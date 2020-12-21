|
+3
Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot
36-27
0:03
Bruins 30 second timeout
0:05
+3
EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists)
36-24
0:13
+3
|
Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
33-24
0:37
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
0:39
|
Derek Sabin misses three point jump shot
|
0:51
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
0:53
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
1:18
+1
|
Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-21
1:18
|
Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1:18
|
Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|
1:25
|
EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|
1:27
|
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|
1:44
+2
|
EJ Bellinger makes two point driving layup
|
32-21
2:03
+2
|
Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup
|
30-21
2:31
+2
|
EJ Bellinger makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists)
|
30-19
2:48
|
Caleb Hollander defensive rebound
|
2:50
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
3:15
+2
|
Ben Sheppard makes two point driving layup
|
28-19
3:37
|
EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|
3:39
|
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|
4:05
|
TV timeout
|
4:05
|
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|
4:07
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Ben Sheppard assists)
|
26-19
4:17
|
Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|
4:19
|
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|
4:42
+3
|
Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hollander assists)
|
24-19
4:52
+1
|
Luke Smith makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
|
+1
|
Luke Smith makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
|
|
Samari Curtis technical foul
|
4:54
+3
|
Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
19-19
5:15
|
Jacobi Wood personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|
5:15
|
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|
5:15
|
Grayson Murphy misses two point layup
|
5:31
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
5:33
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|
6:01
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup
|
19-16
6:05
|
Mitch Listau defensive rebound
|
6:07
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
6:40
+2
|
Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|
17-16
6:44
|
Trey Hall personal foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|
6:54
|
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|
6:54
|
Bruins offensive rebound
|
6:56
|
Mitch Listau misses three point jump shot
|
7:11
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
7:13
|
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|
7:38
+1
|
Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-16
7:38
+1
|
Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-16
7:38
|
TV timeout
|
7:38
|
Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|
7:41
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
7:43
|
Iyen Enaruna misses two point hook shot
|
8:04
|
Jacobi Wood personal foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|
8:23
+2
|
Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|
13-16
8:32
|
Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wood steals)
|
8:41
|
Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|
8:56
|
Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball)
|
9:14
|
Purple Aces offensive rebound
|
9:16
|
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
9:32
+1
|
Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-16
9:32
+1
|
Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-16
9:32
|
Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Derek Sabin draws the foul)
|
9:48
+2
|
Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|
9-16
10:06
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
10:08
|
Derek Sabin misses two point jump shot
|
10:17
|
Luke Smith defensive rebound
|
10:19
|
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|
10:42
|
TV timeout
|
10:42
|
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|
10:47
+3
|
Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists)
|
9-14
10:54
|
Luke Smith defensive rebound
|
10:56
|
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|
11:29
+2
|
Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup
|
6-14
11:47
+3
|
Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot
|
4-14
12:05
|
Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|
12:18
+2
|
Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup
|
4-11
12:38
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
12:40
|
Tate Pierson misses three point jump shot
|
12:49
|
Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|
12:51
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|
13:08
|
Samari Curtis offensive rebound
|
13:10
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
13:40
|
Purple Aces defensive rebound
|
13:42
|
Nick Muszynski misses two point jump shot
|
14:01
|
Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|
14:03
|
Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|
14:23
|
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|
14:25
|
Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|
14:31
|
Tate Pierson defensive rebound
|
14:33
|
Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|
14:59
|
Caleb Hollander personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|
14:59
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
15:01
|
Nick Muszynski misses two point layup
|
15:11
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-9
15:11
+1
|
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-8
15:11
|
Even Brauns shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|
15:38
|
TV timeout
|
15:38
|
Caleb Hollander turnover (bad pass)
|
15:57
|
Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|
15:59
|
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|
16:13
|
Luke Smith personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|
16:22
|
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|
16:24
|
Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|
16:45
+3
|
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
4-7
16:49
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
16:51
|
Jax Levitch blocks Caleb Hollander's two point layup
|
17:13
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
17:34
|
Nick Muszynski turnover
|
17:34
|
Nick Muszynski offensive foul
|
18:02
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup
|
4-2
18:17
|
Nick Muszynski turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|
18:38
|
Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Murphy steals)
|
19:05
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|
4-0
19:08
|
Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Hollander steals)
|
19:32
+2
|
Caleb Hollander makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
19:32
|
Caleb Hollander offensive rebound
|
19:34
|
Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|
20:00
|
(Bruins gains possession)
