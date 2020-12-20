|
TV timeout
3:29
D.J. Jeffries turnover (out of bounds)
3:35
TV timeout
3:35
Tigers 30 second timeout
3:50
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Rey Idowu assists)
43-44
4:02
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
4:02
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:02
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:02
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
4:09
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
4:11
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
4:24
+1
Austin Richie makes technical free throw 2 of 2
40-44
4:24
+1
Austin Richie makes technical free throw 1 of 2
39-44
4:24
Landers Nolley II technical foul
4:31
+3
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
38-44
4:58
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
38-41
5:11
Austin Richie defensive rebound
5:13
Lester Quinones misses two point pullup jump shot
5:41
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
5:43
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
6:06
+3
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
35-41
6:11
Brandon Rachal turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
6:36
Austin Richie defensive rebound
6:38
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
6:51
TV timeout
6:57
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
6:59
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
7:09
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
7:11
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
7:38
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
7:40
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
7:53
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
7:55
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
8:16
Boogie Ellis offensive rebound
8:16
Lester Quinones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:16
+1
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-38
8:16
Elijah Joiner shooting foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
8:16
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
8:18
Lester Quinones misses two point layup
8:36
+1
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-37
8:36
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:36
Moussa Cisse shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
8:59
Austin Richie defensive rebound
8:59
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:59
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:59
Rey Idowu shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
9:10
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-37
9:10
Emmanuel Ugboh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:10
Boogie Ellis personal foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
9:36
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point alley-oop dunk (Boogie Ellis assists)
33-37
9:52
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
9:52
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:52
Damion Baugh shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
9:52
+2
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup (Rey Idowu assists)
33-35
10:10
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
10:12
Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
10:42
Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
10:42
Austin Richie offensive rebound
10:44
Moussa Cisse blocks Austin Richie's two point reverse layup
11:14
D.J. Jeffries turnover
11:14
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
11:26
+1
Darien Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-35
11:26
Darien Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:26
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Darien Jackson draws the foul)
11:49
TV timeout
11:49
DeAndre Williams turnover (carrying)
11:55
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
11:57
Darien Jackson misses three point jump shot
12:10
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Curtis Haywood II draws the foul)
12:34
+1
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-35
12:34
+1
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-34
12:34
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
12:54
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Elijah Joiner assists)
30-33
13:13
Moussa Cisse turnover (3-second violation)
13:26
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
13:28
Rey Idowu misses two point turnaround jump shot
13:51
DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)
14:11
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
28-33
14:19
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
14:21
Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
14:44
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
14:46
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
15:05
+1
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
25-33
15:05
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
15:05
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Jayden Hardaway assists)
25-32
15:10
Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
15:12
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
15:18
Jayden Hardaway turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
15:36
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
15:36
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:36
+1
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-30
15:36
Damion Baugh shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
15:44
TV timeout
15:44
Boogie Ellis turnover (bad pass)
16:14
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot (Darien Jackson assists)
24-30
16:23
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
16:24
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
16:26
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
16:41
Moussa Cisse turnover (lost ball) (Rey Idowu steals)
16:41
Jump ball. Moussa Cisse vs. Rey Idowu (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
16:48
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
16:50
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
17:01
Damion Baugh personal foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
17:03
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
17:05
Brandon Rachal misses two point layup
17:06
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
17:07
Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
17:33
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
17:33
Tigers offensive rebound
17:35
Landers Nolley II misses two point pullup jump shot
17:42
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
17:42
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:42
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-30
17:42
DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
17:53
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-30
17:53
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-30
17:53
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:53
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
18:00
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
18:02
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
18:23
+1
Landers Nolley II makes technical free throw 2 of 2
21-29
18:23
+1
Landers Nolley II makes technical free throw 1 of 2
21-28
18:23
Elijah Joiner turnover
18:23
Elijah Joiner technical foul
18:23
Lester Quinones personal foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
18:23
D.J. Jeffries turnover
18:23
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul
18:36
+2
Emmanuel Ugboh makes two point layup (Brandon Rachal assists)
|
21-27
|
18:55
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal personal foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point driving jump shot
|