CHARLO
GWASH

2nd Half
CHARLO
49ers
29
GWASH
Colonials
23

Time Team Play Score
4:20   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
4:20   Milos Supica misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:20 +1 Milos Supica makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-56
4:20   Maceo Jack shooting foul (Milos Supica draws the foul)  
4:18   Milos Supica offensive rebound  
4:20   Matt Moyer blocks Milos Supica's two point jump shot  
4:27   Jamison Battle personal foul  
4:41   49ers defensive rebound  
4:45   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
4:58   Anzac Rissetto turnover (traveling)  
4:59   Anzac Rissetto offensive rebound  
5:01   Jahmir Young misses two point layup  
5:22   49ers 30 second timeout  
5:30 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 55-56
5:36   Brice Williams turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)  
5:48 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 55-54
6:03   Anzac Rissetto turnover (bad pass)  
6:23 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot (Maceo Jack assists) 55-51
6:34   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
6:36   Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot  
6:53   Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass)  
7:04   Milos Supica defensive rebound  
7:06   James Bishop misses two point layup  
7:24   Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass) (Maceo Jack steals)  
7:47 +3 Maceo Jack makes three point jump shot 55-49
7:54   TV timeout  
7:54   Colonials 30 second timeout  
8:01 +2 Jhery Matos makes two point layup 55-46
8:08   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)  
8:17   James Bishop offensive rebound  
8:19   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
8:36 +2 Milos Supica makes two point layup 53-46
8:57   Milos Supica defensive rebound  
8:59   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
9:15 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point layup 51-46
9:20   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
9:22   Jordan Shepherd blocks James Bishop's two point layup  
9:31   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
9:31   Jordan Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:31   Hunter Dean shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
9:31 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup 49-46
9:50 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 47-46
10:15   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
10:17   Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot  
10:36 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 47-44
10:40   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
10:42   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
10:55   Maceo Jack defensive rebound  
10:57   Brice Williams misses two point jump shot  
11:15   Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:46   James Bishop defensive rebound  
11:48   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
11:52   Jordan Shepherd offensive rebound  
11:54   Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot  
12:18   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
12:20   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
12:48   TV timeout  
12:48   Colonials 30 second timeout  
12:53 +3 Brice Williams makes three point jump shot (Jordan Shepherd assists) 47-42
13:01   Jhery Matos defensive rebound  
13:03   Matt Moyer misses two point layup  
13:24 +1 Anzac Rissetto makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-42
13:24   Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:24   Matt Moyer shooting foul (Anzac Rissetto draws the foul)  
13:27   Anzac Rissetto offensive rebound  
13:29   Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Jhery Matos defensive rebound  
13:38   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:46   Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
14:00   Jhery Matos defensive rebound  
14:02   Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot  
14:25 +3 Jhery Matos makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists) 43-42
14:47 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-42
14:47   TV timeout  
14:47   Brice Williams shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
14:47 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 40-41
15:10 +2 Jhery Matos makes two point dunk 40-39
15:16   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)  
15:25 +2 Milos Supica makes two point layup 38-39
15:32   Milos Supica offensive rebound  
15:34   Jhery Matos misses two point jump shot  
16:07 +2 Lincoln Ball makes two point layup (Chase Paar assists) 36-39
16:38 +2 Brice Williams makes two point jump shot 36-37
16:52   Milos Supica defensive rebound  
16:54   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
17:24 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point jump shot 34-37
17:41 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Matt Moyer assists) 32-37
18:00   James Bishop defensive rebound  
18:02   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
18:19 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 32-35
18:39 +1 Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-33
18:39   Jordan Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:39   James Bishop shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
18:41   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)  
18:50 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists) 31-33
19:11   Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:11   Colonials offensive rebound  
19:12   Jhery Matos blocks James Bishop's three point jump shot  
19:33   Jhery Matos personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
19:41 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot 29-33

