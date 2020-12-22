|
0:00
End of period
0:01
James Bishop defensive rebound
0:03
Jordan Shepherd misses two point jump shot
0:30
+2
Hunter Dean makes two point dunk
27-33
0:54
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
0:56
Jared Garcia misses two point layup
1:11
Brice Williams defensive rebound
1:11
Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:11
+1
Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-31
1:11
Jhery Matos shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
1:28
Milos Supica turnover
1:28
Milos Supica offensive foul
1:34
Milos Supica defensive rebound
1:36
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
1:58
+1
Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-30
1:58
+1
Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-30
1:58
James Bishop shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
2:01
James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Milos Supica steals)
2:26
+2
Milos Supica makes two point jump shot
25-30
2:39
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
23-30
3:00
+2
Milos Supica makes two point jump shot (Brice Williams assists)
23-28
3:18
+2
James Bishop makes two point layup
21-28
3:34
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
3:36
Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
3:38
TV timeout
3:38
Maceo Jack personal foul
3:41
Jhery Matos offensive rebound
3:43
James Bishop blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point layup
3:52
Lincoln Ball turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)
4:00
Jhery Matos turnover (lost ball) (Lincoln Ball steals)
4:20
Hunter Dean turnover (offensive goaltending)
4:33
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
4:35
Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
4:47
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-26
4:47
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-25
4:47
Anzac Rissetto shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
4:48
Matt Moyer offensive rebound
4:50
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
5:17
+2
Jordan Shepherd makes two point jump shot
21-24
5:29
Brice Williams defensive rebound
5:31
Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
5:55
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
5:57
Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot
6:18
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-24
6:18
+1
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-23
6:18
Anzac Rissetto shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
6:42
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
6:42
Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:42
Lincoln Ball shooting foul (Anzac Rissetto draws the foul)
6:42
+2
Anzac Rissetto makes two point layup (Jordan Shepherd assists)
19-22
7:00
TV timeout
7:00
Chase Paar turnover (traveling)
7:05
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
7:07
Jahmir Young misses two point layup
7:15
Jahmir Young offensive rebound
7:17
Jahmir Young misses two point layup
7:23
Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jahmir Young steals)
7:41
Chase Paar defensive rebound
7:43
Jahmir Young misses two point layup
8:00
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point layup
17-22
8:28
+3
Jordan Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
17-20
8:34
Jahmir Young defensive rebound
8:36
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:52
+2
Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup
14-20
8:58
Milos Supica offensive rebound
9:00
Milos Supica misses two point layup
9:11
Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
9:13
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
9:36
+2
Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot (Milos Supica assists)
12-20
9:58
+2
Chase Paar makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists)
10-20
10:12
Jahmir Young turnover (lost ball)
10:31
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-18
10:31
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-17
10:31
Milos Supica shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
10:45
TV timeout
10:45
Colonials offensive rebound
10:47
Anzac Rissetto blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup
10:48
Matt Moyer offensive rebound
10:50
Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
10:57
Chase Paar defensive rebound
10:59
Jordan Shepherd misses two point jump shot
11:19
+2
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
10-16
11:38
+2
Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot
10-14
11:46
Jahmir Young defensive rebound
11:48
Chase Paar misses three point jump shot
12:13
+3
Jahmir Young makes three point jump shot (Jordan Shepherd assists)
8-14
12:20
Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
12:22
Chase Paar misses two point layup
12:51
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
12:51
Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:51
Anzac Rissetto misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:51
Jameer Nelson Jr. shooting foul (Anzac Rissetto draws the foul)
13:11
Hunter Dean personal foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
13:11
Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
13:13
Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:31
Jackson Threadgill turnover (bad pass)
13:48
49ers defensive rebound
13:51
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
14:16
+2
Brice Williams makes two point dunk
5-14
14:22
Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brice Williams steals)
14:31
Jahmir Young personal foul (Jameer Nelson Jr. draws the foul)
14:32
Jahmir Young turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
15:03
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot
3-14
15:23
+3
Brice Williams makes three point jump shot
3-11
15:34
Jahmir Young offensive rebound
15:36
Hunter Dean blocks Jahmir Young's two point jump shot
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|
0-11
|
16:19
|
|
|
Jahmir Young turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Ball steals)
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|
0-9
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jordan Shepherd misses two point layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists)
|
0-7
|
17:26
|
|
|
Jhery Matos personal foul
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Chase Paar defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jhery Matos misses two point layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jhery Matos turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jhery Matos defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass) (Milos Supica steals)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Jordan Shepherd misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Chase Paar assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Milos Supica vs. Matt Moyer (James Bishop gains possession)
|