|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Noah Taitz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-23
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Noah Taitz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-22
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Noah Taitz draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Cameron Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas turnover
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas offensive foul
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Justin McCall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Spencer Jones personal foul (Justin McCall draws the foul)
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Jaiden Delaire makes two point jump shot
|
15-21
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Ronne Readus misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas personal foul (Ronne Readus draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Noah Taitz turnover (bad pass) (De'Monte Buckingham steals)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Shaun Williams turnover (bad pass) (Noah Taitz steals)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Taze Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Cardinal defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Taze Moore misses two point dunk
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell personal foul
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Roadrunners offensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-19
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-18
|
6:47
|
|
|
Travis Henson shooting foul (Spencer Jones draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
+3
|
Justin Edler-Davis makes three point jump shot (Czar Perry assists)
|
15-17
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-17
|
7:32
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Czar Perry personal foul (Spencer Jones draws the foul)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Ronne Readus turnover
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Ronne Readus offensive foul
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Cameron Smith turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Bryce Wills personal foul
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Cameron Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point dunk
|
12-16
|
8:56
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Spencer Jones blocks Taze Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Max Murrell turnover (lost ball) (Shaun Williams steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Roadrunners gains possession)
|
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Taze Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-14
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Taze Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-14
|
9:32
|
|
|
Max Murrell shooting foul (Taze Moore draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
10-14
|
9:35
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Shawn Stith turnover
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Shawn Stith offensive foul
|
|
10:20
|
|
+3
|
Jaiden Delaire makes three point jump shot (Bryce Wills assists)
|
10-12
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Shawn Stith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-9
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Shawn Stith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
10:34
|
|
|
James Keefe shooting foul (Shawn Stith draws the foul)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Shawn Stith defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
10:47
|
|
+3
|
Justin Edler-Davis makes three point jump shot (Shaun Williams assists)
|
8-7
|
11:03
|
|
|
Taze Moore defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Taze Moore personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Bryce Wills misses two point layup
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Taze Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Taze Moore defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Shawn Stith misses two point layup
|
|
12:05
|
|
+1
|
Noah Taitz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-7
|
12:05
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham shooting foul (Noah Taitz draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Taze Moore blocks Noah Taitz's two point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Shaun Williams turnover (lost ball) (Noah Taitz steals)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive foul
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Cameron Smith turnover
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Cameron Smith offensive foul
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
James Keefe makes two point dunk (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
5-6
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
Travis Henson makes three point jump shot
|
5-4
|
13:35
|
|
|
Noah Taitz turnover (bad pass) (De'Monte Buckingham steals)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Travis Henson personal foul
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Ronne Readus personal foul
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Czar Perry turnover
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Czar Perry offensive foul
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
Ronne Readus makes two point layup (Czar Perry assists)
|
2-4
|
14:49
|
|
|
Travis Henson defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Cardinal gains possession)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Taze Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Taze Moore steals)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Taze Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Cameron Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Taze Moore blocks Jaiden Delaire's two point layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Ronne Readus misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Roadrunners offensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Bryce Wills personal foul
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Shaun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:35
|
|
|
Shawn Stith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Taze Moore steals)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Czar Perry personal foul
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Shawn Stith turnover
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Shawn Stith offensive foul
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham personal foul
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:42
|
|
|
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Justin McCall vs. Oscar da Silva (Roadrunners gains possession)
|