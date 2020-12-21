BELMONT
EVAN

1st Half
BELMONT
Bruins
36
EVAN
Aces
27

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 36-27
0:03   Bruins 30 second timeout  
0:05 +3 EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists) 36-24
0:13 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 33-24
0:37   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
0:39   Derek Sabin misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
0:53   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
1:18 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-21
1:18   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:18   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
1:25   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
1:27   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
1:44 +2 EJ Bellinger makes two point driving layup 32-21
2:03 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 30-21
2:31 +2 EJ Bellinger makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists) 30-19
2:48   Caleb Hollander defensive rebound  
2:50   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
3:15 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point driving layup 28-19
3:37   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
3:39   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
4:05   TV timeout  
4:05   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
4:07 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Ben Sheppard assists) 26-19
4:17   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
4:19   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
4:42 +3 Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hollander assists) 24-19
4:52 +1 Luke Smith makes technical free throw 2 of 2 21-19
4:52 +1 Luke Smith makes technical free throw 1 of 2 20-19
4:52   Samari Curtis technical foul  
4:54 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 19-19
5:15   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
5:15   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
5:15   Grayson Murphy misses two point layup  
5:31   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
5:33   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
6:01 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point driving layup 19-16
6:05   Mitch Listau defensive rebound  
6:07   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
6:40 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 17-16
6:44   Trey Hall personal foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
6:54   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)  
6:54   Bruins offensive rebound  
6:56   Mitch Listau misses three point jump shot  
7:11   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
7:13   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
7:38 +1 Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-16
7:38 +1 Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-16
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)  
7:41   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
7:43   Iyen Enaruna misses two point hook shot  
8:04   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
8:23 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 13-16
8:32   Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wood steals)  
8:41   Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
8:56   Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball)  
9:14   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
9:16   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
9:32 +1 Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-16
9:32 +1 Derek Sabin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-16
9:32   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Derek Sabin draws the foul)  
9:48 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 9-16
10:06   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
10:08   Derek Sabin misses two point jump shot  
10:17   Luke Smith defensive rebound  
10:19   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
10:42   TV timeout  
10:42   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
10:47 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists) 9-14
10:54   Luke Smith defensive rebound  
10:56   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
11:29 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point driving layup 6-14
11:47 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot 4-14
12:05   Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
12:18 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 4-11
12:38   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
12:40   Tate Pierson misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Derek Sabin defensive rebound  
12:51   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Samari Curtis offensive rebound  
13:10   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
13:42   Nick Muszynski misses two point jump shot  
14:01   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
14:03   Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
14:25   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
14:31   Tate Pierson defensive rebound  
14:33   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
14:59   Caleb Hollander personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
14:59   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
15:01   Nick Muszynski misses two point layup  
15:11 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
15:11 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-8
15:11   Even Brauns shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Caleb Hollander turnover (bad pass)  
15:57   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
15:59   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
16:13   Luke Smith personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
16:22   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
16:24   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
16:45 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 4-7
16:49   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
16:51   Jax Levitch blocks Caleb Hollander's two point layup  
17:13 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot 4-4
17:34   Nick Muszynski turnover  
17:34   Nick Muszynski offensive foul  
18:02 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup 4-2
18:17   Nick Muszynski turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
18:38   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Murphy steals)  
19:05 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup 4-0
19:08   Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Hollander steals)  
19:32 +2 Caleb Hollander makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:32   Caleb Hollander offensive rebound  
19:34   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
20:00   (Bruins gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 36 27
Field Goals 13-24 (54.2%) 10-27 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 11
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 15 8
Team 1 2
Assists 5 4
Steals 3 3
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 1
12
E. Bellinger G
7 PTS, 2 REB
5
S. Givance G
7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Belmont 7-1 36-36
home team logo Evansville 2-3 27-27
Team Stats
away team logo Belmont 7-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Evansville 2-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Bellinger G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Givance G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
E. Bellinger G 7 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
S. Givance G 7 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
54.2 FG% 37.0
42.9 3PT FG% 33.3
87.5 FT% 100.0
Belmont
Starters
G. Murphy
B. Sheppard
L. Smith
C. Hollander
N. Muszynski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Murphy 6 4 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 4
B. Sheppard 6 2 1 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
L. Smith 5 2 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Hollander 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 1 1
N. Muszynski 0 1 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
E. Bellinger
J. Wood
E. Brauns
D. Sabin
T. Pierson
M. Listau
F. Jakubicek
R. Epley
M. Shanks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Bellinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brauns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pierson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Listau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jakubicek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Epley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 16 5 13/24 3/7 7/8 6 0 3 0 5 1 15
Evansville
Starters
S. Givance
J. Newton
E. Kuhlman
N. Frederking
J. Levitch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Givance 7 1 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Newton 5 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
E. Kuhlman 4 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
N. Frederking 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 2
J. Levitch 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
S. Curtis
I. Enaruna
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
T. Hall
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
G. Bobe
E. Page
A. Matthews
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Curtis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Enaruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Page - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 9 4 10/27 5/15 2/2 6 0 3 1 4 1 8
