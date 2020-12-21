VMI
GMASON

2nd Half
VMI
Keydets
29
GMASON
Patriots
35

Time Team Play Score
0:47   Keydets 60 second timeout  
0:47 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-66
0:47 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-66
0:47   Javon Greene personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)  
0:50   Jake Stephens defensive rebound  
0:52   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
1:22 +2 Kamdyn Curfman makes two point layup (Jake Stephens assists) 61-66
1:36   Jake Stephens defensive rebound  
1:36   Javon Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:36   Javon Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:36   Kamdyn Curfman personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
1:44   Greg Parham turnover  
1:44   Greg Parham offensive foul  
2:02   AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)  
2:18   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
2:18   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:18   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:18   Greg Parham personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
2:44 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-66
2:44 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-66
2:44   Javon Greene personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)  
2:44   Jump ball. Jake Stephens vs. Javon Greene (Keydets gains possession)  
3:08 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 57-66
3:17   Patriots offensive rebound  
3:19   Sean Conway blocks Javon Greene's two point layup  
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38   Sean Conway turnover  
3:38   Sean Conway offensive foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
3:56 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 57-64
4:25 +2 Jake Stephens makes two point layup 57-62
4:32   Jake Stephens defensive rebound  
4:34   Myles Lewis blocks Javon Greene's two point layup  
4:47 +1 Sean Conway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-62
4:47 +1 Sean Conway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-62
4:47   Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Sean Conway draws the foul)  
5:11   Sean Conway defensive rebound  
5:11   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
5:11 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 53-62
5:11   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
5:11   Jake Stephens shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
5:32   Patriots defensive rebound  
5:34   Greg Parham misses two point jump shot  
5:43   Keydets 60 second timeout  
5:47   AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Jake Stephens steals)  
5:52   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
5:54   AJ Wilson blocks Jake Stephens's two point jump shot  
6:13   Javon Greene turnover  
6:13   Javon Greene offensive foul (Myles Lewis draws the foul)  
6:30 +3 Greg Parham makes three point jump shot (Myles Lewis assists) 53-61
6:47 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-61
6:47 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-60
6:47   Myles Lewis shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
6:52   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
6:54   Sean Conway misses two point layup  
6:58   Greg Parham defensive rebound  
7:00   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
7:25 +1 Sean Conway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-59
7:25   Sean Conway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:25   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Sean Conway draws the foul)  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Keydets 30 second timeout  
7:50 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 49-59
8:07 +3 Sean Conway makes three point jump shot (Trey Bonham assists) 49-56
8:24   Keydets defensive rebound  
8:26   AJ Wilson misses two point layup  
8:43   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
8:45   Trey Bonham misses two point jump shot  
8:56 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 46-56
9:06 +1 Kamdyn Curfman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-54
9:06 +1 Kamdyn Curfman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-54
9:06   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Kamdyn Curfman draws the foul)  
9:10 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point tip shot 44-54
9:17   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
9:19   Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot  
9:34   Greg Parham turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
10:01   Jake Stephens defensive rebound  
10:01   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:01   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:01   Ta'Vonne Bond shooting foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)  
10:09   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
10:11   Greg Parham misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Jake Stephens defensive rebound  
10:27   Jamal Hartwell II misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:27   Tanner Mans shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
10:27 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot 44-52
10:37   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
10:39   Kamdyn Curfman misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Tanner Mans defensive rebound  
10:47   Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot  
10:55 +2 Ta'Vonne Bond makes two point layup 44-50
11:04   Ta'Vonne Bond offensive rebound  
11:06   Bahaide Haidara blocks Tanner Mans's two point layup  
11:21   TV timeout  
11:21   Bahaide Haidara turnover (bad pass)  
11:27   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
11:29   Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot  
11:39   Tanner Mans turnover (bad pass) (Bahaide Haidara steals)  
11:56   Sean Conway defensive rebound  
11:58   Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot  
12:25   Patriots defensive rebound  
12:27   Sean Conway misses two point jump shot  
12:59 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot 42-50
13:16 +1 Greg Parham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-47
13:16 +1 Greg Parham makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-47
