5:45
Runnin' Bulldogs 30 second timeout
5:47
+3
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
18-22
5:54
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
5:56
Ludovic Dufeal misses two point jump shot
6:08
+1
Anthony Polite makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-19
6:08
Sammy Itodo shooting foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
6:08
+2
Anthony Polite makes two point driving layup
18-18
6:21
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
6:23
D'Maurian Williams misses three point jump shot
6:41
Sammy Itodo personal foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
6:40
Seminoles defensive rebound
6:42
Anthony Selden misses three point jump shot
6:56
Malik Osborne turnover
6:56
Malik Osborne offensive foul
7:06
Jacob Falko turnover (traveling)
7:18
Ludovic Dufeal defensive rebound
7:20
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
7:33
+3
D'Maurian Williams makes three point jump shot (Jacob Falko assists)
18-16
7:36
Wyatt Wilkes personal foul (Ludovic Dufeal draws the foul)
7:50
+1
Anthony Polite makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-16
7:50
Anthony Polite misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:50
TV timeout
7:50
Ludovic Dufeal shooting foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
8:07
+3
Lance Terry makes three point jump shot (Jacob Falko assists)
15-15
8:27
+2
M.J. Walker makes two point finger roll layup
12-15
8:32
Lance Terry personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
8:32
Seminoles offensive rebound
8:34
Wyatt Wilkes misses two point jump shot
8:41
Rayquan Evans offensive rebound
8:43
Rayquan Evans misses three point jump shot
9:08
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
9:10
Jacob Falko misses three point jump shot
9:17
+1
Nathanael Jack makes regular free throw 3 of 3
12-13
9:17
Nathanael Jack misses regular free throw 2 of 3
9:17
+1
Nathanael Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 3
12-12
9:17
Jaheam Cornwall shooting foul (Nathanael Jack draws the foul)
9:24
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
9:26
Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
9:49
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists)
12-11
9:50
Jamaine Mann personal foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
10:01
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
10:03
Jordan Sears misses two point layup
10:20
Jamaine Mann defensive rebound
10:22
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
10:29
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
10:31
Ludovic Dufeal misses two point layup
10:47
Balsa Koprivica personal foul
10:45
Runnin' Bulldogs defensive rebound
10:47
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
10:54
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
10:56
Jaheam Cornwall misses three point jump shot
11:14
+3
Nathanael Jack makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
12-9
11:34
+3
Lance Terry makes three point jump shot (Ludovic Dufeal assists)
12-6
11:43
Lance Terry defensive rebound
11:45
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
11:53
+1
Lance Terry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-6
11:53
+1
Lance Terry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-6
11:53
TV timeout
11:53
Anthony Polite shooting foul (Lance Terry draws the foul)
12:03
Ludovic Dufeal defensive rebound
12:05
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
12:23
Kareem Reid turnover
12:23
Kareem Reid offensive foul (Sardaar Calhoun draws the foul)
12:39
Jaheam Cornwall defensive rebound
12:41
Malik Osborne misses three point jump shot
13:00
+3
Anthony Selden makes three point jump shot (Mick Lynott assists)
7-6
13:10
Malik Osborne turnover (lost ball) (D'Maurian Williams steals)
13:11
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
13:13
Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot
13:28
Kareem Reid personal foul (Wyatt Wilkes draws the foul)
13:38
Nathanael Jack offensive rebound
13:40
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
13:48
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
13:50
Anthony Selden misses three point jump shot
14:08
+1
Tanor Ngom makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
13:50
Anthony Selden misses three point jump shot
14:08
Tanor Ngom misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:08
Mick Lynott shooting foul (Tanor Ngom draws the foul)
14:18
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
14:20
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
14:29
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
14:31
D'Maurian Williams misses three point jump shot
14:40
Tanor Ngom turnover
14:40
Tanor Ngom offensive foul (Kareem Reid draws the foul)
14:49
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
14:49
D'Maurian Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:49
+1
D'Maurian Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-5
14:49
Malik Osborne shooting foul (D'Maurian Williams draws the foul)
15:05
Tanor Ngom turnover
15:05
Tanor Ngom offensive foul (Ludovic Dufeal draws the foul)
15:19
Tanor Ngom offensive rebound
15:21
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
15:31
TV timeout
15:31
Jaheam Cornwall turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Polite steals)
15:50
Wyatt Wilkes turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Falko steals)
15:58
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
16:00
Jaheam Cornwall misses three point jump shot
16:00
Anthony Selden defensive rebound
16:10
Sardaar Calhoun misses three point jump shot
16:16
Seminoles offensive rebound
16:18
Kareem Reid blocks Balsa Koprivica's two point layup
16:43
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
16:45
Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
16:57
Kareem Reid defensive rebound
16:59
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
17:06
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
17:08
Jacob Falko misses three point jump shot
17:16
Jaheam Cornwall defensive rebound
17:18
Raiquan Gray misses three point jump shot
17:39
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
17:41
Jaheam Cornwall misses three point jump shot
18:04
+3
Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
3-5
18:12
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
18:14
Ludovic Dufeal misses three point jump shot
18:27
M.J. Walker turnover (bad pass)
18:47
+3
Lance Terry makes three point jump shot
3-2
19:08
Kareem Reid offensive rebound
19:10
Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
19:38
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point alley-oop dunk (M.J. Walker assists)
0-2
20:00
Kareem Reid vs. Balsa Koprivica (Raiquan Gray gains possession)
