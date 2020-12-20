|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Ryan Larson draws the foul)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-67
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
46-66
|
4:08
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Max Klesmit turnover (bad pass) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Marfo makes two point layup (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
46-65
|
4:50
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller personal foul (Storm Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Sam Godwin shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point layup
|
46-63
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
46-61
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
46-60
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jay McAuley technical foul
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point dunk
|
46-59
|
6:03
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Keaton Turner misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-57
|
7:00
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
46-56
|
7:00
|
|
|
Messiah Jones personal foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Messiah Jones blocks Quenton Jackson's two point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Terriers 30 second timeout
|
|
7:15
|
|
+3
|
Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|
46-55
|
7:23
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point layup (Storm Murphy assists)
|
43-55
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point dunk
|
41-55
|
8:16
|
|
|
Andre Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-53
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-52
|
8:51
|
|
|
Max Klesmit personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point jump shot
|
41-51
|
9:38
|
|
|
Terriers 30 second timeout
|
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
|
41-49
|
9:49
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Morgan Safford shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Sam Godwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Sam Godwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson shooting foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-49
|
10:55
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Storm Murphy shooting foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Marfo steals)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Ryan Larson shooting foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point layup
|
38-48
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point layup (Ryan Larson assists)
|
38-46
|
12:17
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot (LaDamien Bradford assists)
|
36-46
|
12:31
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell personal foul
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Morgan Safford turnover (bad pass) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Zach Walker personal foul (Tray Hollowell draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Zach Walker misses two point layup
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (lost ball) (Morgan Safford steals)
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler offensive foul (Storm Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
+1
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-43
|
15:19
|
|
+1
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-42
|
15:19
|
|
|
Max Klesmit shooting foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses two point layup
|
|
15:41
|
|
+3
|
Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Tray Hollowell assists)
|
36-41
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Terriers 60 second timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point dunk
|
33-41
|
16:04
|
|
|
Max Klesmit turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|
|
16:18
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-39
|
16:18
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-38
|
16:18
|
|
|
Morgan Safford shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Messiah Jones misses two point layup
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point layup
|
33-37
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Tray Hollowell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
33-35
|
17:10
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra shooting foul (Tray Hollowell draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-35
|
16:59
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-34
|
17:11
|
|
|
Storm Murphy shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point layup
|
32-33
|
17:43
|
|
|
Messiah Jones offensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-33
|
18:10
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-32
|
18:10
|
|
|
Sam Godwin shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Sam Godwin makes two point layup (Ryan Larson assists)
|
30-31
|
18:30
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Morgan Safford steals)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Terriers offensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler shooting foul (Morgan Safford draws the foul)
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Jay Jay Chandler assists)
|
28-31
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses three point jump shot
|