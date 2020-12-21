TEXSO
BYU

1st Half
TEXSO
Tigers
32
BYU
Cougars
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Tigers defensive rebound  
0:06   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
0:34 +1 Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-42
0:34   Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
0:34 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 31-42
0:49 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Wyatt Lowell assists) 29-42
1:03 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup 29-40
1:07   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
1:09   John Walker III misses two point jump shot  
1:26   John Walker III defensive rebound  
1:28   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
1:34   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
1:36   Spencer Johnson blocks Michael Weathers's two point layup  
1:49   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
1:49   Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:49   Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:49   Yahuza Rasas personal foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)  
1:49   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
1:51   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
2:06   John Walker III offensive rebound  
2:08   John Walker III misses two point jump shot  
2:22 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-40
2:22 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-39
2:22   Quinton Brigham shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
2:22   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
2:24   John Walker III blocks Matt Haarms's two point layup  
2:41 +2 John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists) 27-38
3:07   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
3:09   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
3:21 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 25-38
3:44 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists) 23-38
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   John Walker III turnover  
3:59   John Walker III offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
4:14   John Walker III defensive rebound  
4:16   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
4:24   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
4:26   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
4:33   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
4:35   Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot  
5:03   Tigers defensive rebound  
5:05   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:18   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
5:20   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
5:25   Justin Hopkins offensive rebound  
5:27   Quinton Brigham misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Michael Weathers steals)  
5:52   Jump ball. Alex Barcello vs. Michael Weathers (Tigers gains possession)  
6:10 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 23-36
6:24   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
6:26   John Walker III blocks Richard Harward's two point layup  
6:44   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
6:46   Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Justin Hopkins defensive rebound  
6:57   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
7:08   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
7:13   Justin Hopkins offensive rebound  
7:15   Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot  
7:17   Kolby Lee personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)  
7:25   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
7:25   Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:25   Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)  
8:09 +1 Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-36
8:09 +1 Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-35
8:09   Ja'Mare Redus personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
8:11   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
8:13   Ja'Mare Redus misses two point jump shot  
8:34 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 21-34
8:52 +2 Justin Hopkins makes two point jump shot 21-32
9:07 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 19-32
9:11   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
9:13   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
9:31   Kolby Lee turnover  
9:31   Kolby Lee offensive foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)  
9:43   Jordan Gilliam turnover (bad pass)  
9:51   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
9:53   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
10:10 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup 19-29
10:13   Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound  
10:15   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
10:26   Justin Hopkins defensive rebound  
10:28   Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot  
10:37   Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)  
10:57   Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound  
10:59   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Gideon George offensive rebound  
11:13   Wyatt Lowell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:13 +1 Wyatt Lowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-29
11:13   Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Wyatt Lowell draws the foul)  
11:29 +1 Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-28
11:29 +1 Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-28
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29   Richard Harward shooting foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)  
11:53 +2 Richard Harward makes two point hook shot 15-28
12:16 +2 Ja'Mare Redus makes two point layup 15-26
12:41 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists) 13-26
12:49   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
12:51   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
13:19   Connor Harding turnover (traveling)  
13:44 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup 13-23
13:59 +1 Richard Harward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-23
13:59 +1 Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-22
13:59   Yahuza Rasas shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
14:05   Michael Weathers personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
14:05 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 11-21
14:15   John Walker III turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)  
14:28   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)  
14:37   Galen Alexander turnover  
14:37   Galen Alexander offensive foul  
14:46   Tigers 30 second timeout  
14:48 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists) 11-18
14:57   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
14:59   John Walker III misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Caleb Lohner turnover  
15:10   Caleb Lohner offensive foul  
15:24 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 11-15
15:39 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 9-15
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Galen Alexander personal foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)  
15:54 +3 John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 9-12
16:09 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 6-12
16:17 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot (John Walker III assists) 6-10
16:37 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists) 4-10
16:43   John Jones personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
16:47   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
16:49   Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot  
16:58   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
17:00   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
17:24 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 4-8
17:39 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point layup 2-8
17:39   Kolby Lee offensive rebound  
17:39   Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot  
17:54   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
17:56   Matt Haarms blocks John Walker III's two point jump shot  
18:01   Kolby Lee personal foul (John Walker III draws the foul)  
18:01   John Walker III offensive rebound  
18:03   John Jones misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
18:11   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
18:27 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 2-6
18:42 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists) 0-6
18:52   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
18:54   John Jones misses two point jump shot  
19:10 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-4
19:10 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-3
19:10   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
19:31   Galen Alexander turnover  
19:33   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound  
19:35   John Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:43 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   Joirdon Karl Nicholas vs. Matt Haarms (Alex Barcello gains possession)  
Points 32 42
Field Goals 14-34 (41.2%) 14-29 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 22 16
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 12 12
Team 2 0
Assists 5 9
Steals 1 1
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 12 6
Technicals 0 0
Texas Southern
Starters
Y. Rasas
G. Alexander
J. Nichols
J. Redus
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Rasas 10 7 0 4/9 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 0 2 3 4
G. Alexander 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
J. Nichols 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
J. Redus 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Hopkins
J. Gilliam
Q. Brigham
C. Baldwin
A. Malveaux III
A. McClelland
J. Redus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Brigham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Malveaux III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 20 5 14/34 1/6 3/3 12 0 1 2 7 8 12
Brigham Young
Starters
M. Haarms
B. Averette
W. Lowell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 12 2 0 4/7 0/1 4/4 0 - 0 1 0 1 1
B. Averette 7 2 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
W. Lowell 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
R. Harward
S. Johnson
T. Knell
G. George
C. Lohner
J. Wade
G. Baxter
C. Pearson
T. Tripple
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lohner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tripple - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 16 9 14/29 5/14 9/13 6 0 1 2 5 4 12
