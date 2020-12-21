BRYANT
UMASS

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
BRYANT
Bulldogs
17
UMASS
Minutemen
13

Time Team Play Score
11:40   TV timeout  
11:40   Charles Pride shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:56 +2 Michael Green III makes two point jump shot 65-53
12:16 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 63-53
12:21   T.J. Weeks offensive rebound  
12:23   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
12:28   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
12:30   T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot  
12:40   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
12:42   T.J. Weeks blocks Charles Pride's two point layup  
13:03 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 63-50
13:12 +2 Peter Kiss makes two point layup 63-47
13:19   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)  
13:24   Michael Green III offensive rebound  
13:26   T.J. Weeks blocks Charles Pride's two point layup  
13:45 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1 61-47
13:45   Nathaniel Stokes shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
13:45 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup 61-46
14:00   Peter Kiss turnover  
14:00   Peter Kiss offensive foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
14:16   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (out of bounds)  
14:16   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
14:16   Noah Fernandes blocks Michael Green III's three point jump shot  
14:27   Michael Green III defensive rebound  
14:29   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
14:53 +2 Michael Green III makes two point layup (Peter Kiss assists) 61-44
15:00 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point layup 59-44
15:06   Charles Pride turnover (bad pass) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
15:13   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
15:15   T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot  
15:22   Michael Green III turnover  
15:22   Michael Green III offensive foul (Dyondre Dominguez draws the foul)  
15:42   T.J. Weeks turnover (bad pass) (Charles Pride steals)  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
16:01 +3 Michael Green III makes three point jump shot (Charles Pride assists) 59-42
16:17   Michael Green III defensive rebound  
16:19   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
16:34 +3 Michael Green III makes three point jump shot (Peter Kiss assists) 56-42
16:38   Luis Hurtado Jr. defensive rebound  
16:40   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
16:58 +2 Peter Kiss makes two point dunk (Charles Pride assists) 53-42
17:02   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
17:04   Cairo McCrory misses two point layup  
17:16   Charles Pride personal foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
17:16   Minutemen defensive rebound  
17:18   Michael Green III misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Hall Elisias defensive rebound  
17:23   Hall Elisias blocks Cairo McCrory's two point layup  
17:28   Kolton Mitchell offensive rebound  
17:30   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Cairo McCrory offensive rebound  
17:42   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
18:04   TV timeout  
18:04   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
18:04 +2 Michael Green III makes two point jump shot 51-42
18:13   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Charles Pride steals)  
18:35 +1 Michael Green III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-42
18:35   Michael Green III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:35   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)  
18:41   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
18:43   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
18:49   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
18:51   Tre Mitchell blocks Peter Kiss's two point layup  
18:56   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
18:58   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Michael Green III turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
19:13 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 48-42
19:20   Peter Kiss turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
19:43   Jovohn Garcia turnover (traveling)  