13:16   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Greg Parham draws the foul)  
13:25 +2 Ronald Polite makes two point layup 40-47
13:35   Ronald Polite defensive rebound  
13:37   Jake Stephens misses three point jump shot  
13:49 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point tip shot 40-45
13:50   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
13:52   Greg Calixte misses two point jump shot  
14:07   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
14:09   Greg Calixte blocks Jake Stephens's two point jump shot  
14:25   TV timeout  
14:25   Keydets 30 second timeout  
14:27 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 40-43
14:33   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
14:35   Greg Parham misses three point jump shot  
15:00 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point dunk (Tyler Kolek assists) 40-40
15:05   Trey Bonham turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
15:23   Myles Lewis defensive rebound  
15:25   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
15:31   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
15:33   Myles Lewis misses two point jump shot  
15:41   Myles Lewis offensive rebound  
15:43   AJ Wilson blocks Trey Bonham's two point layup  
15:47   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Trey Bonham steals)  
15:59   Trey Bonham turnover (bad pass)  
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Tyler Kolek personal foul (Greg Parham draws the foul)  
16:17 +3 AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 40-38
16:47 +2 Greg Parham makes two point layup 40-35
16:56   Greg Parham defensive rebound  
16:58   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot  
17:06   Tanner Mans personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
17:06   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
17:08   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Greg Parham turnover  
17:22   Greg Parham offensive foul  
17:22   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Greg Parham steals)  
17:24 +2 Greg Parham makes two point layup (Kamdyn Curfman assists) 38-35
17:31   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Kamdyn Curfman steals)  
17:36   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
17:38   AJ Wilson blocks Myles Lewis's two point layup  
17:55   Sean Conway defensive rebound  
17:55   Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:55   Sean Conway shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
17:55 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point layup 36-35
17:58   Greg Calixte offensive rebound  
18:00   AJ Wilson misses two point layup  
18:14   Myles Lewis turnover (lost ball)  
18:31   Greg Calixte personal foul (Greg Parham draws the foul)  
18:36   Greg Parham defensive rebound  
18:38   AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot  
18:49   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
18:51   Jake Stephens misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-33
19:12 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-32
19:12   Jake Stephens shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
19:23 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-31
19:23 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-31
19:23   Josh Oduro shooting foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)  
19:48   Greg Parham defensive rebound  
19:50   AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
VMI
Keydets
34
GMASON
Patriots
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot 34-31
0:06   Greg Parham turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
0:33 +2 Ronald Polite makes two point layup 34-28
0:39   Greg Parham turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite steals)  
0:57 +3 AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 34-26
1:20 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-23
1:20 +1 Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-23
1:20   Greg Calixte personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)  
1:21   Jake Stephens offensive rebound  
1:23   Kamdyn Curfman misses two point jump shot  
1:41   Javon Greene turnover (lost ball)  
1:57   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
1:59   Kamdyn Curfman misses two point jump shot  
2:01   Tyler Kolek personal foul (Kamdyn Curfman draws the foul)  
2:06   Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)  
2:30 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot 32-23
2:35   Jake Stephens personal foul  
2:35   Patriots offensive rebound  
2:37   Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot  
2:48   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
2:50   Greg Parham misses two point layup  
3:12   TV timeout  
3:19 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 32-21
3:35 +2 Jake Stephens makes two point layup 32-19
3:38   Jake Stephens offensive rebound  
3:40   Sean Conway misses two point layup  
4:03 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 30-19
4:05   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
4:07   Ronald Polite misses two point layup  
4:16   Kamdyn Curfman turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
4:16   AJ Wilson personal foul (Myles Lewis draws the foul)  
4:31 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 30-17
4:42   Kamdyn Curfman turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
4:49   Jake Stephens defensive rebound  
4:51   AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot  
5:15 +3 Kamdyn Curfman makes three point jump shot (Trey Bonham assists) 30-15
5:34 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 27-15
5:46   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
5:48   Jake Stephens misses two point jump shot  
6:05 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-13
5:48   Jake Stephens misses two point jump shot  
6:05   Javon Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:05   Trey Bonham shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
6:19   Tragen Fahl personal foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
6:19   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
6:21   Greg Parham misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Tragen Fahl steals)  
6:48   Greg Calixte offensive rebound  
6:50   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Sean Conway personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
7:13