|
3:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Andersson Garcia makes two point dunk
|
47-79
|
3:30
|
|
|
Treylan Smith defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-77
|
3:30
|
|
|
Quoiren Walden shooting foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Deivon Smith offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Hunter makes three point pullup jump shot
|
47-76
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
44-76
|
4:08
|
|
|
Treylan Smith shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point dunk (Deivon Smith assists)
|
44-75
|
4:17
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Keondre Montgomery personal foul
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Donalson Fanord defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Keondre Montgomery misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Devin Gordon makes two point layup
|
44-73
|
4:55
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Javian Davis steals)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Delta Devils offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Quoiren Walden offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Delta Devils offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point dunk (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
42-73
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Quoiren Walden misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Deivon Smith offensive foul
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Terry Collins misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
+3
|
Iverson Molinar makes three point pullup jump shot
|
42-71
|
7:13
|
|
|
Quinten Post defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Terry Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Terry Collins defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews personal foul (Terry Collins draws the foul)
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover (bad pass) (Terry Collins steals)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Delta Devils defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter shooting foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
|
42-68
|
8:53
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point putback layup
|
42-66
|
9:09
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
+3
|
Terry Collins makes three point pullup jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|
42-64
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
39-64
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Terry Collins makes three point pullup jump shot (Devin Gordon assists)
|
39-62
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Matthews makes two point driving layup
|
36-62
|
11:02
|
|
|
Deivon Smith offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Treylan Smith turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|
|
11:41
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
36-60
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Terry Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Ronald Williams shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Treylan Smith makes two point driving dunk
|
36-57
|
12:48
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
34-57
|
12:54
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover (illegal screen)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Javian Davis offensive foul (Terry Collins draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Terry Collins shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
+3
|
Devin Gordon makes three point jump shot (Ronald Williams assists)
|
34-54
|
14:29
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Treylan Smith steals)
|
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Terry Collins makes three point jump shot (Treylan Smith assists)
|
31-54
|
15:02
|
|
+3
|
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (Javian Davis assists)
|
28-54
|
15:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Ronald Williams personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Terry Collins steals)
|
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Hunter makes three point jump shot (Treylan Smith assists)
|
28-51
|
16:03
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. personal foul (Treylan Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-51
|
16:25
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-50
|
16:25
|
|
|
Devin Gordon shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ronald Williams turnover
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ronald Williams offensive foul
|
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup
|
25-49
|
17:10
|
|
|
Terry Collins turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
25-47
|
17:42
|
|
|
Treylan Smith turnover
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Treylan Smith offensive foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Terry Collins steals)
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Devin Gordon turnover (back court violation)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Ronald Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point putback layup
|
25-45
|
18:53
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:53
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-43
|
18:53
|
|
|
Ronald Williams shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Ronald Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive foul (Devin Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
|