1st Half
BRYANT
Bulldogs
48
UMASS
Minutemen
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
0:01   Peter Kiss misses two point jump shot  
0:09 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-40
0:09 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-39
0:09   Michael Green III personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
0:11 +1 Michael Green III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-38
0:11   Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)  
0:11 +2 Michael Green III makes two point jump shot 47-38
0:38   Hall Elisias defensive rebound  
0:40   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
0:54 +2 Michael Green III makes two point layup 45-38
1:00   Michael Green III defensive rebound  
1:02   Hall Elisias blocks Tre Mitchell's two point jump shot  
1:05   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
1:07   Chris Childs misses three point jump shot  
1:18 +2 T.J. Weeks makes two point layup 43-38
1:22   T.J. Weeks offensive rebound  
1:24   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
1:39 +2 Hall Elisias makes two point dunk (Peter Kiss assists) 43-36
1:51   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
1:51   Noah Fernandes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:51   Michael Green III personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
2:04 +2 Chris Childs makes two point jump shot (Charles Pride assists) 41-36
2:13   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
2:15   Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Luis Hurtado Jr. turnover  
2:32   Luis Hurtado Jr. offensive foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
2:44   Chris Childs defensive rebound  
2:46   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
2:55   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:55   Luis Hurtado Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:55 +1 Luis Hurtado Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-36
2:55   Cairo McCrory personal foul (Luis Hurtado Jr. draws the foul)  
3:11   Dibaji Walker personal foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)  
3:22 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-36
3:22 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-35
3:22   Hall Elisias personal foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
3:23   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
3:25   Michael Green III misses three point jump shot  
3:43 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-34
3:43 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-33
3:43   TV timeout  
3:43   Peter Kiss shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
3:46   Nathaniel Stokes turnover (bad pass) (Carl Pierre steals)  
4:02 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists) 38-32
4:13 +2 Charles Pride makes two point layup (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists) 38-29
4:38 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Dibaji Walker assists) 36-29
4:53 +1 Peter Kiss makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-27
4:53   Cairo McCrory shooting foul (Peter Kiss draws the foul)  
4:53 +2 Peter Kiss makes two point layup (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists) 35-27
4:54   Jump ball. Charles Pride vs. Tre Mitchell (Bulldogs gains possession)  
4:54   Charles Pride offensive rebound  
4:56   Hall Elisias misses two point jump shot  
5:03   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
5:05   Hall Elisias blocks Tre Mitchell's two point layup  
5:15 +2 Luis Hurtado Jr. makes two point layup 33-27
5:30   Hall Elisias defensive rebound  
5:32   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Michael Green III turnover (traveling)  
5:56 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists) 31-27
6:04   Dibaji Walker offensive rebound  
6:06   Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot  
6:29 +3 Charles Pride makes three point jump shot (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists) 31-24
6:49   Ronnie DeGray III turnover (double dribble)  
6:51   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
6:53   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot  
7:00   Hall Elisias turnover (traveling)  
7:14   Tre Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
7:21   Jump ball. Tre Mitchell vs. Michael Green III (Minutemen gains possession)  
7:41 +2 Charles Pride makes two point jump shot (Hall Elisias assists) 28-24
7:59 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-24
7:59 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-23
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Peter Kiss shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
8:07 +2 Hall Elisias makes two point layup (Charles Pride assists) 26-22
8:16   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
8:18   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
8:32   Peter Kiss turnover (lost ball)  
8:34   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)  
8:42 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup (T.J. Weeks assists) 24-22
8:50   Michael Green III turnover (lost ball) (Dyondre Dominguez steals)  
9:00   Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Peter Kiss steals)  
9:11   Peter Kiss turnover (bad pass) (T.J. Weeks steals)  
9:23   Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Luis Hurtado Jr. draws the foul)  
9:49 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point jump shot (T.J. Weeks assists) 24-20
10:00   Jovohn Garcia offensive rebound  
10:02   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Erickson Bans turnover  
10:14   Erickson Bans offensive foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
10:26 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 24-18
10:40   Carl Pierre offensive rebound  
10:42   Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot  
11:03   Erickson Bans turnover (traveling)  
11:20 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-16
11:20 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-15
11:20   Erickson Bans shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
11:29   Minutemen offensive rebound  
11:31   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:51   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
11:51 +3 Michael Green III makes three point jump shot 24-14
12:00 +2 Cairo McCrory makes two point layup 21-14
12:23 +2 Charles Pride makes two point layup (Chris Childs assists) 21-12
12:36   Noah Fernandes personal foul (Peter Kiss draws the foul)  
12:40   Michael Green III offensive rebound  
12:42   Dibaji Walker blocks Chris Childs's two point layup  
12:47   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Chris Childs steals)  
12:53   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
12:55   Michael Green III misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Charles Pride offensive rebound  
13:01   Chris Childs misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball)  
13:30 +2 Peter Kiss makes two point layup (Michael Green III assists) 19-12
13:41   Hall Elisias defensive rebound  
13:43   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
14:03 +2 Charles Pride makes two point layup (Chris Childs assists) 17-12
14:09   Peter Kiss defensive rebound  
14:11   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
14:21   Hall Elisias turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)  
14:38 +3 Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (T.J. Weeks assists) 15-12
14:49   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
14:51   Chris Childs misses three point jump shot  
15:18 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (T.J. Weeks assists) 15-9
15:33   Hall Elisias turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39   Jovohn Garcia turnover  
15:39   Jovohn Garcia offensive foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)  
16:06 +3 Michael Green III makes three point jump shot 16-7
16:18 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 13-7
16:30 +2 Peter Kiss makes two point jump shot 12-5
16:37   Carl Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Peter Kiss steals)  
16:50 +2 Peter Kiss makes two point layup 10-5
16:56 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 8-5
17:10 +3 Chris Childs makes three point jump shot 8-3
17:18   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
17:20   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
17:31   Luis Hurtado Jr. personal foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
17:32   Jovohn Garcia offensive rebound  
17:34   Hall Elisias blocks Ronnie DeGray III's two point layup  
17:50 +3 Peter Kiss makes three point jump shot (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists) 5-3
18:02 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-3
18:02   Luis Hurtado Jr. shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
18:02 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point jump shot 2-2
18:08   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
18:10   Peter Kiss misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Hall Elisias defensive rebound  
18:22   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
18:31   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Charles Pride turnover (lost ball)  
19:02   Luis Hurtado Jr. defensive rebound  
19:04   Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot  
19:35 +2 Hall Elisias makes two point jump shot (Peter Kiss assists) 2-0
20:00   (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Charles Pride shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul) 11:40
+ 2 Michael Green III makes two point jump shot 11:56
+ 3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 12:16
  T.J. Weeks offensive rebound 12:21
  Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot 12:23
  Tre Mitchell offensive rebound 12:28
  T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot 12:30
  Carl Pierre defensive rebound 12:40
  T.J. Weeks blocks Charles Pride's two point layup 12:42
+ 3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 13:03
+ 2 Peter Kiss makes two point layup 13:12
Team Stats
Points 65 53
Field Goals 27-41 (65.9%) 18-50 (36.0%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 23
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 21 10
Team 0 2
Assists 16 12
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0