Butler back home to take on surging Southern Illinois
Butler is looking for a win to get its pandemic-interrupted season back on track. Southern Illinois is aiming for a win that might validate its best start since 2014-15.
The teams will meet Monday night in Indianapolis for the Bulldogs' first home game since Nov. 25. The game was put together on three days' notice due to recent cancellations that left both teams' nonconference schedules a bit light.
Butler (1-2) is coming off a 68-60 loss to Indiana on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic, and it might be short-handed for a second straight game. Point guard Aaron Thompson injured his knee and is considered questionable for Monday night.
Without Thompson, the Bulldogs would have to make up for 17.5 points and 5.0 assists per game, not to mention the leadership abilities of the three-year starter.
Still, they played a good half without him against Indiana, leading 37-32 at the break. In the first 13 minutes after halftime, Butler made just 3 of 21 shots.
"Had some wide-open shots for some of our guys that can make those," Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. "And then I think it affected us when we didn't, and that's when we have to be tougher."
Jair Bolden, who leads the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game, canned 6 of 9 3-pointers and tallied 20 points against Indiana. Bolden has done most of his work on 3s, stroking 12 of 23.
Meanwhile, the Salukis (5-0) are showing signs that they might be able to contend in the Missouri Valley Conference under second-year coach Bryan Mullins. He was part of one of their best teams as a player, helping them reach the Sweet 16 in 2007.
Mullins has constructed a team that defends well and has more scoring punch than it did last year. Friday's 62-50 win over North Dakota aside, SIU is averaging 81.2 points and shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.
"This was the first game we haven't shot well, and we won the game with our defense," Mullins said. "That was really positive to see."
Marcus Domask and Eastern Illinois transfer Ben Harvey are sharing the scoring lead at 16.0 points per game. The Salukis' best win is a 70-66 decision Dec. 11 against perennial Ohio Valley Conference power Murray State.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|13:42
|+ 2
|Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|14:02
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|14:12
|Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|14:25
|Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|+ 2
|Bryce Nze makes two point dunk (Chuck Harris assists)
|14:54
|+ 2
|Trent Brown makes two point jump shot
|15:08
|Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|15:13
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|15:15
|+ 3
|Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot
|15:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|16
|Field Goals
|5-10 (50.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|4
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 5-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Butler 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|75.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|75.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Harvey
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Domask
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Jones
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. D'Avanzo
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Harvey
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Domask
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Jones
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. D'Avanzo
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Filewich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Muila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Verplancken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|3
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilmoth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|3
|5
|6/8
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
-
STJOES
8TENN52
76
2nd 10:16 SECN
-
MORGAN
DEL24
20
1st 3:28
-
EDWWAT
UNF26
47
1st 3:17
-
BELMONT
EVAN36
27
1st 0.0
-
CARVER
FIU16
60
1st 0.0
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA27
23
1st 5:48
-
CHARLS
GAST22
38
1st 3:45
-
SACHRT
WAGNER16
26
1st 4:46
-
HAMP
CHARSO24
30
1st 3:09 ESP+
-
PVAM
WASHST24
38
1st 2:57 PACN
-
GWEBB
21FSU18
22
1st 5:27
-
SILL
BUTLER11
16
1st 13:42 FS1
-
MOREHD
24CLEM51
66
Final
-
VMI
GMASON66
68
Final
-
WOFF
TEXAM52
70
Final SECN
-
NCWILM
CAMP78
59
Final
-
CRWLRDG
LPSCMB60
97
Final
-
JVILLE
KSTATE46
70
Final ESP+
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH57
96
Final
-
NORL
RICE62
73
Final
-
NAU
TEXST65
70
Final
-
BRYANT
UMASS93
88
Final
-
SCST
FURMAN51
118
Final ESP+
-
UVM
MASLOW65
73
Final
-
FLACOL
FAU72
107
Final
-
MVSU
MISSST0
0149 O/U
-37
8:00pm SECN
-
TULSA
MEMP0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
BELH
SAMFORD0
0
8:00pm
-
EILL
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
2BAYLOR0
0141.5 O/U
-43
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
MOST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
LONGWD
24VATECH0
0134 O/U
-24
8:00pm
-
TEXSO
BYU0
0145.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
MURYST
PEAY0
0144 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0170 O/U
-42.5
9:00pm ATSN
-
SJST
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
STNFRD0
0130.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm PACN
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0141 O/U
-10.5
9:30pm FS1
-
DEL
NAVY0
0
-
STKATH
UOP0
0
-
USD
ARIZ0
0
PACN
-
STHRN
CALBPTST0
0
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
-
SELOU
SFA0
0
-
BELLAR
MTSU0
0
-
VMI
WAKE0
0