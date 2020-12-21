|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Michael Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-42
|
0:34
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|
31-42
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Wyatt Lowell assists)
|
29-42
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup
|
29-40
|
1:07
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
John Walker III misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
John Walker III defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson blocks Michael Weathers's two point layup
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas personal foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
John Walker III offensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
John Walker III misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-40
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-39
|
2:22
|
|
|
Quinton Brigham shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
John Walker III blocks Matt Haarms's two point layup
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists)
|
27-38
|
3:07
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|
25-38
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
23-38
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
John Walker III turnover
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
John Walker III offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
John Walker III defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins offensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Quinton Brigham misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Michael Weathers steals)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Jump ball. Alex Barcello vs. Michael Weathers (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|
23-36
|
6:24
|
|
|
Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
John Walker III blocks Richard Harward's two point layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins offensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Kolby Lee personal foul (Michael Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-36
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Averette makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-35
|
8:09
|
|
|
Ja'Mare Redus personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Ja'Mare Redus misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
21-34
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Justin Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|
21-32
|
9:07
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
19-32
|
9:11
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kolby Lee turnover
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kolby Lee offensive foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup
|
19-29
|
10:13
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas offensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Gideon George offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Wyatt Lowell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Wyatt Lowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-29
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Wyatt Lowell draws the foul)
|
|
11:29
|
|
+1
|
Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-28
|
11:29
|
|
+1
|
Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-28
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Richard Harward shooting foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Richard Harward makes two point hook shot
|
15-28
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Mare Redus makes two point layup
|
15-26
|
12:41
|
|
+3
|
Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|
13-26
|
12:49
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Connor Harding turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup
|
13-23
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Richard Harward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-23
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-22
|
13:59
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Michael Weathers personal foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|
11-21
|
14:15
|
|
|
John Walker III turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Galen Alexander turnover
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Galen Alexander offensive foul
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|
11-18
|
14:57
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
John Walker III misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner turnover
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive foul
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|
11-15
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
9-15
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Galen Alexander personal foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)
|
|
15:54
|
|
+3
|
John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|
9-12
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|
6-12
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot (John Walker III assists)
|
6-10
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Connor Harding assists)
|
4-10
|
16:43
|
|
|
John Jones personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Galen Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point layup
|
2-8
|
17:39
|
|
|
Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks John Walker III's two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Kolby Lee personal foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
John Walker III offensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
John Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|
2-6
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Alex Barcello assists)
|
0-6
|
18:52
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
John Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-4
|
19:10
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-3
|
19:10
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Galen Alexander turnover
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
John Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas vs. Matt Haarms (Alex Barcello gains possession)
|