8:26
|
|+2
|Nic Tata makes two point dunk (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|12-25
|8:39
|
|Nic Tata defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:39
|
|+1
|Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-23
|8:39
|
|Isiaih Mosley shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|8:39
|
|Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (traveling)
|9:02
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|CJ White misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|11-23
|10:06
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:06
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Ben Coupet Jr. draws the foul)
|10:06
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|10:34
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-20
|10:34
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-19
|10:34
|
|Ruot Monyyong personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|10:35
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Isaiah Palermo misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|11-18