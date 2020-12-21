NMEX
BOISE

1st Half
NMEX
Lobos
14
BOISE
Broncos
19

Time Team Play Score
10:04 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point turnaround jump shot 14-19
10:15 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists) 12-19
10:30   TV timeout  
10:30   Rod Brown personal foul  
10:30   Broncos defensive rebound  
10:32   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
10:51 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 12-17
11:15 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup 12-14
11:39 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 10-14
11:54   Lukas Milner defensive rebound  
11:56   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball)  
12:32 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 10-12
12:41   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Kuac steals)  
12:46   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
12:48   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
13:01 +3 Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 7-12
13:23   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Lukas Milner steals)  
13:38   Derrick Alston turnover  
13:38   Derrick Alston offensive foul  
14:02   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
14:04   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
14:12   Mladen Armus turnover (lost ball) (Keith McGee steals)  
14:37 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot 7-9
14:54   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
14:56   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
15:13   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
15:15   Makuach Maluach misses two point layup  
15:24   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
15:26   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:34   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
15:53 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 5-9
16:00   Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound  
16:02   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:20   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
16:33 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point hook shot 5-6
16:40   Rod Brown personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
17:05 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup 5-4
17:18   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:20   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Bayron Matos personal foul  
17:43   Broncos defensive rebound  
17:45   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
18:02 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 3-4
18:10   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
18:12   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
18:48 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 3-2
19:21 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 3-0
19:34   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
19:36   Abu Kigab misses two point layup  
19:43   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
20:00   Bayron Matos vs. Mladen Armus (Lobos gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Makuach Maluach makes two point turnaround jump shot 10:04
+ 2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists) 10:15
  Rod Brown personal foul 10:30
  Broncos defensive rebound 10:30
  Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot 10:32
+ 3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 10:51
+ 2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup 11:15
+ 2 Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 11:39
  Lukas Milner defensive rebound 11:54
  Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot 11:56
  Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball) 12:04
Team Stats
Points 12 19
Field Goals 5-14 (35.7%) 8-13 (61.5%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 10
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 4 7
Team 0 2
Assists 2 7
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 1
Technicals 0 0
10
M. Maluach G
5 PTS, 2 REB
21
D. Alston Jr. G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo New Mexico 3-0 14-14
home team logo Boise State 4-1 19-19
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 3-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Boise State 4-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Maluach G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Alston Jr. G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Maluach G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
21
D. Alston Jr. G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 61.5
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 0
New Mexico
Starters
M. Maluach
S. Singleton
B. Matos
R. Brown
J. Francis III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Maluach 5 2 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
S. Singleton 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Matos 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Francis III 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. McGee
V. Manuel
E. Kuac
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
L. Padgett
A. Ndiaye
J. Johnson
N. Dorsey
I. Marin
E. Medina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Manuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Padgett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Marin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 4 2 5/14 2/6 0/0 3 0 2 0 2 0 4
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
A. Kigab
R. Dennis
M. Armus
E. Akot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
A. Kigab 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
R. Dennis 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
M. Armus 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
E. Akot 0 1 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
M. Rice
L. Milner
S. Winter
M. Shaver Jr.
D. Doutrive
D. Ivory
N. Smith
K. Pryor
B. Smith
P. Kuzmanovic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Milner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Winter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ivory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pryor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kuzmanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 8 7 8/13 3/6 0/0 1 0 2 0 4 1 7