1st Half
CHARLO
49ers
27
GWASH
Colonials
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   James Bishop defensive rebound  
0:03   Jordan Shepherd misses two point jump shot  
0:30 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point dunk 27-33
0:54   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
0:56   Jared Garcia misses two point layup  
1:11   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
1:11   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:11 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-31
1:11   Jhery Matos shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
1:28   Milos Supica turnover  
1:28   Milos Supica offensive foul  
1:34   Milos Supica defensive rebound  
1:36   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
1:58 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-30
1:58 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-30
1:58   James Bishop shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)  
2:01   James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Milos Supica steals)  
2:26 +2 Milos Supica makes two point jump shot 25-30
2:39 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 23-30
3:00 +2 Milos Supica makes two point jump shot (Brice Williams assists) 23-28
3:18 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 21-28
3:34   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
3:36   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38   Maceo Jack personal foul  
3:41   Jhery Matos offensive rebound  
3:43   James Bishop blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point layup  
3:52   Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)  
4:00   Jhery Matos turnover (lost ball) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
4:20   Hunter Dean turnover (offensive goaltending)  
4:33   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
4:35   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
4:47 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-26
4:47 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-25
4:47   Anzac Rissetto shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
4:48   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
4:50   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
5:17 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point jump shot 21-24
5:29   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
5:31   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
5:55   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
5:57   Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot  
6:18 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-24
6:18 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-23
6:18   Anzac Rissetto shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
6:42   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
6:42   Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:42   Lincoln Ball shooting foul (Anzac Rissetto draws the foul)  
6:42 +2 Anzac Rissetto makes two point layup (Jordan Shepherd assists) 19-22
7:00   TV timeout  
7:00   Chase Paar turnover (traveling)  
7:05   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
7:07   Jahmir Young misses two point layup  
7:15   Jahmir Young offensive rebound  
7:17   Jahmir Young misses two point layup  
7:23   Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jahmir Young steals)  
7:41   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
7:43   Jahmir Young misses two point layup  
8:00 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 17-22
8:28 +3 Jordan Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists) 17-20
8:34   Jahmir Young defensive rebound  
8:36   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
8:52 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup 14-20
8:58   Milos Supica offensive rebound  
9:00   Milos Supica misses two point layup  
9:11   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
9:13   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
9:36 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot (Milos Supica assists) 12-20
9:58 +2 Chase Paar makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists) 10-20
10:12   Jahmir Young turnover (lost ball)  
10:31 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-18
10:31 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-17
10:31   Milos Supica shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
10:45   TV timeout  
10:45   Colonials offensive rebound  
10:47   Anzac Rissetto blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
10:48   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
10:50   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
10:57   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
10:59   Jordan Shepherd misses two point jump shot  
11:19 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 10-16
11:38 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot 10-14
11:46   Jahmir Young defensive rebound  
11:48   Chase Paar misses three point jump shot  
12:13 +3 Jahmir Young makes three point jump shot (Jordan Shepherd assists) 8-14
12:20   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
12:22   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
12:51   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
12:51   Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:51   Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:51   Jameer Nelson Jr. shooting foul (Anzac Rissetto draws the foul)  
13:11   Hunter Dean personal foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
13:11   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
13:13   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Jackson Threadgill turnover (bad pass)  
13:48   49ers defensive rebound  
13:51   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
14:16 +2 Brice Williams makes two point dunk 5-14
14:22   Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brice Williams steals)  
14:31   Jahmir Young personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)  
14:32   Jahmir Young turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
15:03 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 3-14
15:23 +3 Brice Williams makes three point jump shot 3-11
15:34   Jahmir Young offensive rebound  
15:36   Hunter Dean blocks Jahmir Young's two point jump shot  
15:49   TV timeout  
16:03 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 0-11
16:19   Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
16:46 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 0-9
16:51   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
16:53   Jordan Shepherd misses two point layup  
17:10 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists) 0-7
17:26   Jhery Matos personal foul  
17:28   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
17:30   Jhery Matos misses two point layup  
17:46 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 0-4
18:06   Jhery Matos turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)  
18:15   Jhery Matos defensive rebound  
18:17   Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot  
18:38   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
18:40   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
18:49   Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass) (Milos Supica steals)  
19:09   Lincoln Ball defensive rebound  
19:11   Jordan Shepherd misses two point jump shot  
19:40 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Chase Paar assists) 0-2
20:00   Milos Supica vs. Matt Moyer (James Bishop gains possession)  
