|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Mike McGuirl makes two point jump shot
|
23-42
|
0:25
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Trey Sides misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Rudi Williams personal foul
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Rudi Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Dontarius James turnover (Nijel Pack steals)
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
23-40
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Workman makes two point layup (Kevion Nolan assists)
|
23-38
|
2:44
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (Mo Arnold steals)
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Bryce Workman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Workman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-38
|
3:10
|
|
|
Davion Bradford personal foul
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon offensive foul
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Workman makes two point layup
|
20-38
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
18-38
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Mo Arnold makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-36
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Mo Arnold makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-36
|
4:11
|
|
|
Nijel Pack personal foul
|
|
4:33
|
|
+3
|
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
16-36
|
4:33
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Bryce Workman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Davion Bradford personal foul
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Bryce Workman defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-33
|
5:02
|
|
|
Bryce Workman personal foul
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Mo Arnold makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-32
|
5:12
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Selton Miguel shooting foul
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (Mo Arnold steals)
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon personal foul
|
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-32
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-31
|
6:15
|
|
|
Corey Romich shooting foul
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (Dontarius James steals)
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Bryce Workman misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
15-30
|
8:12
|
|
+3
|
Trey Sides makes three point jump shot (Kevion Nolan assists)
|
15-27
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
DaJuan Gordon makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
12-27
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Workman makes two point layup
|
12-24
|
8:56
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
10-24
|
9:07
|
|
|
Mo Arnold turnover
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Dolphins 30 second timeout
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|
10-21
|
9:10
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
10-19
|
9:39
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point layup (Davion Bradford assists)
|
10-16
|
10:39
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses two point layup
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Davion Bradford turnover
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Dontarius James turnover
|
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
10-14
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Kevion Nolan makes two point jump shot (Trey Sides assists)
|
10-11
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis personal foul
|
|
12:07
|
|
+3
|
DaJuan Gordon makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
8-11
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Tyreese Davis makes two point layup (Kevion Nolan assists)
|
8-8
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Dontarius James personal foul
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Trey Sides turnover (lost ball) (Seryee Lewis steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Dontarius James defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl offensive foul
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Mo Arnold turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses two point layup
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Dontarius James offensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Trey Sides defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Nijel Pack turnover (lost ball) (Kevion Nolan steals)
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Workman makes three point jump shot (Kevion Nolan assists)
|
6-8
|
15:52
|
|
|
Bryce Workman defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Bryce Workman turnover (lost ball) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Bryce Workman defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Selton Miguel personal foul
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Selton Miguel makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|
3-8
|
18:23
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
+3
|
Kevion Nolan makes three point jump shot (Dontarius James assists)
|
3-6
|
19:12
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Workman steals)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|
0-6
|
19:48
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Wildcats gains possession)
|